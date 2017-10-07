[session] Enterprise IoT Has Created a New Economy | @ThingsExpo #IoT #IIoT #M2M #Analytics

|By Elizabeth White
|
October 8, 2017
|
|711
Enterprise IoT Has Created a New Economy
Enterprises have taken advantage of IoT to achieve important revenue and cost advantages. What is less apparent is how incumbent enterprises operating at scale have, following success with IoT, built analytic, operations management and software development capabilities - ranging from autonomous vehicles to manageable robotics installations. They have embraced these capabilities as if they were Silicon Valley startups.
As a result, many firms employ new business models that place enormous importance on software-based innovations. They require not only skilled occupations, such as data analysts and DevOps professionals, with more technical skills, but also middle-level employees with more software and computing acumen. Both large and small firms operate differently.
These are the "green shoots" of a new economy. It is characterized by rapid software innovation, swift changes in infrastructure - not only virtualized data and compute resources, but also virtualized networks - and new analytic and predictive capabilities.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Robert Cohen, an economist and senior fellow at the Economic Strategy Institute, will discuss how after this shift, the economy will require:
- Technical acumen built in schools, through in-house training, or better university programs.
- Industries that no longer bend metal or provide retail or sales opportunities. They will exploit continuous innovations in software and computing to offer autonomous capabilities and innovative connections to customers.
- The Internet of Things will serve as the handmaiden for dramatic economic change.
Speaker Bio
Robert Cohen is an economist and senior fellow at the Economic Strategy Institute. He analyzes the economic impact of new telecommunications and computing technologies. His current work explores the emergence of software as the fundamental building block for networks, data centers and computing. It does this by forecasting the growth of cloud services and the Internet of Things. Dr. Cohen employs input/output analysis to forecast US investment and productivity changes and employment impacts. The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Brocade Communications and the OECD are sponsoring this effort.
Dr. Cohen previously was Director of TM Forum's Enterprise Cloud Leadership Council. He created New York State's first high tech strategy and consulted to the European Commission on the internet and economic growth. He is a past president of the Forecasters Club of New York. He holds an MA and Ph.D. in economics from the New School and a BA from Swarthmore College. He is the author, co-author or co-editor of five books.
