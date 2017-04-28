Top #DevOps Influencer: @DevOpsSummit | #AI #CD #Serverless #Monitoring

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Incident Management for IoT Today By PagerDuty Blog The Internet of Things (IoT) is starting to become very popular in the lives of people, and in enterprises globally. While it began as a novelty, more innovative and mission-critical use cases have been popping up lately. With the sheer variety of IoT devices available, the large amount of data that's generated, and the various security vulnerabilities, companies that make IoT devices face a host of challenges that an incident resolution platform can help with. If you're building an IoT system today, or have plans to build one in the future, it's crucial to make your IoT system resilient and s... Apr. 28, 2017 11:45 AM EDT Reads: 136

[video] IoT Keynote: Are You Seeing DOTS? By Carmen Gonzalez The explosion of new web/cloud/IoT-based applications and the data they generate are transforming our world right before our eyes. In this rush to adopt these new technologies, organizations are often ignoring fundamental questions concerning who owns the data and failing to ask for permission to conduct invasive surveillance of their customers. Organizations that are not transparent about how their systems gather data telemetry without offering shared data ownership risk product rejection, regulatory scrutiny and increasing consumer lack of trust in technology in general. Apr. 28, 2017 11:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,728

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science By William Schmarzo [Opening Scene]: Billy Dean is pacing the office. He's struggling to keep his delivery trucks at full capacity and on the road. Random breakdowns, unexpected employee absences, and unscheduled truck maintenance are impacting bookings, revenues and ultimately customer satisfaction. He keeps hearing from his business customers how they are leveraging data science to improve their business operations. Billy Dean starts to wonder if data science can help him. As he contemplates what data science can do for him, he slowly drifts off to sleep, and visions of Data Science starts dancing in his head…... Apr. 28, 2017 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 3,330

Digital Transformation - Mindset Differences By Kevin Benedict One of the biggest epiphanies that emerged from our research for the report, "How Digital Thinking Separates Retail Leaders from Laggards" is the difference between leaders and laggards. Digital leaders see digital transformation as a positive, while digital laggards express far more fears and concerns related to digital technologies. In fact, almost 72% of digital laggards are concerned they are wasting money by investing in digital technologies, but only 25% of digital leaders share those apprehensions. Apr. 28, 2017 10:29 AM EDT Reads: 158

You Are the Network By Chuck Fried First there was the Stone Age. Then we learned how to manipulate and smelt metals, which led to an Agrarian age. From there, machines helped bring about the Industrial age, then the Space Age. So where are we now? Shall we call it the Network Age? Metcalfe's Law holds that the value of a connected network, telecommunications in the parlance of his day, is proportional to the square of the number of connected users. Or stated more simply, the utility of a connected 'thing' increases as more and more 'things' are connected. The telephone acts as an easy example. One phone by itself is a paperwei... Apr. 28, 2017 10:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,731

The Deconstruction of Digital Transformation By Jason Bloomberg The complex idea behind the term digital transformation is that technology has created a fundamental shift in how organizations operate. The consumerization of technology — and the customer empowerment it created — has upended the traditional operating paradigm of organizations moving it away from a capital and process-centric model to a customer-centric one. The need to digitally transform your organization is now - or at least should be - a strategic imperative. The fact, however, that the term digital transformation is now a bona fide buzzword has obfuscated its importance. Apr. 28, 2017 07:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,121

Megatrend of Artificial Intelligence Update By Bob Gourley Artificial Intelligence is the discipline of thinking machines. The field is growing dramatically with the proliferation of high powered computers into homes and businesses and especially with the growing power of smartphones and other mobile devices. Artificial intelligence software is assisting people in most every discipline. The many functions of AI are considered by many to be threatening many human jobs across multiple industries, but others consider it a great producer of jobs since it will help create entirely new industries and free more humans to innovate and create. Apr. 28, 2017 01:15 AM EDT Reads: 5,463

In-Stream Processing vs. Batch Processing By Robin Miller Most of us have moved our web and e-commerce operations to the cloud, but we are still getting sales reports and other information we need to run our business long after the fact. We sell a hamburger on Tuesday, you might say, but don't know if we made money selling it until Friday. That's because we still rely on Batch processing, where we generate orders, reports, and other management-useful pieces of data when it's most convenient for the IT department to process them, rather than in real time. That was fine when horse-drawn wagons made our deliveries, but it is far too slow for today's wor... Apr. 27, 2017 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 997

FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud in 2017 and 2018 By Antonella Corno Cloud usage continues to gain momentum across all industries. In a recent FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2017 Predictions report, IDC predicted that between 60 percent and 70 percent of all software, services and technology spending will be on the cloud by 2020. With this increase in cloud usage comes a corresponding need for employees with cloud skills. Supply has not kept pace with demand, however. The State of Cloud Readiness Study 2016 found that 53 percent of IT leaders are struggling to acquire the necessary skills to support cloud initiatives within their organizations, while almost hal... Apr. 27, 2017 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 8,212

[slides] Business Imperative for Cognitive Computing By Pat Romanski Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & Associates, Inc., put cognitive computing into perspective with its value to the business. The sessi... Apr. 27, 2017 10:15 PM EDT Reads: 9,275

How to Build and Scale an IoT Platform By Carmen Gonzalez In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu's platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). Apr. 27, 2017 10:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,539

IoT: How to Handle All This Data 'Power Panel' By Liz McMillan Multiple data types are pouring into IoT deployments. Data is coming in small packages as well as enormous files and data streams of many sizes. Widespread use of mobile devices adds to the total. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists will look at the tools and environments that are being put to use in IoT deployments, as well as the team skills a modern enterprise IT shop needs to keep things running, get a handle on all this data, and deliver the analytics that add value. Apr. 27, 2017 08:45 PM EDT Reads: 2,559

[video] The World's Many IoTs 'Power Panel' By Pat Romanski The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound effect on the world, and what should we expect to see over the next couple of years. Apr. 27, 2017 07:45 PM EDT Reads: 2,336

