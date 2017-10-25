[session] Cloud Security | @CloudExpo @SecureChannels #AI #DX #Security

Exceeding the Conventional Modes of Protecting Data: An Innovative Approach to Cloud Security

In the fast-paced advances and popularity in cloud technology, one of the most critical factors revolves around concerns for security of your critical data. How to assure both your company and your customers they can confidently trust and utilize your cloud environment is most often top on the list. There is a method to evaluating and providing security that exceeds conventional modes of protecting data both within the cloud as well externally on mobile and other devices. With the public failure of barrier type security, protecting data can now include encryption methods that protect it in storage as well as when exchanging it outside the confines of a secure cloud.

In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Thomas Fryer, CTO of Secure Channels Inc., will explain how and why data can still be made secure even if it is exposed or compromised by unauthorized users or outside hackers

Speaking on this topic, Thomas Fryer will provide some valuable insight on a revolutionary approach that goes beyond the firewall and discusses encryption software from a completely innovative approach, one that extends security beyond the ‘fortress' approach. Introducing Secure Channels ‘ParaDoxBox', ParaDoxBoxTM creates encrypted drives, partitions, virtual containers, files and files for sharing on endpoints, networks or in the Cloud, providing protection levels that meet or exceed industry and national standards. It is transparent once deployed, requiring no specialized training. Users select the encryption algorithms and the standards with which to comply (e.g., FIPS 140-2 Annex A). ParaDoxBoxTM also supports super-encipherment, layering and combining multiple encryption algorithms to achieve increases of 50% or more in effective security while (optionally) remaining FIPS compliant as well as Idiomatic RecognitionTM authentication technology. Even if the network is breached, ParaDoxBoxTM ensures that your data is safe.

Speaker Bio

Thomas Fryer served nearly 14 years in the USAF and is a veteran of the Gulf War. In the USAF he was a systems engineer involved in the deployment, operations, and expansion of several classified programs. Some of the programs included Global Positioning System (GPS), Defense Satellite Program (DSP), Ballistic Missile Early Warning System (BMEWS) Radars, Joint Surveillance Systems (JSS) and other classified multi-billion dollar defense systems. Additionally, he also worked for Raytheon at a Pave Paws facility as a system engineer.

Tom has senior executive experience as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Information Officer (CIO), and Chief Technical Officer (CTO) managing large-scale technology operations for the government and private sector. His technology experience includes large scale operations consisting of big data transactional systems linked across a global network of data centers. Additionally, he has experience developing and revising the architecture for new (and existing) products from vision to commercial success as well as transitioning and updating legacy systems.

With his technology and business acumen coupled with the depth and breadth of his leadership experience, he brings a unique perspective to evaluating the competitive landscape and developing innovative business strategies that increase market share and sales revenue. He sees his versatility and breadth of cross-functional knowledge as a competitive advantage, one that compliments the core competencies of the organization with ample opportunities to create new value.

In his spare time Tom can be found teaching graduate engineering courses at UCR and volunteering his time reading to the hearing impaired. Dr. Fryer is also certified in Theory of Constraints (TOC) and Critical Chain Project Management and holds multiple U.S. patents in software security and software development processes. He is currently working on multiple new patents in the field of security and earned an Electronics Engineering degree from the USAF, a BBA and MBA in Management from Angelo State University (Texas Tech), and a Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) from Canterbury. He also studied Law at Loyola Law School before regaining his senses and returning to technology.

