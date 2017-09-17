Intent-Based Networking: How Close Are We (and Should You Prepare)? | @CloudExpo #ML #SDN #Cloud

|By Patrick Hubbard
|
Article Rating:
|September 17, 2017 09:30 AM EDT
|
Reads:
|941
Intent-Based Networking: How Close Are We (and Should You Prepare)?
Over the last several months, intent-based networking (IBNS) has gained momentum as a newly viable technology that aims to further automate traditional network management. Although IBNS has existed for a few years now as a general concept, it was more buzz than reality until Cisco® launched its first IBNS software package earlier this year.
What is intent-based networking?
Traditionally, network administrators manually translate business policies into network device configurations, a time-intensive and error-prone activity that contributes to rising OpEx. But as digital transformation initiatives continue to reshape the way organizations approach their business and IT strategy, it's becoming more difficult to stay on top of policy and configuration changes by hand.
Enter intent-based networking, which has the potential to significantly transform how we think about enterprise network management. Fundamentally, intent-based networking allows network administrators to define a desired state of the network - what they want it to do - and have that network dynamically monitor for and respond to changing network conditions with automated network orchestration.
IBNS includes all the key tenets of software-defined networking with the addition of observability, autonomous execution access, control policy, and a critical layer of machine-learning capabilities that allow automatic decision-making based on the analysis of observed network behavior. This helps to ensure the security and performance of services along those network paths, and helps bring SDN to the enterprise level.
For example, if a portion of an organization's network is down, an intent-based network could process the change and re-route network traffic accordingly. Alternatively, IBNS platforms can help evaluate the safety of connected devices, whether IoT or BYOD-driven, by monitoring their behavior over time to ultimately decide whether it should be allowed to remain on the network.
This type of dynamic, automated response reduces human involvement, streamlines overall network management, and removes the daily drudgery of routine network changes. It's especially useful for helping to ensure optimal performance for services that compete for resources. Network administrators can think critically about which services should be prioritized and program IBNS platforms to optimize service delivery based on the best benefit for the business.
Where are we now, and should you prepare?
The concept of intent-based networking is certainly not new, but until recently there haven't been too many platforms available to enable it. While IBNS technology is designed to remain hardware-agnostic, Cisco - a vendor with significant clout - is arguably the current leader in the space. The company recently announced a new IBNS-tailored platform that will help drive industry standards around this technology.
Ultimately, IBNS builds upon the foundation of software-defined networking, robust automation, and orchestration policies, so you can consider these elements your gateway to IBNS (which likely won't be considered mainstream for several years). If you're already looking for SDN solutions, you're probably also already part of a progressive, dev-focused organization with resources dedicated to experimenting with new technology. This organization may even want to test IBNS sooner rather than later. That said, if a company cannot dedicate teams to focus on learning and understanding its intricacies and how to make it work reliably, SDN will not be a good fit. Implementing IBNS will add another layer of complexity that shouldn't be overlooked.
In the meantime, as with any new technology, intent-based networking will require a commitment to re-education and certification. Cisco Live! offers plenty of opportunities to familiarize yourself not only with the technology, but also gives you the opportunity to hear attendees' expert opinions on the future of its adoption and implementation. All of this can help you better prepare for the fundamental shift in network management that IBNS promises to deliver.
Working with IBNS: Best Practices
Integrating IBNS may not be in your network's immediate future, but there are still elements of its management requirements that you should be aware of and prepared for:
- Monitoring as a discipline. One of the best, but perhaps most underestimated ways to maintain an effective network is to implement a comprehensive monitoring strategy. It is no different with IBNS. As with any new technology, some devices will be compatible and some won't. But ultimately, you need to implement a level of network monitoring that forces a deeper understanding of the entire delivery chain. With respect to IBNS, a broken service delivery chain can't be controlled end-to-end, which invalidates your intent-based strategy.
In terms of data collection and observability, machine learning is only as effective as the breadth of its observability of the network. Often, security-related activities are happening beyond the network's edge that should ideally be driving significant actions on the data center side. Imagine a potential hacker probing the very edge of your organization's security strategy. Those breach attempts indicate how the threat will move horizontally within the firewall, but if the service delivery chain is interrupted, these actions can be overlooked. The new VMware® AppDefense is an example of a tailored version of intent-based technology that can address these concerns.
- Think differently. At a high level, implementing and operating IBNS necessitates a transformative approach to how you think about and work with your systems and networks. As a technology underpinned by machine learning, rather than simply programming configuration code, you need to approach programming as educating your systems to learn fundamental human patterns and better understand anomalies. This is particularly important for your security posture. Rather than thinking about the 2,342 policies that need to be configured to secure your network, think of the bigger picture. What are the primary business concerns and risks? How does that map to technology risks? What system compromises or customer data leaks would hurt your business enough to influence the type of security policy you develop? Keep this new paradigm in the back of your mind as you continue to develop your programming skills.
- Prepare to code. Beyond working with intelligent systems, in general, as networks become increasingly automated, the ability to program and script code has become a necessary skill. IBNS technology will demand no less. If you don't learn to code, you risk being out of a job. If you cannot write code, you won't be able to write a security policy that works with intent-based services. Hands-on training through vendor initiatives like Cisco DevNet, which grows in popularity each year, learning Python® 101 or teaching yourself policy creation in Cisco's DNA platform will go a long way toward being prepared to introduce IBNS to your organization's network.
Final Thoughts
Intent-based networking, and the tools needed to correctly implement it, will be the technology that allows network administrators to take advantage of SDN across the delivery chain. Until now, it's been a limited span of control (or limited human resources) that requires a manual approach to managing policy. Because SDN is fundamentally moving the industry in the right direction, but remains generally too difficult to efficiently leverage manually, intent-based may finally make SDN a mainstream technology by going that last, extra mile.
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend 21st Cloud Expo October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.
Sep. 17, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 3,907
SYS-CON Events announced today that App2Cloud will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct. 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. App2Cloud is an online Platform, specializing in migrating legacy applications to any Cloud Providers (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).
Sep. 17, 2017 08:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,715
SYS-CON Events announced today that App2Cloud will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct. 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. App2Cloud is an online Platform, specializing in migrating legacy applications to any Cloud Providers (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).
Sep. 17, 2017 06:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,823
WebRTC is great technology to build your own communication tools. It will be even more exciting experience it with advanced devices, such as a 360 Camera, 360 microphone, and a depth sensor camera. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Masashi Ganeko, a manager at INFOCOM Corporation, will introduce two experimental projects from his team and what they learned from them. "Shotoku Tamago" uses the robot audition software HARK to track speakers in 360 video of a remote party. "Virtual Teleport" uses a mu...
Sep. 17, 2017 03:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,744
Mobile device usage has increased exponentially during the past several years, as consumers rely on handhelds for everything from news and weather to banking and purchases. What can we expect in the next few years? The way in which we interact with our devices will fundamentally change, as businesses leverage Artificial Intelligence. We already see this taking shape as businesses leverage AI for cost savings and customer responsiveness. This trend will continue, as AI is used for more sophistica...
Sep. 17, 2017 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 850
Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, is co-located with 21st Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most profound change in personal and enterprise IT since the creation of the Worldwide Web more than 20 years ago. All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devic...
Sep. 17, 2017 02:45 AM EDT Reads: 4,983
SYS-CON Events announced today that SourceForge has been named “Media Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. SourceForge is the largest, most trusted destination for Open Source Software development, collaboration, discovery and download on the web serving over 32 million viewers, 150 million downloads and over 460,000 active development projects each and every month.
Sep. 17, 2017 12:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,107
SYS-CON Events announced today that Massive Networks will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Massive Networks mission is simple. To help your business operate seamlessly with fast, reliable, and secure internet and network solutions. Improve your customer's experience with outstanding connections to your cloud.
Sep. 16, 2017 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,503
SYS-CON Events announced today that DXWorldExpo has been named “Global Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Digital Transformation is the key issue driving the global enterprise IT business. Digital Transformation is most prominent among Global 2000 enterprises and government institutions.
Sep. 16, 2017 06:30 PM EDT Reads: 4,125
SYS-CON Events announced today that WineSOFT will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Based in Seoul and Irvine, WineSOFT is an innovative software house focusing on internet infrastructure solutions. The venture started as a bootstrap start-up in 2010 by focusing on making the internet faster and more powerful. WineSOFT’s knowledge is based on the expertise of TCP/IP, VPN, SS...
Sep. 16, 2017 05:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,621
No hype cycles or predictions of a gazillion things here. IoT is here. You get it. You know your business and have great ideas for a business transformation strategy. What comes next? Time to make it happen. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jay Mason, an Associate Partner of Analytics, IoT & Cybersecurity at M&S Consulting, will present a step-by-step plan to develop your technology implementation strategy. He will discuss the evaluation of communication standards and IoT messaging protocols, dat...
Sep. 16, 2017 04:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,676
SYS-CON Events announced today that Akvelon will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Akvelon is a business and technology consulting firm that specializes in applying cutting-edge technology to problems in fields as diverse as mobile technology, sports technology, finance, and healthcare.
Sep. 16, 2017 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,523
DevOps at Cloud Expo – being held October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA – announces that its Call for Papers is open. Born out of proven success in agile development, cloud computing, and process automation, DevOps is a macro trend you cannot afford to miss. From showcase success stories from early adopters and web-scale businesses, DevOps is expanding to organizations of all sizes, including the world's largest enterprises – and delivering real r...
Sep. 16, 2017 02:15 PM EDT Reads: 4,012
SYS-CON Events announced today that Dasher Technologies will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Dasher Technologies, Inc. ® is a premier IT solution provider that delivers expert technical resources along with trusted account executives to architect and deliver complete IT solutions and services to help our clients execute their goals, plans and objectives. Since 1999, we've...
Sep. 16, 2017 01:45 PM EDT Reads: 1,691
SYS-CON Events announced today that Massive Networks, that helps your business operate seamlessly with fast, reliable, and secure internet and network solutions, has been named "Exhibitor" of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo ®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. As a premier telecommunications provider, Massive Networks is headquartered out of Louisville, Colorado. With years of experience under their belt, their team of...
Sep. 16, 2017 01:30 PM EDT Reads: 2,088
Elon Musk is among the notable industry figures who worries about the power of AI to destroy rather than help society. Mark Zuckerberg, on the other hand, embraces all that is going on. AI is most powerful when deployed across the vast networks being built for Internets of Things in the manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, government and other sectors. Is AI transforming IoT for the good or the bad? Do we need to worry about its potential destructive power? Or will we...
Sep. 16, 2017 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 585
SYS-CON Events announced today that Ayehu will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct. 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Ayehu provides IT Process Automation & Orchestration solutions for IT and Security professionals to identify and resolve critical incidents and enable rapid containment, eradication, and recovery from cyber security breaches. Ayehu provides customers greater control over IT infrastructure throu...
Sep. 16, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,758
It is of utmost importance for the future success of WebRTC to ensure that interoperability is operational between web browsers and any WebRTC-compliant client. To be guaranteed as operational and effective, interoperability must be tested extensively by establishing WebRTC data and media connections between different web browsers running on different devices and operating systems. In his session at WebRTC Summit at @ThingsExpo, Dr. Alex Gouaillard, CEO and Founder of CoSMo Software, will prese...
Sep. 16, 2017 12:15 PM EDT Reads: 739
There is huge complexity in implementing a successful digital business that requires efficient on-premise and cloud back-end infrastructure, IT and Internet of Things (IoT) data, analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Applications. In the data center alone, there are physical and virtual infrastructures, multiple operating systems, multiple applications and new and emerging business and technological paradigms such as cloud computing and XaaS. And then there are pe...
Sep. 16, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 508
SYS-CON Events announced today that Grape Up will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct. 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Grape Up is a software company specializing in cloud native application development and professional services related to Cloud Foundry PaaS. With five expert teams that operate in various sectors of the market across the U.S. and Europe, Grape Up works with a variety of customers from emergi...
Sep. 16, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,544