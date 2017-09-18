[session] Secure Service Containers | @CloudExpo @IBMSystems #CloudNative

|By Liz McMillan
Deploy an Armored Cloud with Secure Service Containers - No Reengineering Required
Your clients expect transactions to never fail, cloud access to be fast and always on, and their data to be protected - no exceptions. Hear about how Secure Service Container (SSC), an IBM-exclusive open technology, enables secure building and hosting of next-generation applications, both cloud and on-premises. SSC protects the full stack from external and insider threats, allows automatic encryption of data in-flight and at-rest, and is tamper-resistant during installation and runtime - with no changes to applications required.
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Mark Figley, Director of LinuxONE Offerings (TBC) at IBM, will discuss how clients are deploying this technology on LinuxONE, the industry's most advanced enterprise Linux platform, to deliver premium cloud services that are not only secure, but accelerate data movement and support massive transaction volumes.
Speaker Bio
Mark Figley is Director of LinuxONE Offerings (TBC) at IBM. He is a career technologist and innovator. He started as a software engineer at startups in California and then moved to an 11+ year career at AIG United Guaranty, first as a software engineer, followed by architecture and management roles before moving to an IT Executive role.
Since joining IBM, Mark has demonstrated his technology skills in sales, product management, offering management, and cloud strategy. Today he is in IBM Z and LinuxONE leading the development of offerings for both IT infrastructure and as-a-service that leverage unique mainframe technology delivering value to thousands of clients around the globe.
