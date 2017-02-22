NATO ACT 'Art of the Possible' Interoperability Demonstration

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Building the IoT By Christopher Harrold About 6 months ago I had this "brilliant" idea that I would like to monitor the water level of my plants living on my balcony. The goal was to keep them healthy and happy (and producing vegetables for me in my urban garden). After looking for a commercial solution to aid me in this project, I discovered that there wasn't anything out there that would do what I need. The primary reason why nothing worked for me was that none of the products out there are capable of monitoring multiple plants at once, leaving me with the need to buy multiple units. At 10-15 containers for plants, this was immedi... Feb. 22, 2017 05:15 PM EST Reads: 313

Introducing the AiDI - AI Defined Infrastructure By Rene Buest Software-defined infrastructure (SDI) is one of the most popular and ongoing trends within datacenters and cloud environments leading to better infrastructure flexibility by developing the infrastructure based on scripts respectively source code. However, SDIs are more and more becoming just a means to an end since automation, sophisticated algorithms and thus intelligent systems are leading to an Artificial Intelligence defined Infrastructure (AI-defined Infrastructure – AiDI). Feb. 22, 2017 05:00 PM EST Reads: 1,878

Chris Matthieu's @ThingsExpo IoT Keynote By Carmen Gonzalez In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu's platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). Feb. 22, 2017 04:30 PM EST Reads: 996

[session] If IoT Is a Meteor, Is OT the Dinosaur? By Elizabeth White In his session at @ThingsExpo, Sudarshan Krishnamurthi, a Senior Manager, Business Strategy, at Cisco Systems, will discuss how IT and operational technology (OT) work together, as opposed to being in separate siloes as once was traditional. Attendees will learn how to fully leverage the power of IoT in their organization by bringing the two sides together and bridging the communication gap. He will also look at what good leadership must entail in order to accomplish this, and how IT managers can be the drivers of change within their organizations. He also will discuss the skill sets needed to... Feb. 22, 2017 03:45 PM EST Reads: 1,424

Chris Matthieu's @ThingsExpo Keynote By Liz McMillan In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu’s platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu’s platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). Feb. 22, 2017 03:00 PM EST Reads: 10,331

CA Platinum Sponsor in New York & Silicon Valley By Elizabeth White SYS-CON Events announced today that CA Technologies has been named "Platinum Sponsor" of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. CA Technologies helps customers succeed in a future where every business – from apparel to energy – is being rewritten by software. From planning to development to management to security, CA creates software that fuels transformation for... Feb. 22, 2017 02:45 PM EST Reads: 1,533

The Changing Face of Networking By Destiny Bertucci In the last year or so, we have seen burgeoning trends like software-defined networking (SDN), open source-based automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the continuing rise of hybrid IT dramatically impact traditional networking. Long gone are the days of being a router jockey. We're now more focused on delivering services rather than just configuring packet traversal across ports. Especially as the modern data center continues to converge, network administrators are dealing with complex networks and associated technologies, and it is critical to be well versed and trained across various... Feb. 22, 2017 02:13 PM EST Reads: 322

[video] Dion Hinchcliffe's IoT Keynote By Carmen Gonzalez A strange thing is happening along the way to the Internet of Things, namely far too many devices to work with and manage. It has become clear that we'll need much higher efficiency user experiences that can allow us to more easily and scalably work with the thousands of devices that will soon be in each of our lives. Enter the conversational interface revolution, combining bots we can literally talk with, gesture to, and even direct with our thoughts, with embedded artificial intelligence, which can process our conversational commands and orchestrate the outcomes we request across our persona... Feb. 22, 2017 01:45 PM EST Reads: 956

Seven Secrets of Cloud Expo's Top Speakers By Carmen Gonzalez With 10 simultaneous tracks, keynotes, general sessions and targeted breakout classes, Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo are two of the most important technology events of the year. Since its launch over eight years ago, Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo have presented a rock star faculty as well as showcased hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors! In this blog post, I provide 7 tips on how, as part of our world-class faculty, you can deliver one of the most popular sessions at our events. But before reading these essential tips, please take a moment and watch this brief video from Sandy Carter. Feb. 22, 2017 01:45 PM EST Reads: 8,165

AI and IoT in the Kingdom of Robots By Kevin Benedict Fingerspitzengefühl is a German word used to describe an ability to maintain attention to detail in an ever-changing operational and tactical environment by maintaining real-time situational awareness. The term is synonymous with the English expression of "keeping one's finger on the pulse." The problem with traditional fingerspitzengefühl, in addition to pronouncing it, is it is hard to scale. Today, however, in a world of sensors, GPS and mobile devices, having real-time situational awareness is far easier than ever before. In fact, today the challenge is not how to do it (answer: sensors), ... Feb. 22, 2017 01:30 PM EST Reads: 1,263

Aggregated Data Dilemma By William Schmarzo Okay, I am weird (tell me something that I don't know, say most of my friends). For Christmas I wanted a Nike Apple Watch to go with my existing FitBit and Garmin fitness trackers (I look sort of like a cyborg in the photo below…which is always cool). Feb. 22, 2017 12:45 PM EST Reads: 1,358

Digital Transformation in Construction By Jyoti Bansal Construction has been called the science of the practical. While designers and governmental bodies argue over the limits of the possible, leaders in the construction industry have simply continued to build along the most efficient path. Construction was one of the last industries to get onboard with digital transformation, according to McKinsey's study on "Imagining Construction's Digital Future." That caution serves as more evidence of the industry's ingrained practicality. There's no time to waste on chasing after technology that doesn't perform better than existing methods. Feb. 22, 2017 11:30 AM EST Reads: 382

What to Expect in 2017: Mobile Device Security By Peter Silva We are mobile, our devices are mobile, the networks we connect to are mobile and the applications we access are mobile. Mobility, in all its iterations, is a huge enabler and concern for enterprises and it'll only get worse as we start wearing our connected clothing to the office. If the last 10 years wasn't warning enough, 2017 will be a huge year for mobile…again. Every year, it seems, new security opportunities, challenges and questions surround the mobile landscape. And now it encompasses more than just the device that causes phantom vibration syndrome, it now involves the dizzying array ... Feb. 22, 2017 10:30 AM EST Reads: 714

Organizational Analytics Adoption By William Schmarzo A recent article titled "We Are Likely 3-5 Years Out From Advanced Analytics Being Critical To The Viability Of A Company" (and I thought my titles were too long) interviewed Walter Storm, the Chief Data Scientist at Lockheed Martin. The article offers some great perspectives such as: "There's also a culture shift required – moving from experience and knee-jerk reactions to immersion and exploration of rich insights and situational awareness." Feb. 22, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 598

[session] How to IoTify By Liz McMillan Almost two-thirds of companies either have or soon will have IoT as the backbone of their business. Though, IoT is far more complex than most firms expected with a majority of IoT projects having failed. How can you not get trapped in the pitfalls? In his session at @ThingsExpo, Tony Shan, Chief IoTologist at Wipro, will introduce a holistic method of IoTification, which is the process of IoTifying the existing technology portfolios and business models to adopt and leverage IoT. He will delve into the components in this framework: Anatomy, Ramp-up, Use case, Business case, Architecture, Techno... Feb. 22, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 1,577

[video] Bert Loomis and Artificial Intelligence By Yeshim Deniz Bert Loomis was a visionary. This general session will highlight how Bert Loomis and people like him inspire us to build great things with small inventions. In their general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Harold Hannon, Architect at IBM Bluemix, and Michael O'Neill, Strategic Business Development at Nvidia, discussed the accelerating pace of AI development and how IBM Cloud and NVIDIA are partnering to bring AI capabilities to "every day," on-demand. They also reviewed two "free infrastructure" programs available to startups and innovators. Feb. 22, 2017 09:45 AM EST Reads: 870

Defining Web 3.0: WebRTC, IoT, and the API By Kevin Benedict The evolution of JavaScript and HTML 5 to support a genuine component based framework (Web Components) with the necessary tools to deliver something close to a native experience including genuine realtime networking (UDP using WebRTC). HTML5 is evolving to offer built in templating support, the ability to watch objects (which will speed up Angular) and Web Components (which offer Angular Directives). The native level support will offer a massive performance boost to frameworks having to fake all these features like Polymer and Angular. It will also encourage people who are not familiar with th... Feb. 22, 2017 08:30 AM EST Reads: 6,571

Out of This World Digital Experience By Ruxit Blog As technologists, we find ourselves in the middle of tumultuous times and radical change: cloud, containers, automation, artificial intelligence, mobility, the Internet of Things, cyberwarfare, digital transformation, and more! When the $&#! hits the fan, military strategists reference a mental framework called the OODA loop, to sort chaos into clarity. At Perform 2017, we were reminded of how customers continue to find clarity amidst today's complexity by focusing on their customers. This year's Digital Experience track at Perform reminded us all of how to successfully orient performance mana... Feb. 22, 2017 08:30 AM EST Reads: 1,011

[video] Ericsson: Bringing IoT to Society By Elizabeth White It is one thing to build single industrial IoT applications, but what will it take to build the Smart Cities and truly society changing applications of the future? The technology won't be the problem, it will be the number of parties that need to work together and be aligned in their motivation to succeed. In his Day 2 Keynote at @ThingsExpo, Henrik Kenani Dahlgren, Portfolio Marketing Manager at Ericsson, discussed how to plan to cooperate, partner, and form lasting all-star teams to change the world and how it starts with business models and monetization strategies. Feb. 22, 2017 08:15 AM EST Reads: 4,710