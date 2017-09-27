Containers 101: What You Need to Know | @DevOpsSummit #DevOps #Docker #Containers

|By Amit Gupta
|
Article Rating:
|September 27, 2017 11:30 AM EDT
|
Reads:
|860
Containers 101: What You Need to Know
Containers are the future of web development, in large part thanks to Docker's explosive growth. According to DataDog, 15 percent of hosts run Docker, which is significantly up from the 6 percent of hosts running it at this point in 2015. LinkedIn has also seen a 160 percent increase in profile references to Docker in just the past year alone, indicating Docker has become a much bigger priority for IT professionals looking for work. With this technology primed to continue its exponential growth in the coming years, here's a Q&A rundown of the basics: consider it Containers 101.
What are containers, exactly? And why are they so rapidly grabbing developer market share from virtual machines?
In order to better understand containers, it's helpful to consider them in contrast to virtual machines.
A virtual machine (VM) is an emulation of an entire operating system managed by a hypervisor. A VM may be run over the top of another OS or directly off the hardware. In either case, one VM can and usually will be run alongside other VMs, all of which are allocated their own set static space and resources by the hypervisor, with each VM acting as its own independent computer.
A container is a self-contained (it's right there in the name) execution environment with its own isolated network resources. At a quick glance, a container may appear very similar to a VM. The key difference is that a container does not emulate a separate OS. Containers instead create separate, independent user spaces that have their own bins and libs, but that share the host operating system's kernel with all other containers running on a machine. This being the case, containers do not need to be assigned their own set amount of RAM and other resources; they simply make use of whatever they need while they're running.
In short: a virtual machine virtualizes the hardware, while a container virtualizes the OS.
This means containers are significantly more lightweight than VMs. They can be spun up in seconds instead of minutes and you can run as many as 8x as many of them on a single machine. Since the OS has been abstracted away, containers can be easily moved from one machine to another. They're developer- and DevOps-friendly, and offer improved infrastructure and cost efficiency.
What is contained in a container?
A container is made up of container images that bundle up the code and all its dependencies. One of these container images will be the app itself. The other images will be the libraries and binaries needed to run that app. All the images that make up the container are then turned into an image template that can be reused across multiple hosts.
It may sound like a lot of effort to add all the necessary individual images to a container, but all your images are stored and run out of a registry. If your application needs Ubuntu, PHP 7.0, and Apache to run then you'll reference these in your config file and your container manager will pull them from this registry (assuming they're there).
Where does Docker come into all of this?
Containers are nothing new - they've been part of Linux since the creation of chroot in 1982 - but to run them, you need a container manager like the one referenced above. Docker is by far the most popular of these (it's nearly synonymous with containers at this point) and has been at the forefront of the rapid surge in container usage. What sets it apart?
The Docker Hub: This hub is the registry where your various images are privately stored. It's also a rich ecosystem of public images built by other Docker users that you can pull down and use for your own projects. Why do all the grunt work when there are other people out there who have already done it?
Portability: Containers are already portable just by the nature of their design, but Docker guarantees the environment will be exactly the same when moving an image from one Docker host to another so you can build once and run anywhere.
Easy Version History and Rollbacks: Docker containers are read-only post-creation. That doesn't mean you can't make changes. What it means is that any changes are used to create new images whenever you run the "docker commit" command. These new images become new containers that you run just like the original. If an alteration leads to problems in a new image, then you can simply go back to the previous one.
Docker is open source and its technology is the basis of the Open Containers Initiative, which is a Linux Foundation initiative focused on creating "industry standards around container formats and runtime." Google, Amazon, Microsoft and other industry leaders are also part of the OCI.
Are containers available only on Linux?
Until very recently the answer was yes, but Microsoft added container support to Windows Server 2016. This can be managed using Docker for Windows.
Will containers replace virtual machines?
Though containers will absolutely continue to rise in popularity, it's incredibly unlikely they'll replace VMs. Stateful application roles and legacy apps that cannot be refactored will continue to run on VMs. More likely the two will be used in concert with each other, each being put to use where most appropriate. Occasionally, containers might even be run within virtual machines, warping the space time continuum and confusing partisans of both approaches. We truly live in the future.
There are particular concerns about containers and security, as the varied images provide more points of entry for attackers and a container's direct access to the OS kernel creates a larger surface area for attack than would be found in a hypervisor-controlled virtual machine. Automation, as usual, is the key to ensuring solid security.
SYS-CON Events announced today that B2Cloud will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. B2Cloud specializes in IoT devices for preventive and predictive maintenance in any kind of equipment retrieving data like Energy consumption, working time, temperature, humidity, pressure, etc.
Sep. 27, 2017 12:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,043
SYS-CON Events announced today that Nihon Micron will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Nihon Micron Co., Ltd. strives for technological innovation to establish high-density, high-precision processing technology for providing printed circuit board and metal mount RFID tags used for communication devices. For more inf...
Sep. 27, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,076
SYS-CON Events announced today that Mobile Create USA will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Mobile Create USA Inc. is an MVNO-based business model that uses portable communication devices and cellular-based infrastructure in the development, sales, operation and mobile communications systems incorporating GPS capabi...
Sep. 27, 2017 11:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,027
SYS-CON Events announced today that NetApp has been named “Bronze Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. NetApp is the data authority for hybrid cloud. NetApp provides a full range of hybrid cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation. Together with their partners, NetApp em...
Sep. 27, 2017 11:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,074
Real IoT production deployments running at scale are collecting sensor data from hundreds / thousands / millions of devices. The goal is to take business-critical actions on the real-time data and find insights from stored datasets. In his session at @ThingsExpo, John Walicki, Watson IoT Developer Advocate at IBM Cloud, will provide a fast-paced developer journey that follows the IoT sensor data from generation, to edge gateway, to edge analytics, to encryption, to the IBM Bluemix cloud, to Wa...
Sep. 27, 2017 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 898
SYS-CON Events announced today that Enroute Lab will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Enroute Lab is an industrial design, research and development company of unmanned robotic vehicle system. For more information, please visit http://elab.co.jp/.
Sep. 27, 2017 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,085
SYS-CON Events announced today that Taica will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Taica manufacturers Alpha-GEL brand silicone components and materials, which maintain outstanding performance over a wide temperature range -40C to +200C. For more information, visit http://www.taica.co.jp/english/.
Sep. 27, 2017 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 579
SYS-CON Events announced today that Fusic will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Fusic Co. provides mocks as virtual IoT devices. You can customize mocks, and get any amount of data at any time in your test. For more information, visit https://fusic.co.jp/english/.
Sep. 27, 2017 10:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,131
SYS-CON Events announced today that Interface Corporation will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Interface Corporation is a company developing, manufacturing and marketing high quality and wide variety of industrial computers and interface modules such as PCIs and PCI express. For more information, visit http://www.i...
Sep. 27, 2017 10:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,013
SYS-CON Events announced today that Keisoku Research Consultant Co. will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Keisoku Research Consultant, Co. offers research and consulting in a wide range of civil engineering-related fields from information construction to preservation of cultural properties. For more information, vi...
Sep. 27, 2017 10:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,012
Join IBM November 1 at 21st Cloud Expo at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, and learn how IBM Watson can bring cognitive services and AI to intelligent, unmanned systems. Cognitive analysis impacts today’s systems with unparalleled ability that were previously available only to manned, back-end operations. Thanks to cloud processing, IBM Watson can bring cognitive services and AI to intelligent, unmanned systems. Imagine a robot vacuum that becomes your personal assistant th...
Sep. 27, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 911
SYS-CON Events announced today that MIRAI Inc. will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. MIRAI Inc. are IT consultants from the public sector whose mission is to solve social issues by technology and innovation and to create a meaningful future for people.
Sep. 27, 2017 09:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,006
Smart cities have the potential to change our lives at so many levels for citizens: less pollution, reduced parking obstacles, better health, education and more energy savings. Real-time data streaming and the Internet of Things (IoT) possess the power to turn this vision into a reality. However, most organizations today are building their data infrastructure to focus solely on addressing immediate business needs vs. a platform capable of quickly adapting emerging technologies to address future ...
Sep. 27, 2017 09:30 AM EDT Reads: 395
SYS-CON Events announced today that Daiya Industry will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Daiya Industry specializes in orthotic support systems and assistive devices with pneumatic artificial muscles in order to contribute to an extended healthy life expectancy. For more information, please visit https://www.daiyak...
Sep. 27, 2017 09:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,073
SYS-CON Events announced today that Taica will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. TAZMO technology and development capabilities in the semiconductor and LCD-related manufacturing fields are among the best worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.tazmo.co.jp/en/.
Sep. 27, 2017 09:03 AM EDT Reads: 242
What is the best strategy for selecting the right offshore company for your business? In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Alan Winters, U.S. Head of Business Development at MobiDev, will discuss the things to look for - positive and negative - in evaluating your options. He will also discuss how to maximize productivity with your offshore developers. Before you start your search, clearly understand your business needs and how that impacts software choices.
Sep. 27, 2017 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 850
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Greg Gorman is the Director, IoT Developer Ecosystem, Watson IoT, will provide a short tutorial on Node-RED, a Node.js-based programming tool for wiring together hardware devices, APIs and online services in new and interesting ways. It provides a browser-based editor that makes it easy to wire together flows using a wide range of nodes in the palette that can be deployed to its runtime in a single-click. There is a large library of contributed nodes that help so...
Sep. 27, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 895
SYS-CON Events announced today that N3N will exhibit at SYS-CON's @ThingsExpo, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. N3N’s solutions increase the effectiveness of operations and control centers, increase the value of IoT investments, and facilitate real-time operational decision making. N3N enables operations teams with a four dimensional digital “big board” that consolidates real-time live video feeds alongside IoT sensor data a...
Sep. 27, 2017 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,055
SYS-CON Events announced today that Yuasa System will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Yuasa System is introducing a multi-purpose endurance testing system for flexible displays, OLED devices, flexible substrates, flat cables, and films in smartphones, wearables, automobiles, and healthcare.
Sep. 26, 2017 06:15 PM EDT Reads: 567
SYS-CON Events announced today that SIGMA Corporation will exhibit at the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. uLaser flow inspection device from the Japanese top share to Global Standard! Then, make the best use of data to flip to next page. For more information, visit http://www.sigma-k.co.jp/en/.
Sep. 26, 2017 01:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,082