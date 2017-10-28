[session] @Schmarzo to Present at @CloudExpo | @DellEMC #BigData #Analytics

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Determining the Economic Value of Your Data

Organizations do not need a Big Data strategy; they need a business strategy that incorporates Big Data. Most organizations lack a road map for using Big Data to optimize key business processes, deliver a differentiated customer experience, or uncover new business opportunities. They do not understand what's possible with respect to integrating Big Data into the business model.

In his session at @BigDataExpo, Bill Schmarzo CTO, Big Data Practice at Dell EMC, will discuss the transformative potential of Big Data and offers an overview of the Big Data Business Model Maturity Index, a guide for helping organizations understand where and how they can leverage data and analytics to power their business models. He will also explain how to apply economic and data science concepts to quantify the economic value of the organization's data and the resulting analytics.

Speaker Bio

Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science", is responsible for setting strategy and defining the Big Data service offerings for Dell EMC's Big Data Practice. As a CTO within Dell EMC's 2,000+ person consulting organization, he works with organizations to identify where and how to start their big data journeys. He's written white papers, is an avid blogger and is a frequent speaker on the use of Big Data and data science to power an organization's key business initiatives. He is a University of San Francisco School of Management (SOM) Executive Fellow where he teaches the "Big Data MBA" course. Bill also just completed a research paper on "Determining The Economic Value of Data". Onalytica recently ranked Bill as #4 Big Data Influencer worldwide.

Bill has over three decades of experience in data warehousing, BI and analytics. Bill authored the Vision Workshop methodology that links an organization's strategic business initiatives with their supporting data and analytic requirements. Bill serves on the City of San Jose's Technology Innovation Board, and on the faculties of The Data Warehouse Institute and Strata.

Previously, Bill was vice president of Analytics at Yahoo where he was responsible for the development of Yahoo's Advertiser and Website analytics products, including the delivery of "actionable insights" through a holistic user experience. Before that, Bill oversaw the Analytic Applications business unit at Business Objects, including the development, marketing and sales of their industry-defining analytic applications.

Bill holds a Masters Business Administration from University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics, Computer Science and Business Administration from Coe College.

Follow Bill at http://infocus.emc.com/author/william_schmarzo/, twitter @schmarzo and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/schmarzo.

