Network Security Today | @CloudExpo #Cloud #AI #SDN #Security #Analytics

In its 2017 State of Malware Report, Malwarebytes Labs recorded a 267 percent increase in ransomware between January 2016 and November 2016, with over 400 different variants in total. The report noted that while malware authors mostly relied on ransomware to make the bulk of their revenues, there was an increase in ad fraud as well. Botnets and mobile malware also continue to expand and evolve. The report predicts that until IoT devices become secure out of the box, botnets will get even bigger and pose an even greater threat to the internet - and any company connected to it.

Financial services organizations are facing a relentless and determined cyber assault. Many recent factors have converged to create greater complexity and threat opportunity in the network, undermining the effectiveness of security prevention solutions. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) can act as a Trojan horse to gain access to the network, and employees or contractors can knowingly or unwittingly mishandle data in a way that results in a breach. Cloud computing also provides new opportunities for attackers, who are constantly looking for novel ways to breach the wall by exploiting vulnerabilities.

One of those opportunities is, oddly enough, a non-malware attack. In this situation no malware is downloaded to the user's computer. Instead, a malware script is activated that exploits vulnerabilities in flash, web browsers and other existing tools on the computer. As many of the security prevention solutions installed are focused on preventing malware download, this attack nullifies the effectiveness of a large part of the security architecture.

Detecting Threats

While security prevention solutions are still necessary, today's threats require an additional layer of advanced threat detection, which can be deployed based on user and network behavior analysis. These internal advanced threat solutions rely on continuous monitoring of network activity to first establish a profile of normal network behavior and then compare real-time activity to this profile to detect anomalous behavior. When used in conjunction with the information from other security solutions, it can provide the first indication that a breach has taken place.

Advanced threat detection, because it does not rely on detecting file downloads, is particularly effective in combating non-malware attacks. Instead, it detects activities that are out of the ordinary, giving the security team the basis for further investigation.

In order to analyze network behavior, the ability to analyze all network traffic in real time must be operational. This requires packet capture solutions that can deliver each and every packet for analysis without packet loss, even at speeds up to 100G.

Network Recording Capability

When a breach is detected, the immediate concern is to determine the extent of the breach and the company's exposure. The CISO or CIO will expect the security team to be able to report exactly what happened, when it happened and why it happened within a matter of hours.

The catch is that today's security solutions are usually designed to prevent and detect threats in real time or at least near-real-time. The ability to reconstruct the anatomy of an attack in detail is often impossible, especially if the attack took place up to six months ago. There is therefore a strong case to be made for establishing the capability to record network traffic in a way that will allow the reconstruction of a breach even months after the fact.

The benefit of having a packet capture-to-disk or network recording capability is twofold. It allows every packet on the network to be recorded at speeds up to 100 Gbp and can also provide multiple security analysis applications access to the same data. This allows deep-dive analysis of reliable network data on demand to support near-real-time forensic analysis or analysis of breaches several months in the past.

From Preventive to Adaptive

The evolving and expanding threat landscape calls for a whole new mindset regarding cybersecurity. In Designing an Adaptive Security Architecture for Protection from Advanced Attacks, Gartner elaborated on the concept of an adaptive security architecture first proposed in 2014. In the analysis, Gartner concluded that there is an over-reliance on security prevention solutions, which are insufficient to protect against motivated, advanced attackers. The alternative proposed was an adaptive security architecture based on the following critical capabilities:

Preventive - to stop attacks

Detective - to find attacks that have evaded preventive capabilities

Predictive - to learn from attacks and industry intelligence to improve capabilities and proactively predict potential new attacks

Retrospective - to react to attacks and perform forensic analysis

The ability to perform continuous monitoring and analytics, including network monitoring and analysis, underpins this adaptive security architecture framework.

Learning to Adapt

The infrastructure to support an adaptive security framework is comprised of advanced threat detection solutions, next-generation SIEM solutions and packet capture capabilities:

Using this set of tools in concert, organizations can detect zero-day threats, prevent known attacks and detect anomalous behavior that can indicate breaches that have circumvented defenses. The alerts and information from each solution are correlated and condensed by solutions like security information and event management systems that will enable security teams to quickly focus their attention on the most important threats.

Visibility is critical today, in light of increasing complexity of both the network and the threats against it. A comprehensive view is possible if security prevention and detection solutions work together. A key component of this approach is full packet capture for near-real-time forensic analysis and post-breach analysis. Together, these capabilities create past and present visibility for truly adaptive security.

