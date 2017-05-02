Nutanix' @DevOpsSummit Keynote | @Nutanix #APM #SDN #AI #DX #DevOps

|By Carmen Gonzalez
Nutanix Enterprise Cloud for DevOps
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm.
In his Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, will explore the ways that Nutanix technologies empower teams to react faster than ever before and connect teams in ways that were either too complex or simply impossible with traditional infrastructures.
Speaker Bio
Chris Brown is a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix. He has 6 years of IT experience, with the majority of that time being spent in technical support. Currently he is focused on DevOps, Containers, Big Data, and Service Providers. His goal is to help customers and partners better understand how the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform actually works, and how this can benefit companies, no matter where they are on their cloud journey. Prior to Nutanix Chris worked at Cisco, supporting the UCS and Nexus 1000v. He has many certifications, including CCIE, NSS, Hyper-V Specialist, and the VCIX-NV.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number will continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next several decades.
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.
With billions of sensors deployed worldwide, the amount of machine-generated data will soon exceed what our networks can handle. But consumers and businesses will expect seamless experiences and real-time responsiveness. What does this mean for IoT devices and the infrastructure that supports them? More of the data will need to be handled at - or closer to - the devices themselves.
