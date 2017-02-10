Join @delaPlexSoftwar June 6-8 in NY | @CloudExpo #AI #FinTech #Blockchain

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Is Data Science Really Science? By William Schmarzo My son Max is home from college and that always leads to some interesting conversations. Max is in graduate school at Iowa State University where he is studying kinesiology and strength training. As part of his research project, he is applying physics to athletic training in order to understand how certain types of exercises can lead to improvements in athletic speed, strength, agility, and recovery. Feb. 11, 2017 12:15 PM EST Reads: 450

WebPerf 101: Optimizing JavaScript By Mehdi Daoudi JavaScript redefined web applications ushering in a new era of dynamic websites with fluid responsive designs. It has gained a strong following among developers, popular libraries and frameworks like JQuery and Angular JS are all built with JavaScript. The endless design possibilities that JavaScript provides coupled with the numerous libraries available today makes it an indispensable part of web application development. Feb. 11, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 2,414

WebRTCSummit Blog Launched By @ThingsExpo By Carmen Gonzalez SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here Feb. 11, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 12,465

Data Industry and Business Model Transformation By William Schmarzo I recently read an MIT Sloan Management Review article by Clayton Christensen's recent book titled "The Hard Truth About Business Model Innovations." While the article is full of great observations about business model transformation, the most important motivation for business model transformation is found at the end: "..our understanding of the business model journey allows us to see that, over the long term, the greatest innovation risk a company can take is to decide not to create new businesses that decouple the company's future from that of its current business units." Feb. 11, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 440

Bots for President By Kevin Benedict Presidents are powerful people facing and dealing with complex nation, market and economy sized problems. Making good decisions and managing these deeply complex systems and organizations requires massive amounts of data, analysis, experience and understanding. They must process and analyze millions of data inputs, and have a clear understanding of what the data in aggregate means, and then have an understanding of how they can influence the outcomes by pulling the right levers of power and influence to achieve their goals. Feb. 11, 2017 09:15 AM EST Reads: 863

@ThingsExpo Named Top IoT Media Brand By Carmen Gonzalez @ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential Internet of Things Brand by Onalytica in the 'The Internet of Things Landscape 2015: Top 100 Individuals and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed Twitter conversations around the #IoT debate to uncover the most influential brands and individuals driving the conversation. Onalytica captured data from 56,224 users. The PageRank based methodology they use to extract influencers on a particular topic (tweets mentioning #InternetofThings or #IoT in this case) takes into account the number and quality of contextual references that a user receives. Feb. 11, 2017 06:00 AM EST Reads: 12,397

[video] The World's Many IoTs 'Power Panel' By Elizabeth White The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound effect on the world, and what should we expect to see over the next couple of years. Feb. 11, 2017 04:00 AM EST Reads: 10,719

2017 Will Pave the Way for IoT Adoption By Steve Latham Make room for IoT. It's a necessary step to moving any business forward. What can the world expect from IoT technology in the upcoming year? IoT implementations that bring in new revenue streams and deliver real-time business insights. We'll see a rising trend in the intersect of virtualization and IoT. As the number of connected things continues to rise, it has been projected to reach 50.1 billion things in 2020, and there is estimated to be 44 trillion gigabytes of data from all those connected things—that's equal to the number of stars in the universe. It's incredible! As the number of con... Feb. 11, 2017 03:00 AM EST Reads: 1,849

[video] Adobe's Digital Marketing Keynote By Elizabeth White Why do your mobile transformations need to happen today? Mobile is the strategy that enterprise transformation centers on to drive customer engagement. In his general session at @ThingsExpo, Roger Woods, Director, Mobile Product & Strategy – Adobe Marketing Cloud, covered key IoT and mobile trends that are forcing mobile transformation, key components of a solid mobile strategy and explored how brands are effectively driving mobile change throughout the enterprise. Feb. 10, 2017 09:00 PM EST Reads: 6,433

[video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... Feb. 10, 2017 03:30 PM EST Reads: 3,539

Introducing the AiDI - AI Defined Infrastructure By Rene Buest Software-defined infrastructure (SDI) is one of the most popular and ongoing trends within datacenters and cloud environments leading to better infrastructure flexibility by developing the infrastructure based on scripts respectively source code. However, SDIs are more and more becoming just a means to an end since automation, sophisticated algorithms and thus intelligent systems are leading to an Artificial Intelligence defined Infrastructure (AI-defined Infrastructure – AiDI). Feb. 10, 2017 02:30 PM EST Reads: 1,215

What Is an Application Delivery Controller By Peter Silva One of the unfortunate effects of the continued evolution of the load balancer into today's application delivery controller (ADC) is that it is often too easy to forget the basic problem for which load balancers were originally created—producing highly available, scalable, and predictable application services. We get too lost in the realm of intelligent application routing, virtualized application services, and shared infrastructure deployments to remember that none of these things are possible without a firm basis in basic load balancing technology. So how important is load balancing, and how... Feb. 10, 2017 01:45 PM EST Reads: 1,093

Technology of the Year for 2016 - The Web Platform By JP Morgenthal We're starting to see predictions about what's going to be hot in enterprise technology in 2017. Cloud (yet again), Blockchain, Big Data / Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) are all among the top of the list. However, it was Krish Subrumanian's humorous tweet that started me thinking about what will be the single most important contribution from the enterprise technology community in 2016. While all the aforementioned technologies will certainly see a lot of interest and growth, they're all enabled by a Web platform. Feb. 10, 2017 11:45 AM EST Reads: 3,064

The End Game of Digital Transformation By Kevin Benedict Digital transformation requires participants to have a vision for and understanding of what they are trying to achieve and why. In fact, the lack of a clear digital strategy is the second biggest mistake companies make in digital transformation, right behind moving too slowly, according to the middle managers we surveyed. Digital strategies, however, should evolve out of a documented, enterprise-focused digital transformation "doctrine." Feb. 10, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 1,205

Securing the Internet of Things By Peter Silva Whenever you connect anything to the internet, there is risk involved. Just ask the millions of IoT zombies infected with Mirai. Sure, there have been various stories over the years about hacking thermostats, refrigerators, cameras, pacemakers, insulin pumps and other medical devices along with cars, homes and hotel rooms…but Mirai took it to a new level. Feb. 10, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 675

Monitoring IoT, Docker and Machine Learning By Mehdi Daoudi The year 2016 witnessed amazing progress in the field of technology – from Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented/virtual reality going mainstream, to innovations like testing the first-ever reusable rocket. The IT industry also saw a number of advancements including the rise of Cloud and serverless computing and the growing implementation of DevOps that has redefined IT operations. In this article, we look at some of the major developments expected in the world of APM for the year ahead. Feb. 10, 2017 06:30 AM EST Reads: 1,956

Cloud Expo Silicon Valley: Six Big Topics By Roger Strukhoff As we enter the final week before the 19th International Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo in Santa Clara, CA, it's time for me to reflect on six big topics that will be important during the show. Hybrid Cloud: This general-purpose term seems to provide a comfort zone for many enterprise IT managers. It sounds reassuring to be able to work with one of the major public-cloud providers like AWS or Microsoft Azure while still maintaining an on-site presence. Feb. 10, 2017 06:00 AM EST Reads: 4,537

[video] Matrix' John Woolf on 'IoT and WebRTC' By Elizabeth White "Matrix is an ambitious open standard and implementation that's set up to break down the fragmentation problems that exist in IP messaging and VoIP communication," explained John Woolf, Technical Evangelist at Matrix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held Nov 4–6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Feb. 10, 2017 01:15 AM EST Reads: 12,479

MQTT in M2M and IoT Communications By Peter Silva The mad dash to connect virtually every noun to the internet or The Internet of Things, is creating a massive M2M network for all the devices, systems, sensors and actuators to connect & communicate on the Internet. With that, they need a communications protocol to understand each other. One of those is Message Queue Telemetry Transport (MQTT). MQTT is a "subscribe and publish" messaging protocol designed for lightweight machine-to-machine (or IoT) communications. In this episode of Lightboard Lessons, I light up how MQTT works. Feb. 10, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 1,864