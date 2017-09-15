WineSOFT to Exhibit at @CloudExpo | #WineSOFT #AI #DX #API #CloudNative

|By Elizabeth White
|
September 15, 2017 04:45 PM EDT
|
|1,561
SYS-CON Events announced today that WineSOFT will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct 31 - Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Based in Seoul and Irvine, WineSOFT is an innovative software house focusing on internet infrastructure solutions. The venture started as a bootstrap start-up in 2010 by focusing on making the internet faster and more powerful. WineSOFT's knowledge is based on the expertise of TCP/IP, VPN, SSL, peer-to-peer, mobile browser, and live streaming solutions.
For more information, please visit http://www.winesoft.us/.
