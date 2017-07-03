[slides] Augmented #ArtificialIntelligence | @CloudExpo @RingCentral #AI #DX

|By Liz McMillan
|
|July 3, 2017 11:45 AM EDT
|
|2,371
Cloud Computing, AI and How We Communicate
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications - namely, AI and Cloud Computing.
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments in AI and Cloud Computing technology innovation for enterprise communications to help you shape your future strategy.
Speaker Bio
Curtis Peterson is SVP, Cloud Operations, at RingCentral where he is responsible for strategic planning and growth of infrastructure for the global cloud communications platform.
Prior to joining RingCentral, he was VP of Operations Center at Windstream. As VP of Operations, he led the transformation of the Centers, and built out Managed Security and Network Support groups. Before taking on that role, he was Director of IS at NuVox (acquired by Windstream), where he led the product development efforts for data, security, internet and networking solutions, which became the blueprint for their VoxNET and VoxIP offerings.
He has also held positions at New South Communications, AOL, Michelin and Auburn City Schools.
Curtis completed his study in Computer Engineering at Auburn University.
