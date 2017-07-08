Multi-Cloud Movement | @CloudExpo @VMware #DataCenter #Compliance #DigitalTransformation

Keeping Pace with the Multi-Cloud Movement

A common misconception about the cloud is that one size fits all. Companies expecting to run all of their operations using one cloud solution or service must realize that doing so is akin to forcing the totality of their business functionality into a straightjacket. Unlocking the full potential of the cloud means embracing the multi-cloud future where businesses use their own cloud, and/or clouds from different vendors, to support separate functions or product groups. There is no single cloud solution ideal for all applications, and some applications might not fit the cloud at all. For example, certain applications have more stringent security or compliance requirements that require a private cloud or traditional on-premises deployment. For the foreseeable future, the majority of companies will maintain a hybrid cloud environment, and should invest in a multi-cloud strategy allowing them to leverage the diverse cloud market for the solutions that fit their specific application and storage needs.

Accordingly, multi-cloud has become the strategy of choice for an increasing number of companies. One report from 451 Research found that 29 percent of cloud-using companies work with at least four different hosting or cloud vendors; 12 percent have a relationship with 10 or more vendors, and only 21 percent work with just one vendor.

To avoid anachronism and tap into the full benefits on the digital economy, businesses must begin preparations for the multi-cloud journey. The path to successful multi-cloud adoption will largely consist of three parts:

1. Comprehensive IT Transformation

The traditional silo model of IT management has been under fire for years, but a multi-cloud strategy represents its final death knell. One of the primary advantages of having dedicated clouds for different business functions is greater agility and responsiveness. As a leading research firm report details, IT professionals who abandon silos to form nimble cloud-support teams paired with specific product teams and applications will be much better positioned for the multi-cloud future. These teams will boost functionality and customer responsiveness and ease workloads across a multi-cloud environment. However, companies must be mindful of the possibility that adopting multiple clouds can lead to new silos, as different teams become specialized in the solution they work with. Separate cloud solutions have different APIs, security frameworks, costs and more; the IT professionals working with a given solution will gain an understanding and expertise for its parameters, but will be unable to apply that knowledge to different teams. Adapting to this new challenge is necessary to avoid time-consuming and complex workload migration between different cloud stacks. Laying the groundwork for IT reform in anticipation of adopting multiple clouds will make implementation easier and cement the benefits earlier.

2. Thoughtful Multi-cloud Planning

Adding additional cloud ecosystems to your business left and right without a clear objective or plan is a recipe for disaster. Companies adopting multiple clouds will see a host of changes touching on everything from sourcing and procurement, to vendor management and IT operations. While all cloud deployments require planning, multiple clouds require different management tools and practices, as well as a host of new policies. Multi-cloud management will require the ability to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and provision deployments within multiple clouds while utilizing cloud-based services to provide management functionality throughout the environment. Businesses preparing to make the leap should study a guide to implementation, which primarily cautions that adoption varies widely by company, vendor and application, and management shouldn't expect any short cuts in the process.

3. A Critical Eye Toward Security and Compliance

A frequently cited advantage of multi-cloud strategies is the flexible security options it provides. Different clouds offer different levels of security (and compliance) that can be applied to different use cases based on their specific requirements. However, multi-cloud security is complex and requires a great deal of expertise and forethought on the part of security professionals. Policies, controls and technical implementation should all be carefully considered to prevent both sophisticated attacks and employee compliance issues. Companies should use the opportunity to revamp and modernize security strategizing to be bimodally conscious of both innovation and risk, as a recent report suggests. Security professionals juggling these priorities must also determine how they apply over multiple cloud environments, juggling universality with security concerns specific to individual deployments.

A new paradigm has entered into the cloud market landscape, and enterprises must pay heed. Continuing forward with bad ideas is no strategy for the modern business world, but adopting new models and technology can be troublesome as well. This is why company leaders must be clear-eyed as they join the multi-cloud movement and be prepared for everything that is to come. A reformed IT department, a forward-thinking multi-cloud strategy, and a respect for security concerns are the first steps in that journey.

