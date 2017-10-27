[session] Microservices | @CloudExpo @IBMcloud #AI #CloudNative #DevOps #Microservices

|By Elizabeth White
|
October 27, 2017 09:30 PM EDT
|
|1,405
Microservices: Choosing the Right Cloud, Services and Tools
We all know that end users experience the Internet primarily with mobile devices. From an app development perspective, we know that successfully responding to the needs of mobile customers depends on rapid DevOps - failing fast, in short, until the right solution evolves in your customers' relationship to your business. Whether you're decomposing an SOA monolith, or developing a new application cloud natively, it's not a question of using microservices - not doing so will be a path to eventual business failure.
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Andrew Hately, an IBM Distinguished Engineer, will discuss how the real and more difficult question, in developing microservices-based applications, is this: what's the best combination of cloud services and tools to use to get the right results in the specific business situation in which you need to deliver what your end users' want - the power of cloud services are the key to versatility and innovation that's meaningful to the market.
Speaker Bio
Andrew Hately is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and leads IBM Watson and Cloud Architecture. He's currently defining the one architecture for the IBM Watson and Cloud Platform. He also leads a team of architects, encouraging them to design cloud native solutions for all of IBMs customers from bankers to manufacturers to game makers.
Andrew joined IBM in 1999 and has led Cloud, WebSphere and Tivoli projects in every major geography. He led the Cloud innovation team that defined IBM's Cloud architecture strategy using Docker, Kubernetes, Linux, and CloudFoundry. He holds several patents related to software design and has authored, edited and led industry standards efforts. His primary interest is enabling rapid innovation through adoption of Cloud.
21st International Cloud Expo, taking place October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world.
Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy. Meanwhile, 94% of enterprises are using some form of XaaS - software, platform, and infrastructure as a service.
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend 21st Cloud Expo, October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.
