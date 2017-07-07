[video] #DevOps Five Years Later at @DevOpsSummit | @AndiMann #AI #DX #Serverless #Monitoring

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

DevOps Five Years Later: What Does the Future Hold?

After more than five years of DevOps, definitions are evolving, boundaries are expanding, ‘unicorns' are no longer rare, enterprises are on board, and pundits are moving on. Can we now look at an evolution of DevOps? Should we? Is the foundation of DevOps ‘done', or is there still too much left to do? What is mature, and what is still missing? What does the next 5 years of DevOps look like?

In this Power Panel at DevOps Summit, moderated by DevOps Summit Conference Chair Andi Mann, panelists looked back at what DevOps has become, and forward at what it might create next.

Panelist Bios:

Randy De Meno joined Commvault in 1994 and initiated Commvault's direction into the heterogeneous Data Management segment of the industry. Randy holds dozens patents on a number of CommVault's technologies including the Granular Application Integration and E-Discovery capabilities. Randy led Commvault's direction towards what is today's Commvault's Windows Centric Simpana solution and spearheaded the partnership with Microsoft in 1999. Randy continues to manage the overall strategic relationship with Microsoft. Randy leads Commvault's application efforts for their Exchange, Active Directory, SQL, SharePoint, Lync, SQL, Azure as well as other Windows based solutions. On a personal note, Randy is married with three children and leads the Commvault Ice Hockey team which has enabled Commvault and partners to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for various children's charities over the years.

James Urquhart is Senior Vice President of Performance Analytics at SOASTA, Inc., the leading provider of cloud performance testing and analytics. Named one of the ten most influential people in cloud computing by both the MIT Technology Review and the Huffington Post, and a former contributing author to GigaOm and CNET, Mr. Urquhart brings a deep understanding of these disruptive technologies and the business opportunities they afford.

Mr. Urquhart is a seasoned technologist with over 25 years of experience in distributed systems development and deployment, focusing on service-oriented architectures, cloud computing, and automation. Prior to joining SOASTA, Mr. Urquhart held leadership roles at Dell, Cisco, Cassatt, Sun and Forte Software.

Mr. Urquhart graduated from Macalester College with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Physics.

J. Paul Reed has over a decade of experience in the trenches as a build/release and tools engineer, working with such organizations as VMware, Mozilla, Postbox, and Symantec.

In 2012, he founded Release Engineering Approaches, a consultancy incorporating a host of tools and techniques to help organizations "Simply Ship. Every time." He's worked across a number of industries, from financial services to cloud-based infrastructure, with teams from 2 to 200 on everything from tooling, operational analysis and improvement, team culture transformation, and business value optimization. He is an internationally recognized speaker on DevOps, release engineering, and operations complexity.

Paul is also the founding host of The Ship Show, a twice-monthly podcast tackling topics related to build engineering, DevOps, and release management.

Fred Simon is best known as the Co-founder and Chief Architect of JFrog - the Artifactory Binary Repository and Bintray creators, and JavaOne 2011 Duke Choice Awards winner.

Before founding JFrog in 2008, Fred founded AlphaCSP, the Java consulting firm in 1998 where he was the company's global CTO, leading five branches worldwide and served as the visionary voice of the company.

Fred's development experience goes back to 1992 and covers Java technologies evolution from day one as a programmer, Architect and Consultant.

Asaf Yigal is a co-founder and the VP of Product at Logz.io. Prior to Logz.io, he co-founded Currensee, a social-trading platform, which was later acquired by OANDA in 2013. Prior to Currensee, he played executive roles at Akorri in developing an end- to-end performance monitoring platform and at Onaro in developing a storage resource management platform. Both Akorri and Onaro were acquired by NetApp.

Prior to Onaro, Asaf headed a research team in the Israeli Navy, taking an artificial intelligence system to military deployment. He holds a BS from the Technion and is an Instrument-rated private pilot.

Glenn Exton is the chief technology officer (CTO) responsible for overseeing technology and development across both G2G3 and G2G3 Digital, its digital technology sister agency.

Prior to joining G2G3, Glenn led the advanced analytics practice and innovation engine programs for the shared services organisation at a global technology company, Hewlett-Packard (HP). During Glenn's 20+ year career, he had an opportunity to lead and represent HP to customers in the areas of strategy, innovation, business process transformation, business/industry consulting and complex solution design.

Glenn's career spans across HP, IBM and the Royal Australian Navy having the opportunity to work at country, regional and global levels being based out of Australia, Singapore, Geneva and now Scotland.

DevOps at Cloud Expo taking place October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world.

Download Show Prospectus ▸ Here

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

DevOps at Cloud Expo will expand the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality. Sponsors of DevOps at Cloud Expo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers.

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35 minute technical session

Online advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage.

Unprecedented PR Coverage: Editorial Coverage on DevOps Journal

Tweetup to over 75,000 plus followers

Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts.

For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities, contact Carmen Gonzalez by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021.

@DevOpsSummit at Cloud Expo taking place October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and is co-located with the 21st International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world.

@DevOpsSummit 2017 Silicon Valley

(October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)

@DevOpsSummit 2018 New York

(June 12-14, 2018, Javits Center, Manhattan)

With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend 21st Cloud Expo, October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.

Track 1. Enterprise Cloud | Cloud-Native

Track 2. Big Data | Analytics

Track 3. Internet of Things | IIoT | Smart Cities

Track 4. DevOps | Digital Transformation (DX)

Track 5. APIs | Cloud Security | Mobility

Track 6. AI | ML | DL | Cognitive

Track 7. Containers | Microservices | Serverless

Track 8. FinTech | InsurTech | Token Economy

Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo 2017 Silicon Valley

(October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)

Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo 2018 New York

(June 12-14, 2018, Javits Center, Manhattan)

Download Show Prospectus ▸ Here

Every Global 2000 enterprise in the world is now integrating cloud computing in some form into its IT development and operations. Midsize and small businesses are also migrating to the cloud in increasing numbers.



Companies are each developing their unique mix of cloud technologies and services, forming multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures and deployments across all major industries. Cloud-driven thinking has become the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, and the public sector.

Cloud Expo is the single show where technology buyers and vendors can meet to experience and discus cloud computing and all that it entails. Sponsors of Cloud Expo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers.

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35-minute technical session

Online advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage.

Unprecedented PR Coverage: Editorial Coverage on Cloud Computing Journal



Tweetup to over 75,000 plus followers

Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts.

For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities, contact Carmen Gonzalez by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021.

The World's Largest "Cloud Digital Transformation" Event

@CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo 2017 Silicon Valley

(Oct. 31 - Nov. 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)

@CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo 2018 New York

(June 12-14, 2018, Javits Center, Manhattan)

Full Conference Registration Gold Pass and Exhibit Hall ▸ Here

Register For @CloudExpo ▸ Here via EventBrite

Register For @ThingsExpo ▸ Here via EventBrite

Register For @DevOpsSummit ▸ Here via EventBrite

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsors of Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35 minute technical session

Online targeted advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage

Unprecedented Marketing Coverage: Editorial Coverage on ITweetup to over 100,000 plus followers, press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts

For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities, contact Carmen Gonzalez (@GonzalezCarmen) today by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021.

Secrets of Sponsors and Exhibitors ▸ Here

Secrets of Cloud Expo Speakers ▸ Here

All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number will continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next several decades.

With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-4, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.

Delegates to Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo will be able to attend 8 simultaneous, information-packed education tracks.

There are over 120 breakout sessions in all, with Keynotes, General Sessions, and Power Panels adding to three days of incredibly rich presentations and content.

Join Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo conference chair Roger Strukhoff (@IoT2040), October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, for three days of intense Enterprise Cloud and 'Digital Transformation' discussion and focus, including Big Data's indispensable role in IoT, Smart Grids and (IIoT) Industrial Internet of Things, Wearables and Consumer IoT, as well as (new) Digital Transformation in Vertical Markets.

Financial Technology - or FinTech - Is Now Part of the @CloudExpo Program!

Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 21st Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will find fresh new content in a new track called FinTech, which will incorporate machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and blockchain into one track.

Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.

FinTech brings efficiency as well as the ability to deliver new services and a much improved customer experience throughout the global financial services industry. FinTech is a natural fit with cloud computing, as new services are quickly developed, deployed, and scaled on public, private, and hybrid clouds.

More than US$20 billion in venture capital is being invested in FinTech this year. @CloudExpo is pleased to bring you the latest FinTech developments as an integral part of our program, starting at the 21st International Cloud Expo October 31 - November 2, 2017 in Silicon Valley, and June 12-14, 2018, in New York City.

@CloudExpo is accepting submissions for this new track, so please visit www.CloudComputingExpo.com for the latest information.

Speaking Opportunities

The upcoming 21st International @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY announces that its Call For Papers for speaking opportunities is open. Themes and topics to be discussed include:

Agile

API management

APM

Application delivery

Cloud development

Configuration automation

Containers

Continuous delivery

Continuous integration

Continuous testing

DevOps anti-patterns

DevOps for legacy systems

DevOps skills and training

DevOps system architecture

Docker

Enterprise DevOps

Identity and access

IT orchestration

Kubernetes

Load testing

Microservices

Mobile DevOps

Monitoring

Network automation

Quality assurance

Release automation

Serverless

Scrum

Service virtualization

Teaming

Test automation

WebOps, CloudOps, ChatOps, NoOps

Submit your speaking proposal today! ▸ Here

About SYS-CON Media & Events

SYS-CON Media (www.sys-con.com) has since 1994 been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others Cloud Expo® (@CloudExpo), Big Data Expo® (@BigDataExpo), DevOps Summit (@DevOpsSummit), @ThingsExpo® (@ThingsExpo), Containers Expo (@ContainersExpo) and Microservices Expo (@MicroservicesE).

Cloud Expo®, Big Data Expo® and @ThingsExpo® are registered trademarks of Cloud Expo, Inc., a SYS-CON Events company.