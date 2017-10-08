Islands Are Wasteful in #DevSecOps | @DevOpsSummit @CAinc #DevOps #DX

|By Cameron Van Orman
|
Article Rating:
|October 8, 2017 10:00 AM EDT
|
Reads:
|1,600
DevSecOps - a trend around transformation in process, people and technology - is about breaking down silos and waste along the software development lifecycle and using agile methodologies, automation and insights to help get apps to market faster. This leads to higher quality apps, greater trust in organizations, less organizational friction, and ultimately a five-star customer experience.
These apps are the new competitive currency in this digital economy and they're powered by data. Without data or data-based interactions, these apps would be of little value to the user and would be just static one-dimensional bulletin boards. Imagine a banking app, for example, that does not give you data about your account or let you take some action. How much value is this bringing to the user?
IT's dirty little secret
Most companies, with the exception of recently born-in-the-cloud "unicorns," know that critical data resides in many different systems-of-record that have persevered through infrastructure refresh cycles or have been added via mergers and acquisitions. A dirty IT secret is that systems-of-record rarely go away as new ones are added, so coexistence is the unspoken reality. The apps you are speeding to market are - or should be - capable of interacting with many legacy code bases.
This legacy code base reality has implications for your organization, processes and tools as you apply DevOps principles. Here are three imperatives for every IT leader managing multiple code bases to build the right foundation for their Modern Software Factory.
- Break down your infrastructure-based operational silos. Every organization has specialized individuals who have specific knowledge of certain code bases and infrastructure types. Do your best to break down those reporting silos and infrastructure-based management fiefdoms. For example, have your Windows, Linux, Unix, AS-400, mainframe and even cloud system admins report to the same managers. Don't isolate your "legacy" Dev or Ops teams on an island as the data that resides on those "legacy" platforms is vital to your current and future apps. This practice will speed decision-making and reduce organizational friction, while also helping to overcome retention and talent shortage issues.
- Make your DevOps processes and tools inclusive of all your code bases and infrastructure types. Having a separate set of AppDev or DevSecOps tools and processes for each type of infrastructure or code base is antithetical to the business outcomes you want to achieve. This also reinforces silos - in this case, hardware and operating system silos - rather than breaking them down. You can't afford different ALM, release automation, service virtualization, test data management, app security testing, privileged access management, automation, APM or infrastructure management toolchains. Not only is software license duplication expensive but so are the supporting costs to host, maintain, learn, manage and upgrade those tools. That is wasteful and inhibits your ability to fund innovation. Steer clear of vendors pushing point tools that reinforce islands of infrastructure and the lock-in that results. Always ask if that DevOps-enabling software works across your infrastructure.
- Use modern app architectures like APIs and Microservices. With APIs, developers can leverage data and build integrations between disparate systems faster and with fewer errors. With this approach, your APIs need to be adequately catalogued, which is more often than not an area developers glance over, to be used by teams across code base and infrastructure types. Microservices also allow for parallel development by enabling small autonomous teams to develop, deploy and scale their respective services independently. Monolithic architectures and hard-coded data paths should be a relic of the past.
There's a lot to learn about DevSecOps as it's a dynamic and evolving practice with many nuances. Flexible app architectures, heterogeneous tool chains and inclusive organizational structures can eliminate islands, unnecessary costs and friction as you advance on your DevSecOps journey.
In his Opening Keynote at 21st Cloud Expo, John Considine, General Manager of IBM Cloud Infrastructure, will lead you through the exciting evolution of the cloud. He'll look at this major disruption from the perspective of technology, business models, and what this means for enterprises of all sizes. John Considine is General Manager of Cloud Infrastructure Services at IBM. In that role he is responsible for leading IBM’s public cloud infrastructure including strategy, development, and offering...
Oct. 8, 2017 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 975
Most technology leaders, contemporary and from the hardware era, are reshaping their businesses to do software. They hope to capture value from emerging technologies such as IoT, SDN, and AI. Ultimately, irrespective of the vertical, it is about deriving value from independent software applications participating in an ecosystem as one comprehensive solution. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Kausik Sridhar, founder and CTO of Pulzze Systems, will discuss how given the magnitude of today's applicat...
Oct. 8, 2017 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 823
Enterprises have taken advantage of IoT to achieve important revenue and cost advantages. What is less apparent is how incumbent enterprises operating at scale have, following success with IoT, built analytic, operations management and software development capabilities – ranging from autonomous vehicles to manageable robotics installations. They have embraced these capabilities as if they were Silicon Valley startups. As a result, many firms employ new business models that place enormous impor...
Oct. 8, 2017 07:30 AM EDT Reads: 730
Digital innovation is the next big wave of business transformation based on digital technologies of which IoT and Big Data are key components, For example: Business boundary innovation is a challenge to excavate third-party business value using IoT and BigData, like Nest Business structure innovation may propose re-building business structure from scratch, as Uber does in the taxicab industry The social model innovation is also a big challenge to the new social architecture with the design fr...
Oct. 8, 2017 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,026
IoT is at the core or many Digital Transformation initiatives with the goal of re-inventing a company's business model. We all agree that collecting relevant IoT data will result in massive amounts of data needing to be stored. However, with the rapid development of IoT devices and ongoing business model transformation, we are not able to predict the volume and growth of IoT data. And with the lack of IoT history, traditional methods of IT and infrastructure planning based on the past do not app...
Oct. 8, 2017 01:00 AM EDT Reads: 3,715
SYS-CON Events announced today that Japan External Trade Organization & Six Prefectures of Japan have been named “Pavilion Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Meet the leading Japanese cloud computing companies from six prefectures of Japan. The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to foreign companies...
Oct. 7, 2017 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,356
Join IBM November 1 at 21st Cloud Expo at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, and learn how IBM Watson can bring cognitive services and AI to intelligent, unmanned systems. Cognitive analysis impacts today’s systems with unparalleled ability that were previously available only to manned, back-end operations. Thanks to cloud processing, IBM Watson can bring cognitive services and AI to intelligent, unmanned systems. Imagine a robot vacuum that becomes your personal assistant th...
Oct. 7, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,789
SYS-CON Events announced today that Evatronix will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Evatronix SA offers comprehensive solutions in the design and implementation of electronic systems, in CAD / CAM deployment, and also is a designer and manufacturer of advanced 3D scanners for professional applications.
Oct. 7, 2017 07:45 AM EDT Reads: 909
SYS-CON Events announced today that Daiya Industry will exhibit at the Japanese Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Ruby Development Inc. builds new services in short period of time and provides a continuous support of those services based on Ruby on Rails. For more information, please visit https://github.com/RubyDevInc.
Oct. 7, 2017 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 840
SYS-CON Events announced today that SIGMA Corporation will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. uLaser flow inspection device from the Japanese top share to Global Standard! Then, make the best use of data to flip to next page. For more information, visit http://www.sigma-k.co.jp/en/.
Oct. 6, 2017 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 1,751
SYS-CON Events announced today that NetApp has been named “Bronze Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. NetApp provides a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with their partners, NetApp em...
Oct. 6, 2017 01:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,705
SYS-CON Events announced today that Taica will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. ANSeeN are the measurement electronics maker for X-ray and Gamma-ray and Neutron measurement equipment such as spectrometers, pulse shape analyzer, and CdTe-FPD. For more information, visit http://anseen.com/.
Oct. 6, 2017 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,278
SYS-CON Events announced today that Taica will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. TAZMO technology and development capabilities in the semiconductor and LCD-related manufacturing fields are among the best worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.tazmo.co.jp/en/.
Oct. 6, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,261
SYS-CON Events announced today that B2Cloud will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. B2Cloud specializes in IoT devices for preventive and predictive maintenance in any kind of equipment retrieving data like Energy consumption, working time, temperature, humidity, pressure, etc.
Oct. 5, 2017 02:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,661
SYS-CON Events announced today that Yuasa System will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Yuasa System is introducing a multi-purpose endurance testing system for flexible displays, OLED devices, flexible substrates, flat cables, and films in smartphones, wearables, automobiles, and healthcare.
Oct. 5, 2017 02:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,341
SYS-CON Events announced today that Taica will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Taica manufacturers Alpha-GEL brand silicone components and materials, which maintain outstanding performance over a wide temperature range -40C to +200C. For more information, visit http://www.taica.co.jp/english/.
Oct. 5, 2017 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,358
Smart cities have the potential to change our lives at so many levels for citizens: less pollution, reduced parking obstacles, better health, education and more energy savings. Real-time data streaming and the Internet of Things (IoT) possess the power to turn this vision into a reality. However, most organizations today are building their data infrastructure to focus solely on addressing immediate business needs vs. a platform capable of quickly adapting emerging technologies to address future ...
Oct. 5, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 901
What is the best strategy for selecting the right offshore company for your business? In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Alan Winters, U.S. Head of Business Development at MobiDev, will discuss the things to look for - positive and negative - in evaluating your options. He will also discuss how to maximize productivity with your offshore developers. Before you start your search, clearly understand your business needs and how that impacts software choices.
Oct. 1, 2017 02:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,184
SYS-CON Events announced today that Suzuki Inc. will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Suzuki Inc. is a semiconductor-related business, including sales of consuming parts, parts repair, and maintenance for semiconductor manufacturing machines, etc. It is also a health care business providing experimental research for...
Sep. 29, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,547
SYS-CON Events announced today that Ryobi Systems will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Ryobi Systems Co., Ltd., as an information service company, specialized in business support for local governments and medical industry. We are challenging to achive the precision farming with AI. For more information, visit http:...
Sep. 28, 2017 05:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,336