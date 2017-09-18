[session] Public Cloud Alternative | @CloudExpo @Cloudistics #SDS #DataCenter

@ThingsExpo Blogs

SYS-CON Events announced today that DXWorldExpo has been named "Global Sponsor" of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Digital Transformation is the key issue driving the global enterprise IT business. Digital Transformation is most prominent among Global 2000 enterprises and government institutions. Sep. 17, 2017 07:45 PM EDT

ICOs: What You Need to Know By Shelly Palmer Floyd "Money" Mayweather made headlines last weekend for making light work of Mixed Martial Arts superstar Conor McGregor. But he also made tech headlines recently by endorsing the Hubii Network, an initial coin offering (ICO), on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. This isn't the first time Mayweather (who's dubbed himself Floyd "Crypto" Mayweather) has endorsed an ICO. In late July, he promoted the ICO for the Stox project, which went on to raise more than $30 million in its token sale. (BTW: There are subtle differences between an ICO, a token sale, and a crowdsale, although the terms are ... Sep. 17, 2017 06:30 PM EDT

It's About Economics! Data Is the New Sun By William Schmarzo I've always felt that bringing an economics perspective to our big data and digital transformation discussions is more important than a traditional accounting or even information technology (IT) perspective. Heck, I believe that a Chief Data Officer's background should be more along the lines of economics than IT. Economics brings a forward-looking perspective on creating value (wealth). In fact, economics is defined as "the branch of knowledge concerned with the production, consumption, and transfer (capture) of wealth." Sep. 17, 2017 04:00 PM EDT

[session] Technical Strategy for Smart Cities By Elizabeth White No hype cycles or predictions of a gazillion things here. IoT is here. You get it. You know your business and have great ideas for a business transformation strategy. What comes next? Time to make it happen. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jay Mason, an Associate Partner of Analytics, IoT & Cybersecurity at M&S Consulting, will present a step-by-step plan to develop your technology implementation strategy. He will discuss the evaluation of communication standards and IoT messaging protocols, data analytics considerations, edge-to-cloud technical architecture, IoT platform selection, end-to-end... Sep. 17, 2017 03:30 PM EDT

Cloud Expo Silicon Valley Tracks Announced By Liz McMillan With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend 21st Cloud Expo October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation. Sep. 17, 2017 03:00 PM EDT

It's the Sharing, Stupid! By Shelly Palmer "Self-driving cars are the future of ride-sharing," proclaimed an industry expert who shall remain nameless. The comment struck me as ridiculous. From my point of view, Uber (and all car services) already provide self-driving cars. You don't drive the car; the driver does. Do you really care whether the car is controlled by a human/machine partnership or it's an autonomous mechanical device? Other than to acknowledge that you are the person the car is supposed to pick up, you don't need to speak to the human driver any more than you would need to speak to the natural language–understanding alg... Sep. 17, 2017 12:45 PM EDT

Digital Transformation Asset Management By Kevin Jackson Today's businesses run in the virtual world. From virtual machines to chatbots to Bitcoin, physical has become last century's modus operandi. Dealing with this type of change in business even has its own buzzword – Digital Transformation. From an information technology operations point of view, this has been manifested by organizations increasingly placing applications, virtual servers, storage platforms, networks, managed services and other assets in multiple cloud environments. Managing these virtual assets can be much more challenging than it was with traditional physical assets in your ... Sep. 17, 2017 12:00 PM EDT

"Unlearn" to Unleash Your Data Lake By William Schmarzo It takes years – sometimes a lifetime – to perfect certain skills in life: hitting a jump shot off the dribble, nailing that double high C on the trumpet, parallel parking a Ford Expedition. Malcolm Gladwell wrote a book, "Outliers," discussing the amount of work – 10,000 hours – required to perfect a skill (while the exactness of 10,000 hours has come under debate, it is still a useful point that people need to invest considerable time and effort to master a skill). But once we get comfortable with something that we feel that we have mastered, we become reluctant to change. We are reluctant t... Sep. 17, 2017 11:00 AM EDT

Silicon Valley @ThingsExpo Tracks By Pat Romanski With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend 21st Cloud Expo October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation. Sep. 17, 2017 08:15 AM EDT

The Connected City of the Future By Dean Madison Our cities have been connected since the dawn of urbanization in the Indus Valley and on the plains of Mesopotamia nearly ten millennia ago. Cities exist to gather and connect people, bringing us together into communities and joint ventures that need complex networks of communication. But in recent years the connected city has come to mean something more. Today and in the future, the connected city will not just be about people connecting with people, but people with machines, people with people via machines, and perhaps most importantly, machines with machines. Sep. 17, 2017 05:45 AM EDT

How to Sponsor @ThingsExpo California By Pat Romanski Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, is co-located with 21st Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most profound change in personal and enterprise IT since the creation of the Worldwide Web more than 20 years ago. All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number w... Sep. 17, 2017 02:45 AM EDT

The Four Laws of Digital Transformation By William Schmarzo My discussions with organizations looking to "digitally transform" themselves is yielding some interesting observations. I expect that when these discussions move into the execution phase, we will start to create some "Laws of Digital Transformation" that will guide organizations digital transformation journey. So with that in mind, let me start by proposing these "4 Laws of Digital Transformation." Sep. 17, 2017 01:30 AM EDT

How to Protect IoT Gateways By SmartBear Blog On October 2016, Dyn, a Domain Name Server (DNS) company was the target of a massive coordinated distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack leaving the world not able to connect to popular websites such as Twitter, Amazon.com, BBC, Reddit, Spotify, and more. DDoS attacks occur when multiple resources flood the bandwidth and/or resources of a targeted system which in turn overloads it, preventing it from fulfilling legitimate requests. This attack was carried out by installing malware on Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices including baby monitors and cameras. Although IoT is touted as a p... Sep. 16, 2017 05:00 PM EDT

Passwords: What If Everything Is Wrong? By Shelly Palmer Every time there's a notable cybersecurity breach, someone (even me) writes a comprehensive primer on the proper way to create "secure" passwords. Lather, rinse, repeat. Until a few years ago, everyone (including me) based their password advice on a 2003 paper from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), with the catchy title "NIST Special Publication 800-63." The paper recommended that passwords be cryptic, contain special characters, and be as close to nonsense as possible. Sep. 16, 2017 04:00 PM EDT

Showcasing 23 Exhibitors at Japan's DX Pavilion By Carmen Gonzalez SYS-CON Events announced today that JETRO will showcase Japan Digital Transformation Pavilion at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored ma... Sep. 16, 2017 11:30 AM EDT

Effective SOC and an Automated Process By Slavik Markovich Every Security Operations Center (SOC) manager and security analyst is struggling to some degree to stay one step ahead of the dramatic growth in cybercrime and the ransomware epidemic. In fact, according to the Cybersecurity Market Report published by Cybersecurity Ventures, a cyber security research and publishing firm, spending on cybersecurity is predicted to top $1 trillion between 2017 and 2021. There are plenty of very real and costly examples that show why organizations are increasing their spending for cybersecurity. While the high profile Mirai attacks with the Dyn IoT botnet attack... Sep. 15, 2017 12:00 PM EDT

Five Reasons Why AI Is Suddenly Accessible By Progress Blog In recent years AI has grown significantly and become a substantial area of business investment. What has changed, and how does this affect you? For a long time, artificial intelligence was pure science fiction, relegated to books, television and movies—and you don't need us to tell you that we are well past that point today. In the last few years we have seen extremely rapid advancement in a series of technologies that have come together to unlock a wave of AI investment. According to Accenture, 85% of executives plan to invest extensively in AI in the next three years, and in the same tim... Sep. 15, 2017 10:00 AM EDT

Is a Big Data Conference Like the Dentist? By William Schmarzo I recently visited my dentist and found the experience, well, less than satisfactory. I was subjected to 45 minutes of lecturing while strapped into the dentist chair: "You don't brush enough times a day. You don't brush long enough. You don't brush correctly. You aren't using the right type of toothbrush. You aren't replacing the brush head soon enough. You aren't flossing enough. You aren't flossing correctly. You aren't using the right type of floss." Good lord! It's any wonder that my teeth aren't just falling out of my head!! No one likes being lectured. It's not constructive and a... Sep. 14, 2017 11:45 PM EDT

DX Leaders Adopt Open Ecosystems By David H Deans Are you open to new ideas, and given a compelling choice are you really prepared to change? That's what informed CEOs are asking their C-suite leadership team. The context of those questions is about determining who is most qualified to guide the organization's digital transformation journey. It's also about setting expectations for C-level executives to partner. IT and business leaders must acknowledge that they've likely reached a significant turning point. Business technology advances are disrupting the legacy status quo and bringing huge market turmoil in their wake. Industries are converg... Sep. 14, 2017 12:00 PM EDT