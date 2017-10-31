[session] @Nordstrom’s #DigitalTransformation | @CloudExpo #DevOps #DX

|By Elizabeth White
Nordstrom's Cloud Transformation - From Brick to Click
Nordstrom is transforming the way that they do business and the cloud is the key to enabling speed and hyper personalized customer experiences.
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Ken Schow, VP of Engineering at Nordstrom, will discuss some of the key learnings and common pitfalls of large enterprises moving to the cloud. This includes strategies around choosing a cloud provider(s), architecture, and lessons learned. In addition, he'll go over some of the best practices for structured team migration and discuss ways to control cloud costs.
Speaker Bio
Ken Schow is VP of Engineering at Nordstrom, focused on modernizing digital platforms through the use of open source technologies and multi-cloud elastic infrastructure.
In his current role, Kenneth is responsible for establishing the vision, architectural strategy and execution leadership of Nordstrom's Cloud and Infrastructure as a service platform (IaaS). He has over 20 years of experience in technology engineering and product development. In previous roles, he led complex programs and large-scale engineering organizations for Amazon Web Services and F5 Networks. He is a recognized thought leader in cloud solutions with extensive knowledge and experience in cloud and infrastructure platform development.
Ask him about cloud computing, CD/CI, Distributed systems, Software Defined Infrastructure, Agile Development, Virtualization, Systems Infrastructure, Agile Project Management, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Linux, Release Management.
