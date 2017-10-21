Announcing @AvereSystems to Exhibit at @CloudExpo | #DataCenter #Storage

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

SYS-CON Events announced today that Avere Systems, a leading provider of enterprise storage for the hybrid cloud, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

Avere delivers a more modern architectural approach to storage that doesn't require the overprovisioning of storage capacity to achieve performance, overspending on expensive storage media for inactive data or the overbuilding of data centers to house increasing amounts of storage infrastructure.

With its Edge-Core storage architecture made possible by the FXT Series Edge filer product line, Avere allows enterprises to leverage public and private cloud storage resources without having to rewrite existing applications or compromise on performance or availability.

Avere gives organizations the ability to put an end to the rising cost and complexity of data storage, the freedom to store files anywhere - in the cloud or on premises - all without sacrificing the performance, availability or security of their data.

For more information, visit http://www.averesystems.com.

Top Reasons Your Organization Benefits from Cloud Bursting

When it comes to cloud computing, the ability to turn massive amounts of compute cores on and off on demand sounds attractive to IT staff, who need to manage peaks and valleys in user activity. With cloud bursting, the majority of the data can stay on premises while tapping into compute from public cloud providers, reducing risk and minimizing need to move large files.

In his session at 18th Cloud Expo, Scott Jeschonek, Director of Product Management at Avere Systems, discussed the IT and business benefits that cloud bursting provides, including increased compute capacity, lower IT investment, financial agility, and, ultimately, faster time-to-market.

Scott Jeschonek is Director of Product Management at Avere Systems. With 20 years of enterprise, telecommunications and vendor experience, he can provide a unique perspective on the cloud phenomenon. He has participated in a number of public speaking engagements, along with years of delivering technical training.

