[session] APIs and Financial Services Innovation | @CloudExpo @IBMcloud #AI #API #FinTech

APIs and Financial Services Innovation
IBM helps FinTechs and financial services companies build and monetize cognitive-enabled financial services apps quickly and at scale. Hosted on IBM Bluemix, IBM's platform builds in customer insights, regulatory compliance analytics and security to help reduce development time and testing.
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Lennart Frantzell, a Developer Advocate with IBM, will discuss how these tools simplify the time-consuming tasks of selection, mapping and data integration, allowing developers to use IBM services or combine them with their own data.
Speaker Bio
Lennart Frantzell, PhD, is a Developer Advocate with IBM in San Francisco who focuses on Fintech, Blockchain and Watson Services. He attends Meetups, Industry Events and Hackathons and works with startups and developers in the greater Silicon Valley and California area. He has a background in programming and cloud computing. His hobbies are walking in the mountains and Cryptocurrencies.
