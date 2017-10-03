NetApp Named ‘Bronze Sponsor’ of @CloudExpo | @NetApp #AI #DX #DevOps

@ThingsExpo Blogs

IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence Day By Liz McMillan Join IBM November 1 at 21st Cloud Expo at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, and learn how IBM Watson can bring cognitive services and AI to intelligent, unmanned systems. Cognitive analysis impacts today's systems with unparalleled ability that were previously available only to manned, back-end operations. Thanks to cloud processing, IBM Watson can bring cognitive services and AI to intelligent, unmanned systems. Imagine a robot vacuum that becomes your personal assistant that knows everything and can respond to your emotions and verbal commands! Oct. 3, 2017 11:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,460

Should You Consider Web-Scale Networking? By Patrick Hubbard Web-scale networking, also known as hyperscale, is a concept that has been popularized by companies like Google, Netflix and Facebook, who adopted this model for its proven cost economics, resiliency, scalability, and in some cases, better performance for large companies. In recent months, the web-scale strategy has begun to gain the attention of enterprises in response to the changing data center landscape and growth of compute-heavy, complex technologies like AI, machine learning, and big data analytics initiatives. What should IT pros know about web-scale? Oct. 3, 2017 09:45 AM EDT Reads: 935

Mastering Logistics with Analytics By William Schmarzo Okay, so my vacations don't necessary seem like other folks' vacations. Yes, we relax. Yes, we spend too much money. Yes, we eat too much food. But for some reason, unusual learning opportunities pop up during our vacations, and this year's vacation was no different. This year's vacation theme was… logistics. Our logistics foray started by watching the artsy-fartsy movie "The Lunchbox." I hate artsy-fartsy movies, but my wife insists on watching them on vacation. The movie was excellent. However, I was totally mesmerized by the lunchbox delivery system that was a featured part of the movie. T... Oct. 3, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 966

The Impact of Digital Transformation By Kevin Benedict Digital transformation is a revenue growth engine according to fifty futurists we surveyed. Many companies are already experiencing significant benefits and gaining competitive advantages. The futurists predicted the top five impacts of digital transformation on businesses by the year 2020 will be: Speed to market, Competitive positioning, Revenue growth, Productivity, and New distribution channels. Oct. 3, 2017 07:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,126

Maximize the Gains from Your APIs Faster By Karthick Viswanathan These days, APIs have become an integral part of the digital transformation journey for all enterprises. Every digital innovation story is connected to APIs . But have you ever pondered over to know what are the source of these APIs? Let me explain - APIs sources can be varied, internal or external, solving different purposes, but mostly categorized into the following two categories. Data lakes is a term used to represent disconnected but relevant data that are used by various business units within an enterprise. APIs are created as the easy access points for these siloed data lakes. Oct. 3, 2017 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,943

Passwords: What If Everything Is Wrong? By Shelly Palmer Every time there's a notable cybersecurity breach, someone (even me) writes a comprehensive primer on the proper way to create "secure" passwords. Lather, rinse, repeat. Until a few years ago, everyone (including me) based their password advice on a 2003 paper from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), with the catchy title "NIST Special Publication 800-63." The paper recommended that passwords be cryptic, contain special characters, and be as close to nonsense as possible. Oct. 3, 2017 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 2,077

[session] Japan's Digital Transformation Trend By Elizabeth White Digital innovation is the next big wave of business transformation based on digital technologies of which IoT and Big Data are key components, For example: Business boundary innovation is a challenge to excavate third-party business value using IoT and BigData, like Nest Business structure innovation may propose re-building business structure from scratch, as Uber does in the taxicab industry The social model innovation is also a big challenge to the new social architecture with the design from the ground up of a data-driven ecosystem, as Google promotes its self-driving car project Oct. 3, 2017 01:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,673

The Connected City of the Future By Dean Madison Our cities have been connected since the dawn of urbanization in the Indus Valley and on the plains of Mesopotamia nearly ten millennia ago. Cities exist to gather and connect people, bringing us together into communities and joint ventures that need complex networks of communication. But in recent years the connected city has come to mean something more. Today and in the future, the connected city will not just be about people connecting with people, but people with machines, people with people via machines, and perhaps most importantly, machines with machines. Sep. 26, 2017 08:00 AM EDT Reads: 2,132

Five Things Every CEO Should Know About AI By Shelly Palmer Machine learning, AI, cognitive computing, natural language understanding, image recognition, pattern matching, autonomous devices – these are just a few of 2017's loosely defined catchall phrases. But in practice, they each refer to a significant field of study that is guaranteed to have an impact on the way people live and how business is done. So here are five things that you, as the leader of an organization that is singularly focused on creating shareholder value (however you define it), need to know Sep. 26, 2017 04:15 AM EDT Reads: 4,564

It's the Sharing, Stupid! By Shelly Palmer "Self-driving cars are the future of ride-sharing," proclaimed an industry expert who shall remain nameless. The comment struck me as ridiculous. From my point of view, Uber (and all car services) already provide self-driving cars. You don't drive the car; the driver does. Do you really care whether the car is controlled by a human/machine partnership or it's an autonomous mechanical device? Other than to acknowledge that you are the person the car is supposed to pick up, you don't need to speak to the human driver any more than you would need to speak to the natural language–understanding alg... Sep. 24, 2017 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,109

"Unlearn" to Unleash Your Data Lake By William Schmarzo It takes years – sometimes a lifetime – to perfect certain skills in life: hitting a jump shot off the dribble, nailing that double high C on the trumpet, parallel parking a Ford Expedition. Malcolm Gladwell wrote a book, "Outliers," discussing the amount of work – 10,000 hours – required to perfect a skill (while the exactness of 10,000 hours has come under debate, it is still a useful point that people need to invest considerable time and effort to master a skill). But once we get comfortable with something that we feel that we have mastered, we become reluctant to change. We are reluctant t... Sep. 24, 2017 02:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,252

[session] Agile Transformation By Elizabeth White Agile has finally jumped the technology shark, expanding outside the software world. Enterprises are now increasingly adopting Agile practices across their organizations in order to successfully navigate the disruptive waters that threaten to drown them. In our quest for establishing change as a core competency in our organizations, this business-centric notion of Agile is an essential component of Agile Digital Transformation. In the years since the publication of the Agile Manifesto, the connection between building better software and business agility has been a tenuous one at best. But now... Sep. 24, 2017 11:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,687

It's About Economics! Data Is the New Sun By William Schmarzo I've always felt that bringing an economics perspective to our big data and digital transformation discussions is more important than a traditional accounting or even information technology (IT) perspective. Heck, I believe that a Chief Data Officer's background should be more along the lines of economics than IT. Economics brings a forward-looking perspective on creating value (wealth). In fact, economics is defined as "the branch of knowledge concerned with the production, consumption, and transfer (capture) of wealth." Sep. 23, 2017 04:45 PM EDT Reads: 2,003

How Do You See the Future? By Shelly Palmer Tomorrow will be nothing like today. It may look and feel a lot like today – you'll get up, have breakfast, exercise, go off to work, etc. But tomorrow will be nothing like today. Tomorrow there will be 600,000 new smartphone activations, 540,000 new computers sold, hundreds of thousands of new cloud computing credentials issued, hundreds more petabytes of data traveling through the Internet, thousands more miles driven by autonomous vehicles, millions of new words interpreted by Natural Language Understanding (NLU) systems, billions of new patterns learned by machines, and billions of new lin... Sep. 23, 2017 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,057

How Is Apple Using Machine Learning? By Nate Vickery Today, machine learning is found in almost every product and service by Apple. They use deep learning to extend battery life between charges on their devices and detect fraud on the Apple store, recognize the locations and faces in your photos, and help Apple choose news stories for you. The concept of AI (Artificial Intelligence) has been the subject of many discussions lately. According to some predictions, AI will have the ability to learn by itself, outclassing the capabilities of the human brain, and even manage to fight for equal rights by the year 2100. Even though these are (still) ju... Sep. 23, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,392

ICOs: What You Need to Know By Shelly Palmer Floyd "Money" Mayweather made headlines last weekend for making light work of Mixed Martial Arts superstar Conor McGregor. But he also made tech headlines recently by endorsing the Hubii Network, an initial coin offering (ICO), on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. This isn't the first time Mayweather (who's dubbed himself Floyd "Crypto" Mayweather) has endorsed an ICO. In late July, he promoted the ICO for the Stox project, which went on to raise more than $30 million in its token sale. (BTW: There are subtle differences between an ICO, a token sale, and a crowdsale, although the terms are ... Sep. 21, 2017 04:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,897

