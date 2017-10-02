Should You Be Considering Web-Scale Networking? | @CloudExpo #IoT #M2M #Cloud #DataCenter

|By Patrick Hubbard
|
Article Rating:
|October 3, 2017 09:45 AM EDT
|
Reads:
|914
Should You Be Considering Web-Scale Networking?
Web-scale networking, also known as hyperscale, is a concept that has been popularized by companies like Google, Netflix and Facebook, who adopted this model for its proven cost economics, resiliency, scalability, and in some cases, better performance for large companies.
In recent months, the web-scale strategy has begun to gain the attention of enterprises in response to the changing data center landscape and growth of compute-heavy, complex technologies like AI, machine learning, and big data analytics initiatives. What should IT pros know about web-scale?
Web-Scale Explained
At its core, a web-scale strategy is a set of enabling technologies and practices that provide enterprises the same capabilities, cost structure and flexibility that the very largest Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) can deliver. The more realistic definition of web-scale is AWS or Azure done inexpensively, but often with considerable compromise. Although you're receiving some of the same capabilities of CSPs for less money, your organization may not have the same rich or mature feature set.
Ultimately, a web-scale strategy, when successfully implemented and maintained, can provide the cost structure, capability and flexibility CSPs themselves enjoy. However, it also requires significant IT discipline, skill and up-front cost investment that are off-putting for many businesses.
So, why try it?
Wholesale Cloud Computing
For organizations that have the wherewithal (read: budget, skills, staff) to implement web-scale, there are quite a few benefits that make the investment worth the effort. Cost, certainly, is a key incentive for an organization's transition to web-scale architecture. Companies like Walmart might foot an AWS bill upwards of $100M a year.
If you have the IT skill resources, especially if the CSP is a direct competitor, why not implement a CSP-modeled environment yourself to reap "wholesale" pricing based on the same OEM infrastructure providers? This is an especially important benefit for companies that have applications with large data footprints: industrial Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, for example, can include millions of sensors that generate massive amounts of data to be processed and require infrastructure that can appropriately scale to that size operation.
In other cases, data security concerns play a role in determining whether an on-premises web-scale implementation makes sense. Healthcare organizations or government agencies remain wary of hosting patient or personal data outside the firewall, despite CSP compliance certifications. Similarly, some organizations may find that they're able to manage corporate espionage by keeping sensitive, proprietary data onsite via a web-scale architecture rather than a remote cloud platform.
Another driver might be a need to provide commodity services primitives to harmonize distributed complexity. If you're a business with a large online presence, you have already implemented complex methods to ensure data availability, but you also can expect that basic infrastructure will also increase in complexity - such as spinning out into multiple regions or availability zones. Web-scale is known for delivering against the need for open-ended, scale-out of internet connected users.
Finally, there are a few fringe advantages, such as improved performance in the absence of the need to ship data 10, 20, or even just 60 milliseconds away, and significantly reduced licensing costs thanks to web-scale's open-source roots. This only further sweetens the pot for big companies that want to control their IT operation soup to nuts.
Implementation Challenges
Big benefits, however, don't come without big challenges and considerations.
First and foremost, the skill required to implement a web-scale architecture is relatively enormous. CSPs like AWS and Azure have spent years developing their technology, hosting platforms and add-on services - and they have the luxury of being able to focus only on developing and innovating these things. AWS's "primitives" offerings, a collection of over 100 tools that each focus on one competency (like container management, or queuing services, etc.), are just one example of how specialized the provider has become.
Meanwhile, at the enterprise level, IT professionals are still tasked with handling help desk requests, and just generally "keeping the lights on," all of which detract from the always-on dedication to maintaining a web-scale implementation. On top of that, investing in web-scale is a massive monetary undertaking and most businesses today are rightfully focused on cost efficiency. That means your existing IT infrastructure is more than likely extremely interconnected and chock-full of single points of failure - when a storage SAN system goes down and simultaneously knocks the network offline because of a DNS outage - which is ultimately the opposite of web-scale architecture ideology.
The bottom line is, it's impossible to have the IT team responsible for running applications that are critical to the business also taking care of the platform. You need a dedicated set of developers and admins taking care of your platform, which requires additional time, skill and monetary resources that most businesses just don't have.
Should You Be Considering Web-Scale?
Of course, these challenges aren't to say your business won't eventually implement at least some web-scale architectures. There are three questions that both you, the IT professional, and your business should consider, whether you're ready to transition to web-scale now or are contemplating for the future:
- Are we big enough? If you're large enough to support the cost and skill requirements, web-scale is a good idea. It delivers extreme flexibility, cost savings and customization capabilities without being tied to a CSP or SLA. Currently, there is no standard "ideal business size" for web-scale deployments. This is what the market at-large is trying to determine as the benefits of web-scale computing become even more popularized. Let's just say that for now, if your company would balk at the notion of hundreds of internal developers, or you're at the size and scale of Facebook, Google, Walmart, or your CSP light bill is a major portion of your overall budget, your organization likely doesn't need the same infrastructure size of those companies and web-scale. It's probably not the best investment in the near-term.
- Are we skilled enough? Does your IT department have the technical skills necessary to stand up - and continue to maintain - an architecture designed to model the biggest cloud players? Not only will your organization need to invest in developers to facilitate the ongoing management and maintenance of the web-scale platform, but as a department, you will need to start thinking differently about how you approach IT. Big companies like Nike or Walmart aim to hire large teams specifically for ongoing support their web-scale IT architecture and it's a necessary element of web-scale. You need a dedicated team to manage this platform to successfully achieve its purported benefits.
- Are we, as a business and an IT department, committed and flexible enough to fundamentally alter the way we do IT? At the end of the day, web-scale is synonymous with an ongoing commitment to regular restructuring. Remember: AWS®, Azure® and Google® are exclusively focused on innovation and service development and regularly move the goal posts when it comes to ensuring your business has the most up-to-date infrastructure and technology capabilities. By implementing web-scale architecture, your enterprise will be chasing CSPs and their ongoing technological advancements forever. If you're large enough, that's okay. But in most cases, this is a critical requirement that proves intimidating-and off-putting-for IT decision-makers who tend to think of IT investment as closed-feature capex.
Closing Thoughts
At the end of the day, web-scale computing is fundamentally transformative, but requires such a significant IT personnel and monetary investment from enterprises that it's unrealistic to expect the majority of companies will make a transition to this strategy in the near future.
However, CSPs like Microsoft Azure are working to deliver at least some Platform as a Service (PaaS) functionality to traditional enterprises with solutions like Azure Stack®, which offers a reduced feature set of that you can run on-premises. Of course, AWS® will likely follow in its footsteps.
While web-scale computing may not be in most organizations' near-future, its benefits are beginning to trickle down to more realistic deployment options. By staying in tune with these developments, you may find opportunities to realize key benefits of web-scale architecture where the fit is good, without debilitating teething pains.
SYS-CON Events announced today that Japan External Trade Organization & Six Prefectures of Japan have been named “Pavilion Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Meet the leading Japanese cloud computing companies from six prefectures of Japan. The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to foreign companies...
Oct. 3, 2017 11:00 AM EDT Reads: 904
SYS-CON Events announced today that Taica will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. ANSeeN are the measurement electronics maker for X-ray and Gamma-ray and Neutron measurement equipment such as spectrometers, pulse shape analyzer, and CdTe-FPD. For more information, visit http://anseen.com/.
Oct. 3, 2017 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 940
IoT is at the core or many Digital Transformation initiatives with the goal of re-inventing a company's business model. We all agree that collecting relevant IoT data will result in massive amounts of data needing to be stored. However, with the rapid development of IoT devices and ongoing business model transformation, we are not able to predict the volume and growth of IoT data. And with the lack of IoT history, traditional methods of IT and infrastructure planning based on the past do not app...
Oct. 3, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 3,323
Enterprises have taken advantage of IoT to achieve important revenue and cost advantages. What is less apparent is how incumbent enterprises operating at scale have, following success with IoT, built analytic, operations management and software development capabilities – ranging from autonomous vehicles to manageable robotics installations. They have embraced these capabilities as if they were Silicon Valley startups. As a result, many firms employ new business models that place enormous impor...
Oct. 3, 2017 09:25 AM EDT Reads: 164
Digital innovation is the next big wave of business transformation based on digital technologies of which IoT and Big Data are key components, For example: Business boundary innovation is a challenge to excavate third-party business value using IoT and BigData, like Nest Business structure innovation may propose re-building business structure from scratch, as Uber does in the taxicab industry The social model innovation is also a big challenge to the new social architecture with the design fr...
Oct. 3, 2017 01:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,669
SYS-CON Events announced today that SIGMA Corporation will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. uLaser flow inspection device from the Japanese top share to Global Standard! Then, make the best use of data to flip to next page. For more information, visit http://www.sigma-k.co.jp/en/.
Oct. 2, 2017 02:45 PM EDT Reads: 1,435
SYS-CON Events announced today that B2Cloud will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. B2Cloud specializes in IoT devices for preventive and predictive maintenance in any kind of equipment retrieving data like Energy consumption, working time, temperature, humidity, pressure, etc.
Oct. 2, 2017 01:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,365
SYS-CON Events announced today that NetApp has been named “Bronze Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. NetApp provides a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with their partners, NetApp em...
Oct. 2, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,402
Join IBM November 1 at 21st Cloud Expo at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, and learn how IBM Watson can bring cognitive services and AI to intelligent, unmanned systems. Cognitive analysis impacts today’s systems with unparalleled ability that were previously available only to manned, back-end operations. Thanks to cloud processing, IBM Watson can bring cognitive services and AI to intelligent, unmanned systems. Imagine a robot vacuum that becomes your personal assistant th...
Oct. 2, 2017 11:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,426
Smart cities have the potential to change our lives at so many levels for citizens: less pollution, reduced parking obstacles, better health, education and more energy savings. Real-time data streaming and the Internet of Things (IoT) possess the power to turn this vision into a reality. However, most organizations today are building their data infrastructure to focus solely on addressing immediate business needs vs. a platform capable of quickly adapting emerging technologies to address future ...
Oct. 2, 2017 11:00 AM EDT Reads: 740
SYS-CON Events announced today that Taica will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Taica manufacturers Alpha-GEL brand silicone components and materials, which maintain outstanding performance over a wide temperature range -40C to +200C. For more information, visit http://www.taica.co.jp/english/.
Oct. 2, 2017 09:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,064
SYS-CON Events announced today that Yuasa System will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Yuasa System is introducing a multi-purpose endurance testing system for flexible displays, OLED devices, flexible substrates, flat cables, and films in smartphones, wearables, automobiles, and healthcare.
Oct. 2, 2017 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,073
SYS-CON Events announced today that Taica will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. TAZMO technology and development capabilities in the semiconductor and LCD-related manufacturing fields are among the best worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.tazmo.co.jp/en/.
Oct. 2, 2017 08:00 AM EDT Reads: 909
What is the best strategy for selecting the right offshore company for your business? In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Alan Winters, U.S. Head of Business Development at MobiDev, will discuss the things to look for - positive and negative - in evaluating your options. He will also discuss how to maximize productivity with your offshore developers. Before you start your search, clearly understand your business needs and how that impacts software choices.
Oct. 1, 2017 02:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,070
SYS-CON Events announced today that Suzuki Inc. will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Suzuki Inc. is a semiconductor-related business, including sales of consuming parts, parts repair, and maintenance for semiconductor manufacturing machines, etc. It is also a health care business providing experimental research for...
Sep. 29, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,365
SYS-CON Events announced today that Ryobi Systems will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Ryobi Systems Co., Ltd., as an information service company, specialized in business support for local governments and medical industry. We are challenging to achive the precision farming with AI. For more information, visit http:...
Sep. 28, 2017 05:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,208
SYS-CON Events announced today that mruby Forum will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. mruby is the lightweight implementation of the Ruby language. We introduce mruby and the mruby IoT framework that enhances development productivity. For more information, visit http://forum.mruby.org/.
Sep. 28, 2017 04:45 PM EDT Reads: 1,355
SYS-CON Events announced today that Nihon Micron will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Nihon Micron Co., Ltd. strives for technological innovation to establish high-density, high-precision processing technology for providing printed circuit board and metal mount RFID tags used for communication devices. For more inf...
Sep. 28, 2017 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,294
SYS-CON Events announced today that Mobile Create USA will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Mobile Create USA Inc. is an MVNO-based business model that uses portable communication devices and cellular-based infrastructure in the development, sales, operation and mobile communications systems incorporating GPS capabi...
Sep. 28, 2017 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,248
SYS-CON Events announced today that Keisoku Research Consultant Co. will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Keisoku Research Consultant, Co. offers research and consulting in a wide range of civil engineering-related fields from information construction to preservation of cultural properties. For more information, vi...
Sep. 28, 2017 02:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,249