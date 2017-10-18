[session] Building Open Source IoT Ecosystems | @ThingsExpo @DellEMC #IoT #IIoT #M2M #SmartCities

|By Pat Romanski
|
October 18, 2017 05:00 PM EDT
|
|718
Building Open Source IoT Ecosystems
Widespread fragmentation is stalling the growth of the IIoT and making it difficult for partners to work together. The number of software platforms, apps, hardware and connectivity standards is creating paralysis among businesses that are afraid of being locked into a solution.
EdgeX Foundry is unifying the community around a common IoT edge framework and an ecosystem of interoperable components.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim White, Distinguished Engineer at Dell EMC, will discuss best practices for bringing traditional competitors together and provide examples of how the framework fits with existing connectivity standards with interoperable components to simplify development and deployment of IoT solutions across a wide variety of use cases.
Speaker Bio
Jim White is a member of the EdgeX Foundry Technical Steering Committee and Chair of Core Services Working Group as well as a Distinguished Engineer and Senior Software Architect for Dell's End User Computing Chief Technology Officer. He is also the chief architect and technical lead in Dell's largest open source effort to date called EdgeX Foundry. EdgeX is an open framework for building industrial IoT edge computing systems.
He has over 25 years of experience leading the successful design and implementation of software applications for a variety of industries and platforms. He is co-author of Java2 Micro Edition: Java in Small Things, Lynda.com author, and frequent speaker/contributor to journals and on-line magazines.
