[slides] #SecOps in Cloud | @CloudExpo @BMCSoftware #AI #ML #DevOps

[session] IoT Data, Fog and Edge Computing By Elizabeth White With billions of sensors deployed worldwide, the amount of machine-generated data will soon exceed what our networks can handle. But consumers and businesses will expect seamless experiences and real-time responsiveness. What does this mean for IoT devices and the infrastructure that supports them? More of the data will need to be handled at - or closer to - the devices themselves. Feb. 16, 2017 04:15 PM EST

Megatrend of Artificial Intelligence By Bob Gourley Artificial Intelligence is the discipline of thinking machines. The field is growing dramatically with the proliferation of high powered computers into homes and businesses and especially with the growing power of smartphones and other mobile devices. Artificial intelligence software is assisting people in most every discipline. The many functions of AI are considered by many to be threatening many human jobs across multiple industries, but others consider it a great producer of jobs since it will help create entirely new industries and free more humans to innovate and create. Feb. 16, 2017 04:15 PM EST

Introducing the AiDI - AI Defined Infrastructure By Rene Buest Software-defined infrastructure (SDI) is one of the most popular and ongoing trends within datacenters and cloud environments leading to better infrastructure flexibility by developing the infrastructure based on scripts respectively source code. However, SDIs are more and more becoming just a means to an end since automation, sophisticated algorithms and thus intelligent systems are leading to an Artificial Intelligence defined Infrastructure (AI-defined Infrastructure – AiDI). Feb. 16, 2017 04:15 PM EST

WebRTCSummit Blog Launched By @ThingsExpo By Carmen Gonzalez SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here Feb. 16, 2017 04:00 PM EST

Aggregated Data Dilemma By William Schmarzo Okay, I am weird (tell me something that I don't know, say most of my friends). For Christmas I wanted a Nike Apple Watch to go with my existing FitBit and Garmin fitness trackers (I look sort of like a cyborg in the photo below…which is always cool). Feb. 16, 2017 03:45 PM EST

[session] How to IoTify By Liz McMillan Almost two-thirds of companies either have or soon will have IoT as the backbone of their business. Though, IoT is far more complex than most firms expected with a majority of IoT projects having failed. How can you not get trapped in the pitfalls? In his session at @ThingsExpo, Tony Shan, Chief IoTologist at Wipro, will introduce a holistic method of IoTification, which is the process of IoTifying the existing technology portfolios and business models to adopt and leverage IoT. He will delve into the components in this framework: Anatomy, Ramp-up, Use case, Business case, Architecture, Techno... Feb. 16, 2017 03:15 PM EST

CA Platinum Sponsor in New York & Silicon Valley By Elizabeth White SYS-CON Events announced today that CA Technologies has been named "Platinum Sponsor" of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. CA Technologies helps customers succeed in a future where every business – from apparel to energy – is being rewritten by software. From planning to development to management to security, CA creates software that fuels transformation for... Feb. 16, 2017 01:15 PM EST

Is Data Science Really Science? By William Schmarzo My son Max is home from college and that always leads to some interesting conversations. Max is in graduate school at Iowa State University where he is studying kinesiology and strength training. As part of his research project, he is applying physics to athletic training in order to understand how certain types of exercises can lead to improvements in athletic speed, strength, agility, and recovery. Feb. 16, 2017 12:00 PM EST

[session] If IoT Is a Meteor, Is OT the Dinosaur? By Elizabeth White In his session at @ThingsExpo, Sudarshan Krishnamurthi, a Senior Manager, Business Strategy, at Cisco Systems, will discuss how IT and operational technology (OT) work together, as opposed to being in separate siloes as once was traditional. Attendees will learn how to fully leverage the power of IoT in their organization by bringing the two sides together and bridging the communication gap. He will also look at what good leadership must entail in order to accomplish this, and how IT managers can be the drivers of change within their organizations. He also will discuss the skill sets needed to... Feb. 16, 2017 11:30 AM EST

AI and IoT in the Kingdom of Robots By Kevin Benedict Fingerspitzengefühl is a German word used to describe an ability to maintain attention to detail in an ever-changing operational and tactical environment by maintaining real-time situational awareness. The term is synonymous with the English expression of "keeping one's finger on the pulse." The problem with traditional fingerspitzengefühl, in addition to pronouncing it, is it is hard to scale. Today, however, in a world of sensors, GPS and mobile devices, having real-time situational awareness is far easier than ever before. In fact, today the challenge is not how to do it (answer: sensors), ... Feb. 16, 2017 11:15 AM EST

Four Signs Your IoT/Mobile Network Needs Saving By Patrick MeLampy The network is at the core of every business, yet the majority of today's networks were not designed to handle the next generation of business requirements. More than two decades ago the world standardized on the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) / Internet Protocol (IP) stack and little innovation has taken place in routing since. Modern networks are built upon the same fundamental protocols established before anyone could envision current demands. This has given rise to an entire industry surrounding routers aimed at delivering bolt-on functionality such as firewalls and load balancers. Th... Feb. 16, 2017 09:45 AM EST

Security Trends: Securing the Internet of Things By Peter Silva Whenever you connect anything to the internet, there is risk involved. Just ask the millions of IoT zombies infected with Mirai. Sure, there have been various stories over the years about hacking thermostats, refrigerators, cameras, pacemakers, insulin pumps and other medical devices along with cars, homes and hotel rooms…but Mirai took it to a new level. Feb. 16, 2017 08:45 AM EST

Data Industry and Business Model Transformation By William Schmarzo I recently read an MIT Sloan Management Review article by Clayton Christensen's recent book titled "The Hard Truth About Business Model Innovations." While the article is full of great observations about business model transformation, the most important motivation for business model transformation is found at the end: "..our understanding of the business model journey allows us to see that, over the long term, the greatest innovation risk a company can take is to decide not to create new businesses that decouple the company's future from that of its current business units." Feb. 16, 2017 08:30 AM EST

Seven Secrets of Cloud Expo's Top Speakers By Carmen Gonzalez With 10 simultaneous tracks, keynotes, general sessions and targeted breakout classes, Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo are two of the most important technology events of the year. Since its launch over eight years ago, Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo have presented a rock star faculty as well as showcased hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors! In this blog post, I provide 7 tips on how, as part of our world-class faculty, you can deliver one of the most popular sessions at our events. But before reading these essential tips, please take a moment and watch this brief video from Sandy Carter. Feb. 16, 2017 07:45 AM EST

[video] Ericsson's IoT Way of Thinking By Elizabeth White The buzz continues for cloud, data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) and their collective impact across all industries. But a new conversation is emerging - how do companies use industry disruption and technology enablers to lead in markets undergoing change, uncertainty and ambiguity? Organizations of all sizes need to evolve and transform, often under massive pressure, as industry lines blur and merge and traditional business models are assaulted and turned upside down. In this new data-driven world, marketplaces reign supreme while interoperability, APIs and applications deliver un... Feb. 16, 2017 07:30 AM EST

Innovation for Ongoing Digital Transformation By David H Deans Information technology (IT) advances are transforming the way we innovate in business, thereby disrupting the old guard and their predictable status-quo. It's creating global market turbulence. Industries are converging, and new opportunities and threats are emerging, like never before. So, how are savvy chief information officers (CIOs) leading this transition? Back in 2015, the IBM Institute for Business Value conducted a market study that included the findings from over 1,800 CIO interviews from around the globe. The resulting insights are worthy of revisiting today, as we consider the di... Feb. 16, 2017 06:30 AM EST

Insurance Industry's Digital Transformation By Jyoti Bansal The insurance industry is well aware that digital transformation is coming, even if some CIOs can't really say what their individual companies will look like at the end of it all. In a survey of thousands of C-level execs around the world, insurance came in among the top five industries that are most likely to see "moderate to massive" digital disruption within the next 12 months. Only 20 percent of business leaders felt that they had the talent they needed to transform the enterprise, though. Here's a closer look at what's coming next in the exciting new era of software-defined insurance comp... Feb. 16, 2017 04:00 AM EST

DevOps Loses Its Religion, But Gets Real By Jason Bloomberg Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new year. And many would say, not a moment too soon. With a series of tumultuous elections around the world and an unusual number of celebrity passings, it's been a rough year. But there is at least one bright spot from 2016: Intellyx's digital transformation prognostications were close to spot on! As is our tradition, each year we review last year's predictions and make all new fresh ones! This year, it is my turn to review Jason's 2016 predictions and let you know what I see happening in the coming year. Feb. 15, 2017 06:45 PM EST

[video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... Feb. 15, 2017 04:00 PM EST