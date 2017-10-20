Keynote at @CloudExpo By @DavidLinthicum | @CloudTP #CloudNative #Serverless #DevOps

|By Elizabeth White
How Serverless Computing Changes Cloud, and Your Job
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework.
It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. That means serverless is also changing the way we leverage public clouds. Truth-be-told, many enterprise IT shops were so happy to get out of the management of physical servers within a data center that many limitations of the existing public IaaS clouds were forgiven. However, now that we've lived a few years with public IaaS clouds, developers and CloudOps pros are giving a huge thumbs down to the constant monitoring of servers, provisioned or not, that's required to support the workloads.
In his keynote at 21st Cloud Expo, David Linthicum, an SVP at Cloud Technology Partners, will discuss how serverless changes everything when it comes to using public clouds. Topics covered include:
- The ability to remove developers from having to allocate the correct amount of resources for the workload, as well as keep up with what's running, and what resources need to be de-provisioned.
- The ability to link serverless computing with both net-new and traditional applications.
- The ability to have an exact accounting of what resources a workload consumes.
- The ability to create workloads that are sets of functions, all with their own automation around resource allocations, costs, and the ability to leverage whatever function is needed to complete its work.
Speaker Bio
David Linthicum is an SVP at Cloud Technology Partners, and was just named the #1 cloud influencer via a recent major report by Apollo Research. He is a cloud computing thought leader, executive, consultant, author, and speaker. He has been a CTO five times for both public and private companies, and a CEO three times in the last 25 years.
Few individuals are true giants of cloud computing, but David's achievements, reputation, and stellar leadership has earned him a lofty position within the industry. It's not just that he is a top thought leader in the cloud computing universe, but he is often the visionary that the wider media invites to offer its readers, listeners, and viewers a peek inside the technology that is reshaping businesses every day. With more than 13 books on computing, more than 5,000 published articles, more than 500 conference presentations, and numerous appearances on radio and TV programs, David has spent the last 20 years leading, showing, and teaching businesses how to use resources more productively and innovate constantly. He has expanded the vision of both startups and established corporations as to what is possible and achievable.
