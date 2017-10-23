[session] Enterprise #Kubernetes | @DevOpsSummit #DevOps #CloudNative #DX #Serverless

|By Liz McMillan
|
October 23, 2017
|
|1,643
Segmentation and Isolation on Kubernetes for Enterprise Teams
Enterprises are adopting Kubernetes to accelerate the development and the delivery of cloud-native applications. However, sharing a Kubernetes cluster between members of the same team can be challenging. And, sharing clusters across multiple teams is even harder.
Kubernetes offers several constructs to help implement segmentation and isolation. However, these primitives can be complex to understand and apply. As a result, it's becoming common for enterprises to end up with several clusters. This leads to a waste of cloud resources and increased operational overhead.
In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Romil Jain, a software engineer at Nirmata, will demonstrate how it's possible to fully automate the isolation of applications running on shared clusters. He will first cover the multiple levels of segmentation required, from object namespaces to network-level segmentation. The session will then provide best practices usage on several Kubernetes constructs such as namespaces, network policies, storage policies, resource quotas and limits and role based access control.
Speaker Bio
Romil Jain is a software engineer at Nirmata, a San Francisco Bay area company in the Enterprise DevOps space. Prior to Nirmata, he was working as a test system developer for MEMS devices such as accelerometers and gyroscopes at mCube Inc. He built the software to automate the labs to test the devices for functional testing and characterization. While working there he received his MS in computer science from Santa Clara University. Currently at Nirmata, he developed software systems to provide solutions of DevOps for multi-cloud management of microservices-style applications that are deployed using containers.
