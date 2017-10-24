IBM Named "Diamond Sponsor" of @CloudExpo | #Serverless #FinTech #Cognitive #DevOps

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

SYS-CON Events announced today that IBM has been named “Diamond Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

Hybrid Cloud Transformation: New Platforms, Technologies and Solutions

In an era of historic innovation fueled by unprecedented access to data and technology, the low cost and risk of entering new markets has leveled the playing field for business. Today, any ambitious innovator can easily introduce a new application or product that can reinvent business models and transform the client experience.

In their Day 2 Keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Mercer Rowe, IBM Vice President of Strategic Alliances, and Raejeanne Skillern, Intel Vice President of Data Center Group and GM, discussed how clients in this new era of innovation can apply data, technology, plus human ingenuity to springboard to advance new business value and opportunities.

Speaker Bios

Mercer Rowe is Vice President, Strategic Partners for IBM's Cloud Business Unit. In this capacity, he plays a pivotal role in IBM's growth and transformation by teaming with IBM's global strategic business partners to mutually enhance IBM's industry leading cloud portfolio of technology and services.

Prior to joining IBM, Mr. Rowe was General Manager of VMware vCloud Service, G.K., delivering VMware vCloud Air in Japan. He was in multiple partner-facing roles, including leading Partner Sales for vCloud Air, incubating VMware's cloud services channel model and building VMware's technology partner consulting services organization.

Prior to VMware, Mr. Rowe spent thirteen years at several successful start-ups in the enterprise software and service provider spaces; building sales, channel and pro services organizations. Mr. Rowe's early career was with Lockheed Martin and Northern Telecom (Nortel).

Raejeanne B. Skillern is vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager of the Cloud Service Provider Platform Group at Intel Corporation. She manages Intel's business, roadmap and customer engagements for public cloud infrastructure deployments and leads the team responsible for working closely with the world's largest cloud service providers to optimize Intel's data center solutions for their unique needs.

Skillern earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Pepperdine University and her MBA from Marylhurst University.

Big Things That Seem Small... Bert Loomis and AI in the Cloud

Bert Loomis was a visionary. This general session will highlight how Bert Loomis and people like him inspire us to build great things with small inventions.

In their general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Harold Hannon, Architect at IBM Bluemix, and Michael O'Neill, Strategic Business Development at Nvidia, will discuss the accelerating pace of AI development and how IBM Cloud and NVIDIA are partnering to bring AI capabilities to "every day," on-demand. They will also review two "free infrastructure" programs available to startups and innovators.

Speaker Bios

Harold Hannon has worked in the field of software development as both an architect and developer for more than 15 years, with a focus on workflow, integration, and distributed systems. He is currently an architect at IBM Bluemix. He has a passion for leveraging open source solutions to bring real value to the Enterprise space, and has implemented open source solutions with many companies across the globe. Hannon is also active in mobile application development, with multiple published applications.

Michael O'Neill is an established leader for NVIDIA. He provides specialized technical guidance and strategic thought leadership to customers on NVIDIA GRID and Tesla GPUs in virtualized environments. He works closely with business leaders to develop innovative solutions for graphical and compute heavy workloads. With over twenty years of experience in planning, developing, and implementing state of the art information systems, he has built a significant body of work empowering people and business to live, work and collaborate from anywhere. His guidance has provided Fortune 500 companies and innovative startups with cloud computing solutions to help IT and service providers build private, hybrid and public clouds to deliver high-performance, elastic and cost-effective services.

21st International Cloud Expo, taking place October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world.

Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy. Meanwhile, 94% of enterprises are using some form of XaaS - software, platform, and infrastructure as a service.

With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend 21st Cloud Expo, October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.

Every Global 2000 enterprise in the world is now integrating cloud computing in some form into its IT development and operations. Midsize and small businesses are also migrating to the cloud in increasing numbers.



Companies are each developing their unique mix of cloud technologies and services, forming multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures and deployments across all major industries. Cloud-driven thinking has become the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, and the public sector.

Cloud Expo is the single show where technology buyers and vendors can meet to experience and discus cloud computing and all that it entails. Sponsors of Cloud Expo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:

The World's Largest "Cloud Digital Transformation" Event

@CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo 2017 Silicon Valley

(Oct. 31 - Nov. 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)

@CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo 2018 New York

(June 12-14, 2018, Javits Center, Manhattan)

All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number will continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next several decades.

With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-4, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.

Delegates to Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo will be able to attend 8 simultaneous, information-packed education tracks.

There are over 120 breakout sessions in all, with Keynotes, General Sessions, and Power Panels adding to three days of incredibly rich presentations and content.

Join Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo conference chair Roger Strukhoff (@IoT2040), October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, for three days of intense Enterprise Cloud and 'Digital Transformation' discussion and focus, including Big Data's indispensable role in IoT, Smart Grids and (IIoT) Industrial Internet of Things, Wearables and Consumer IoT, as well as (new) Digital Transformation in Vertical Markets.

Financial Technology - or FinTech - Is Now Part of the @CloudExpo Program!

Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 21st Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will find fresh new content in a new track called FinTech, which will incorporate machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and blockchain into one track.

Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.

FinTech brings efficiency as well as the ability to deliver new services and a much improved customer experience throughout the global financial services industry. FinTech is a natural fit with cloud computing, as new services are quickly developed, deployed, and scaled on public, private, and hybrid clouds.

More than US$20 billion in venture capital is being invested in FinTech this year. @CloudExpo is pleased to bring you the latest FinTech developments as an integral part of our program, starting at the 21st International Cloud Expo October 31 - November 2, 2017 in Silicon Valley, and June 12-14, 2018, in New York City.

