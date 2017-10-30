[session] Visual Cloud and #DevOps | @CloudExpo #Serverless #CloudNative

|By Liz McMillan
Cloud DevOps with a Visual Model
As people view cloud as a preferred option to build IT systems, the size of the cloud-based system is getting bigger and more complex. As the system gets bigger, more people need to collaborate from design to management. As more people collaborate to create a bigger system, the need for a systematic approach to automate the process is required. Just as in software, cloud now needs DevOps.
In this session, the audience can see how people can solve this issue with a visual model. Visual models have existed for a long time. It is easy to perceive and understand, so people set various standards around the various models. And it's ideal for cloud DevOps, just like CAD is for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM).
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Kihyeon Kim, CEO and Head of R&D at Cloud4U, will present common models for overall DevOps steps from designing and automating processes, to managing and updating cloud-based systems.
Speaker Bio
Kihyeon Kim is CEO and Head of R&D at Cloud4U. He started development of the Visual Modeling Service, called VisCAt along with PaaS-TA, a Korean PaaS Platform, at 2014. The first release and second release of PaaS-TA are now used by major Korean companies in Korea. VisCAt will open as a free-beta in November. Before founding Cloud4u, he led the development of a Data Analytic Software, Cloud Monitoring Service, Deploy Automation Services, and many other IaaS services when he was a project leader at Korea Telecom. He also work as software engineer in developing CTI and a Call Center Solution when he was at HP, and took part in developing a Neural Network with Reasoning software for POSCO. He also works as an advisor in government sector including Pyungchang Winter Olympic Game. He graduated Carnegie Mellon University.
21st International Cloud Expo, taking place October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA
Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy. Meanwhile, 94% of enterprises are using some form of XaaS - software, platform, and infrastructure as a service.
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend 21st Cloud Expo, October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.
Every Global 2000 enterprise in the world is now integrating cloud computing in some form into its IT development and operations. Midsize and small businesses are also migrating to the cloud in increasing numbers.
Companies are each developing their unique mix of cloud technologies and services, forming multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures and deployments across all major industries. Cloud-driven thinking has become the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, and the public sector.
