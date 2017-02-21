[session] @RingCentral to Present #AI June 6-8 at @CloudExpo | #IoT #ML #DL

@ThingsExpo Blogs

[video] Ericsson: Bringing IoT to Society By Elizabeth White It is one thing to build single industrial IoT applications, but what will it take to build the Smart Cities and truly society changing applications of the future? The technology won't be the problem, it will be the number of parties that need to work together and be aligned in their motivation to succeed. In his Day 2 Keynote at @ThingsExpo, Henrik Kenani Dahlgren, Portfolio Marketing Manager at Ericsson, discussed how to plan to cooperate, partner, and form lasting all-star teams to change the world and how it starts with business models and monetization strategies. Feb. 21, 2017 03:15 PM EST

Chris Matthieu's @ThingsExpo IoT Keynote By Carmen Gonzalez In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu's platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). Feb. 21, 2017 03:15 PM EST

CA Platinum Sponsor in New York & Silicon Valley By Elizabeth White SYS-CON Events announced today that CA Technologies has been named "Platinum Sponsor" of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. CA Technologies helps customers succeed in a future where every business – from apparel to energy – is being rewritten by software. From planning to development to management to security, CA creates software that fuels transformation for... Feb. 21, 2017 02:30 PM EST

[video] IoT with Ericsson's Esmeralda Swartz By Yeshim Deniz "I think that everyone recognizes that for IoT to really realize its full potential and value that it is about creating ecosystems and marketplaces and that no single vendor is able to support what is required," explained Esmeralda Swartz, VP, Marketing Enterprise and Cloud at Ericsson, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Feb. 21, 2017 02:15 PM EST

[video] Dion Hinchcliffe's IoT Keynote By Carmen Gonzalez A strange thing is happening along the way to the Internet of Things, namely far too many devices to work with and manage. It has become clear that we'll need much higher efficiency user experiences that can allow us to more easily and scalably work with the thousands of devices that will soon be in each of our lives. Enter the conversational interface revolution, combining bots we can literally talk with, gesture to, and even direct with our thoughts, with embedded artificial intelligence, which can process our conversational commands and orchestrate the outcomes we request across our persona... Feb. 21, 2017 12:30 PM EST

Seven Secrets of Cloud Expo's Top Speakers By Carmen Gonzalez With 10 simultaneous tracks, keynotes, general sessions and targeted breakout classes, Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo are two of the most important technology events of the year. Since its launch over eight years ago, Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo have presented a rock star faculty as well as showcased hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors! In this blog post, I provide 7 tips on how, as part of our world-class faculty, you can deliver one of the most popular sessions at our events. But before reading these essential tips, please take a moment and watch this brief video from Sandy Carter. Feb. 21, 2017 12:30 PM EST

[video] Bert Loomis and Artificial Intelligence By Yeshim Deniz Bert Loomis was a visionary. This general session will highlight how Bert Loomis and people like him inspire us to build great things with small inventions. In their general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Harold Hannon, Architect at IBM Bluemix, and Michael O'Neill, Strategic Business Development at Nvidia, discussed the accelerating pace of AI development and how IBM Cloud and NVIDIA are partnering to bring AI capabilities to "every day," on-demand. They also reviewed two "free infrastructure" programs available to startups and innovators. Feb. 21, 2017 11:45 AM EST

What to Expect in 2017: Mobile Device Security By Peter Silva We are mobile, our devices are mobile, the networks we connect to are mobile and the applications we access are mobile. Mobility, in all its iterations, is a huge enabler and concern for enterprises and it'll only get worse as we start wearing our connected clothing to the office. If the last 10 years wasn't warning enough, 2017 will be a huge year for mobile…again. Every year, it seems, new security opportunities, challenges and questions surround the mobile landscape. And now it encompasses more than just the device that causes phantom vibration syndrome, it now involves the dizzying array ... Feb. 21, 2017 11:00 AM EST

Out of This World Digital Experience By Ruxit Blog As technologists, we find ourselves in the middle of tumultuous times and radical change: cloud, containers, automation, artificial intelligence, mobility, the Internet of Things, cyberwarfare, digital transformation, and more! When the $&#! hits the fan, military strategists reference a mental framework called the OODA loop, to sort chaos into clarity. At Perform 2017, we were reminded of how customers continue to find clarity amidst today's complexity by focusing on their customers. This year's Digital Experience track at Perform reminded us all of how to successfully orient performance mana... Feb. 21, 2017 11:00 AM EST

Digital Transformation in 7 Brain-Busting Steps By Shelly Palmer Worried about how to digitally transform while you perform? Wondering how to change the tires while going 60 mph? Are you preparing your team for their digital journey? (It's not a destination.) Are you trying to figure out how to transform yourself (or your company) into a digital powerhouse in Internet time? All of the above? Feb. 21, 2017 10:00 AM EST

Organizational Analytics Adoption By William Schmarzo A recent article titled "We Are Likely 3-5 Years Out From Advanced Analytics Being Critical To The Viability Of A Company" (and I thought my titles were too long) interviewed Walter Storm, the Chief Data Scientist at Lockheed Martin. The article offers some great perspectives such as: "There's also a culture shift required – moving from experience and knee-jerk reactions to immersion and exploration of rich insights and situational awareness." Feb. 21, 2017 09:45 AM EST

[session] How to IoTify By Liz McMillan Almost two-thirds of companies either have or soon will have IoT as the backbone of their business. Though, IoT is far more complex than most firms expected with a majority of IoT projects having failed. How can you not get trapped in the pitfalls? In his session at @ThingsExpo, Tony Shan, Chief IoTologist at Wipro, will introduce a holistic method of IoTification, which is the process of IoTifying the existing technology portfolios and business models to adopt and leverage IoT. He will delve into the components in this framework: Anatomy, Ramp-up, Use case, Business case, Architecture, Techno... Feb. 21, 2017 09:45 AM EST

AI and IoT in the Kingdom of Robots By Kevin Benedict Fingerspitzengefühl is a German word used to describe an ability to maintain attention to detail in an ever-changing operational and tactical environment by maintaining real-time situational awareness. The term is synonymous with the English expression of "keeping one's finger on the pulse." The problem with traditional fingerspitzengefühl, in addition to pronouncing it, is it is hard to scale. Today, however, in a world of sensors, GPS and mobile devices, having real-time situational awareness is far easier than ever before. In fact, today the challenge is not how to do it (answer: sensors), ... Feb. 21, 2017 08:30 AM EST

Monitoring IoT, Docker and Machine Learning By Mehdi Daoudi The year 2016 witnessed amazing progress in the field of technology – from Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented/virtual reality going mainstream, to innovations like testing the first-ever reusable rocket. The IT industry also saw a number of advancements including the rise of Cloud and serverless computing and the growing implementation of DevOps that has redefined IT operations. In this article, we look at some of the major developments expected in the world of APM for the year ahead. Feb. 21, 2017 07:45 AM EST

Cloud Expo Silicon Valley: Six Big Topics By Roger Strukhoff As we enter the final week before the 19th International Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo in Santa Clara, CA, it's time for me to reflect on six big topics that will be important during the show. Hybrid Cloud: This general-purpose term seems to provide a comfort zone for many enterprise IT managers. It sounds reassuring to be able to work with one of the major public-cloud providers like AWS or Microsoft Azure while still maintaining an on-site presence. Feb. 21, 2017 06:00 AM EST

Insurance Industry's Digital Transformation By Jyoti Bansal The insurance industry is well aware that digital transformation is coming, even if some CIOs can't really say what their individual companies will look like at the end of it all. In a survey of thousands of C-level execs around the world, insurance came in among the top five industries that are most likely to see "moderate to massive" digital disruption within the next 12 months. Only 20 percent of business leaders felt that they had the talent they needed to transform the enterprise, though. Here's a closer look at what's coming next in the exciting new era of software-defined insurance comp... Feb. 21, 2017 04:30 AM EST

A New DNS for BYOD, IoT and DevOps By Carl J. Levine BYOD. IoT. Cloud computing. DevOps. IT professionals today have more demands (and more acronyms) on their time than ever. Application development and delivery are changing rapidly and increasing in complexity, revealing the limitations of traditional DNS approaches in achieving modern network goals. The IT department has made use of open source platforms for decades to provide DNS and traffic management in their internal networks and for their public, internet-facing services. The majority of DNS servers, both on the internet and in enterprise intranets, are open source-based solutions such as... Feb. 20, 2017 11:15 PM EST

Building the Internet of Things By Christopher Harrold It's been way too long, but the next in the series of IoT "Build-along-at-home" videos is done. In this edition I will show you the "Hello World" project for interacting with the IO ports on your Raspberry Pi. Please click here to watch the video and as always, comments and questions are appreciated and welcomed! If you are the type (like me) who just likes to figure stuff out on their own, I have heavily commented the code for you so you can get started quickly without the video, but it will help you with the hardware assemblies! Also I am already working on the next projects, using the moist... Feb. 20, 2017 09:15 PM EST

DevOps Loses Its Religion, But Gets Real By Jason Bloomberg Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new year. And many would say, not a moment too soon. With a series of tumultuous elections around the world and an unusual number of celebrity passings, it's been a rough year. But there is at least one bright spot from 2016: Intellyx's digital transformation prognostications were close to spot on! As is our tradition, each year we review last year's predictions and make all new fresh ones! This year, it is my turn to review Jason's 2016 predictions and let you know what I see happening in the coming year. Feb. 20, 2017 08:30 PM EST