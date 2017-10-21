Introducing #DigitalTransformation Track at @CloudExpo | #AI #DX #IoT #FinTech #SmartCities

Attendees at the upcoming Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, Oct 31-Nov 2, will find fresh new content in a new track called Enterprise Cloud & Digital Transformation.

Digital transformation is changing the face of business. The IDC predicts that enterprises will commit to a massive new scale of digital transformation, to stake out leadership positions in the "digital transformation economy."

Gaining a better understanding of customers and acting upon this information is the foundation of Digital Transformation (DX) in the enterprise. Applying the latest technologies in this area is the key to driving new topline revenue opportunities.

Global 2000 companies have more than US$40 trillion in annual revenue - more than 50% of the world's entire GDP. The Global 2000 spends a total of US$2.4 trillion annually on enterprise IT. The average Global 2000 company has US$11 billion in annual revenue. The average Global 2000 company spends more than $600 million annually on enterprise IT.

Governments throughout the world spend another US$500 billion on IT - much of it dedicated to new Smart City initiatives. There are more than a dozen Global 2000 companies in Turkey, including Isbank, Garanti Bank, other financial institutions, Turk Telecom, Turkcell, Turkish Airlines, and ENKA.

30 Japanese Digital Transformation Companies to Exhibit Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017 in Silicon Valley

SYS-CON Events announced today that Japan External Trade Organization & Six Prefectures of Japan have been named "Pavilion Sponsor" of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

Meet the leading Japanese cloud computing companies from six prefectures of Japan. The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to foreign companies expanding to Japan, and Japanese companies expanding to all over the world. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.jetro.go.jp/usa/.

Digital Transformation sessions at Cloud Expo Silicon Valley include:

Intelligent DNS as the Cornerstone of Digital Transformation

By Carl J. Levine

In this talk, we'll objectively discuss how DNS is used to solve Digital Transformation challenges in large SaaS applications, CDNs, AdTech platforms, and other demanding use cases.

Speaker Bio:

Carl J. Levine is the Senior Technical Evangelist for NS1. He is a marketer, technologist and startup enthusiast all rolled up into one dynamic team leader. A veteran of the Internet Infrastructure space, he has over a decade of experience with startups, networking protocols and Internet infrastructure, combined with the unique ability to iterate use cases, bring understanding to those seeking to explore complicated technical concepts and increase revenue across diverse sales channels.

Serverless Computing: Constructing Distributed Scalable Transactional Applications in a Hostile Environment

By Claus Jepsen

Cloud resources, although available in abundance, are inherently volatile. For transactional computing, like ERP and most enterprise software, this is a challenge as transactional integrity and data fidelity is paramount - making it challenging to create cloud native applications while relying on RDBMS.

This presentation will explore how in order to create distributed and scalable solutions ensuring high availability and fault tolerance using non-RDBMS in enterprise software, new technologies and architectural patterns need to be to in practice ensuring equal data fidelity and transactional integrity.

Speaker Bio:

Claus Jepsen is Chief Architect and Head of Innovation Labs at Unit4. He is focused on building cloud-based, super-scalable solutions and running technology and feature incubation and innovation projects. He and his team have recently been focusing on researching, designing and building conversational user experience for enterprise software. He spent the last 7 years architecting and designing various service oriented cloud based solutions with elasticity, fault tolerance and resilience as a core design criteria, based on a Micro Service Architecture.

Digital Transformation Requires Enterprise-Wide Agile Transformation

By Jason Bloomberg

Agile has finally jumped the technology shark, expanding outside the software world. Enterprises are now increasingly adopting Agile practices across their organizations in order to successfully navigate the disruptive waters that threaten to drown them. In our quest for establishing change as a core competency in our organizations, this business-centric notion of Agile is an essential component of Agile Digital Transformation.

In the years since the publication of the Agile Manifesto, the connection between building better software and business agility has been a tenuous one at best. But now that Agile is maturing and Digital Transformation is driving change across enterprises large and small, companies are realizing that their best bet for achieving business agility is to take the best of Agile and apply it across the entire organization.

The first step in this ‘Agile transformation': moving away from traditional hierarchical organizational models to small, self-organizing teams. Executives must learn the fine art of Agile leadership. The challenge: balancing Agile and traditional management approaches.

The bottom line: Digital Transformation requires business agility, and applying the lessons of Agile to the entire organization is the only approach that has shown consistent success. It's time to crack open your software development organization and bring Agile into the light of the business.

Attendees of this session will:

Learn how Agile Transformation requires a complete rethink of how an organization quantifies and manages risk

Understand the principles for creating and managing self-organizing teams

Gain an appreciation for the fact that organizations must be ‘all in' with Agile transformation to succeed with Digital Transformation

Speaker Bio:

Jason Bloomberg is the leading industry analyst and globally recognized expert on agile digital transformation. He writes and speaks on how today's disruptive enterprise technology trends support the digital professional's business transformation goals.

He writes for Forbes, his biweekly newsletter the Cortex, and several contributed blogs. He also helps technology vendors and service providers communicate their digital transformation stories. His latest book is The Agile Architecture Revolution (Wiley, 2013).

A Considered Approach to the Decomposition of Legacy Solutions and Their Migration to the Cloud

By Craig Sproule

Today companies are looking to achieve cloud-first digital agility to reduce time-to-market, optimize utilization of resources, and rapidly deliver disruptive business solutions. However, leveraging the benefits of cloud deployments can be complicated for companies with extensive legacy computing environments. This session will outline the challenges enterprises face in migrating legacy solutions to the cloud. It will also present an approach to address those challenges, accelerate the process, and minimize the risk of the migration.

Speaker Bio:

Craig Sproule is the founder and CEO of Metavine. Previously, he had founded a successful systems integration firm that completed hundreds of enterprise-class development engagements in various industries over 17 years. From these projects, he developed Metavine Genesis that delivers an innovative approach to the application lifecycle that enables companies to achieve cloud-first digital agility. With more than 30 years experience in the enterprise software sector, Craig has also held senior technology and management positions at several leading software companies.

Federal Cloud Topology with Digital Transformation

By Rasananda Behera

Why Federal cloud? What is in Federal Clouds and Integrations? This session will identify the process and the FedRAMP initiative. But is it sufficient?



What is the remedy for keeping abreast of cutting-edge technology? Let's examine together and implement the proposed solutions:

Private or Public or Hybrid cloud

Responsible Governing bodies

How can we accomplish?

Speaker Bio:

Rasananda Behera, a keynote speaker, leader, technologist, has over 19 years of experience in Information technology (financial domain, insurance & Government verticals). He has held a variety of roles in leadership, enterprise architecture and strategic planning, cloud computing, Big Data, and DevOps product engineering across verticals in Fortune 100 companies. His current interests include Big Data, cloud computing, cognitive engineering, digital transformation, and enterprise architecture.

Network and Cloud Optimization

By Paul Mako

Connecting to major cloud service providers is becoming central to doing business. But your cloud provider's performance is only as good as your connectivity solution.

Massive Networks will place you in the driver's seat by exposing how you can extend your LAN from any location to include any cloud platform through an advanced high-performance connection that is secure and dedicated to your business-critical data.

Please join Paul Mako, CEO & CIO of Massive Networks, in his discussion to learn about the intricacies of network and cloud management optimization.

Speaker Bio:

Paul Mako, born and raised in Minnesota, is the CEO & CTO of Massive Networks (massivenetworks.com).

Graduating at the top of his class in computer science and literature from the University of Colorado, he began his journey in custom network engineering back in 1996 as an internet service provider with RockyNet. Utilizing his extraordinary skill set, he designed a Proprietary T1 and security service system that went unchallenged until the advent of true VLANs in 2000.

Even more important than the innovations in technology, he was also able to expand the infrastructure within a building on a success-based build-out. This allowed him to light up both large and small buildings at a very low cost. While the security technologies have since been replaced, the inexpensive model for lighting small buildings continues to thrive and go unchallenged.

Today, Paul oversees the network customization for massive networks where he is able to help streamline enterprise class data transport services across the entire us domestic carrier system and to 181 countries worldwide equating to over 1.7 million buildings.

Cloud Literacy for the Enterprise

By Alex Casalboni

Digital transformation is about embracing digital technologies into a company's culture to better connect with its customers, automate processes, create better tools, enter new markets, etc. Such a transformation requires continuous orchestration across teams and an environment based on open collaboration and daily experiments.

Speaker Bio:

Alex Casalboni is an Italian Software Engineer and Web Developer, deeply in love with music, web technologies, and cloud computing. He joined Cloud Academy as the first employee back in 2013, and he's been building web apps and tools for online education since then. He is now teaching and mentoring around the world as Technical (Cloud) Evangelist.

Intelligent Automation in the Digital Transformation Era

By Brian Boeggeman

Intelligent Automation is now one of the key business imperatives for CIOs and CISOs impacting all areas of business today. This session will talk about how business value is created and delivered through intelligent automation to today's enterprises. The open ecosystem platform approach toward Intelligent Automation that Ayehu delivers to the market is core to enabling the creation of the self-driving enterprise.

Speaker Bio:

Brian Boeggeman, VP Alliances & Partnerships at Ayehu, brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the cloud software and ICT industry with proven track records in partner business development, enterprise sales, and marketing. At Ayehu, Brian and his team drive Alliances and Partnerships to proliferate the growing demand for Intelligent Automation with key MSP, MSSP and technology partners.

The Path to Cloud

By Stefano Bellasio

This session will discuss our experience working with several enterprises worldwide that are moving to cloud. Most of the time there is a lot of work involved to move to the cloud, and most of that isn't really related to AWS or Azure or Google Cloud. Before we talk about public cloud vendors and DevOps tools, there are usually several technical and non-technical challenges that are connected to it and that every company needs to solve to move to the cloud. In this talk, we are going to see what are the tools, disciplines, and cultural aspects that enterprise companies are considering to get to Cloud and eventually transform the way they build software and services.

Speaker Bio:

Stefano Bellasio is an Italian entrepreneur who started his career in the web hosting world and saw the world evolving to the cloud. He is CEO and founder of Cloud Academy Inc.

Hyperconvergence 2.0: HCI at Enterprise-Scale

By Wes Talbert

First generation hyperconverged solutions have taken the data center by storm, rapidly proliferating in pockets everywhere to provide further consolidation of floor space and workloads. These first generation solutions are not without challenges, however. The HCI solution of tomorrow will integrate with the public cloud to deliver a quality hybrid cloud experience at enterprise-scale.

Speaker Bio:

Wes Talbert is a Principal Architect and results-driven enterprise sales leader at NetApp with nearly two decades of data center standards and information security experience in numerous verticals. Delivering technical solutions to meet the strategic needs of an organization is his passion. He has extensive IT architecture, operations, and acquisition integration experience working for NetApp, Dell EMC, and FedEx.

Deploy an Armored Cloud with Secure Service Containers - No Reengineering Required

By Mark Figley & Angel Nuñez Mencias

Your clients expect transactions to never fail, cloud access to be fast and always on, and their data to be protected - no exceptions. Hear about how Secure Service Container (SSC), an IBM-exclusive open technology, enables secure building and hosting of next-generation applications, both cloud and on-premises. SSC protects the full stack from external and insider threats, allows automatic encryption of data in-flight and at-rest, and is tamper-resistant during installation and runtime - with no changes to applications required.

Speaker Bios:

Mark Figley is Director of LinuxONE Offerings (TBC) at IBM. He is a career technologist and innovator. He started as a software engineer at startups in California and then moved to an 11+ year career at AIG United Guaranty, first as a software engineer, followed by architecture and management roles before moving to an IT Executive role.

Since joining IBM, Mark has demonstrated his technology skills in sales, product management, offering management, and cloud strategy. Today he is in IBM Z and LinuxONE leading the development of offerings for both IT infrastructure and as-a-service that leverage unique mainframe technology delivering value to thousands of clients around the globe.

Angel Nuñez Mencias is a Senior Technical Staff Member in the Mainframe Firmware Organization at IBM Systems in Böblingen, Germany. In 2002, he received an Engineering degree in telecommunications from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and in 2004 an MS degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Stuttgart. He completed an MBA degree from the National University of Distance Education in 2005. That year, he joined the IBM Development Laboratory in Boeblingen, Germany. He created the original architecture of the Secure Service Container and is now the lead architect for the Blockchain Solutions on IBM Z. He is the author or coauthor of 33 patents and 15 technical papers.

Open Source Tool Chains for Continuous Testing

By Dave Karow

The goal of Continuous Testing is to shift testing left to find defects earlier and release software faster. This can be achieved by integrating a set of open source functional and performance testing tools in the early stages of your software delivery lifecycle.

There is one process that binds all application delivery stages together into one well-orchestrated machine: Continuous Testing. Continuous Testing is the conveyer belt between the Software Factory and production stages. Artifacts are moved from one stage to the next only after they have been tested and approved to continue. New code submitted to the repository is tested upon commit. When tests fail, the code is rejected. Subsystems are approved as part of periodic builds on their way to the delivery stage, where the system is being tested as production ready. The release process stops when tests fail. The key is to shift test creation and execution to the left, rather than creating tests after development is complete. As code is committed and promoted, all tests run in the background near instantaneously, as there is no longer time for human intervention in a continuous deployment cycle.

Speaker Bio:

Dave Karow is Developer Advocate at CA BlazeMeter. He is passionate about helping others realize 10x - 1000x more performance testing by democratizing access to performance testing, allowing decentralized development teams to build and commit tests at their own speed with self-service tools. An engaging speaker, his talks are always interesting, approachable and informative.

How to Master Disaster Recovery for Enterprise Applications

By Jordan Shamir

Cloud-based disaster recovery is critical to any production environment and is a high priority for many enterprise organizations today. Nearly 40% of organizations have had to execute their BCDR plan due to a service disruption in the past two years. Zerto on IBM Cloud offer VMware and Microsoft customers simple, automated recovery of on-premise VMware and Microsoft workloads to IBM Cloud data centers.

Speaker Bio:

Jordan Shamir is an Associate Offering Manager for IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, focusing on Disaster Recovery and Backup Solutions. He graduated from Babson College with a Business Administration degree and currently resides in Austin, Texas.

21st International Cloud Expo, taking place October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world.

Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy. Meanwhile, 94% of enterprises are using some form of XaaS - software, platform, and infrastructure as a service.

With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend 21st Cloud Expo, October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.

Track 1. Enterprise Cloud | Cloud-Native

Track 2. Big Data | Analytics

Track 3. Internet of Things | IIoT | Smart Cities

Track 4. DevOps | Digital Transformation (DX)

Track 5. APIs | Cloud Security | Mobility

Track 6. AI | ML | DL | Cognitive

Track 7. Containers | Microservices | Serverless

Track 8. FinTech | InsurTech | Token Economy

Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo 2017 Silicon Valley

(October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)

Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo 2018 New York

(June 12-14, 2018, Javits Center, Manhattan)

Every Global 2000 enterprise in the world is now integrating cloud computing in some form into its IT development and operations. Midsize and small businesses are also migrating to the cloud in increasing numbers.



Companies are each developing their unique mix of cloud technologies and services, forming multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures and deployments across all major industries. Cloud-driven thinking has become the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, and the public sector.

All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number will continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next several decades.

