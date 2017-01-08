Dev and Ops Continue to Revisit Their Roles in the Enterprise in 2017 | @DevOpsSummit #IoT #M2M #API #DevOps

|By AppDynamics Blog
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2017 11:45 AM EST
|
Reads:
|662
Dev and Ops Continue to Revisit Their Roles in the Enterprise in 2017
By Justin Vaughan-Brown
If there are two departments that have undergone huge changes in recent years, it's development and operations, and 2017 looks likely to see this trend continue. What's on the horizon for the often dev-centric DevOps teams and operations in particular?
A test of faith for DevOps
According to Gartner Research, DevOps is at the peak of inflated expectations and staring at the trough of disillusionment? Is this correct? During the Gartner Data Center London event last month, it was revealed that 38% of Gartner Circle members stated that they were already using DevOps today but equally, as presented at the aforementioned event, Gartner conferences witnessed 87% of attendees stating that DevOps has not delivered the benefits they were expecting. "Changing the behaviors and culture are fundamental to the success of a bimodal IT approach. We estimate that, by 2018, 90 percent of I&O organizations attempting to use DevOps without specifically addressing their cultural foundations will fail," according to Gartner Research Director Ian Head. So, a lot of buzz surrounds the topic, which at my count earlier this month returned nearly 17.5 million search results.
Making the move to a DevOps approach is not for the faint-hearted or easily discouraged. It takes persistence, belief, and superior internal sales skills to lead others on the journey. The good news is there is now a critical mass of enterprises who have made the move and are experiencing significant benefits. It just needs a tactical approach to advocate and oversee change in the face of opposition, momentum-sapping inertia, or difficulty adapting. In doing so, initial wins can be achieved, upon which further initiatives can be built.
An equal partner with the business
As DevOps makes its impact (high-performing IT organizations deploy 200 times more frequently than low performers, with 2,555 times faster lead times for example), the relationship between IT and the business becomes intrinsically interlinked. The capabilities which deliver better quality, more robust applications faster, and with less waste open up significant potential for new customer offerings, improved customer relationships, and time-to-market. In short, DevOps adoption can mean a critical competitive edge. The decision around what to build, when to release it, and when to update it should be the result of an ongoing peer to peer dialogue between tech and business leads. In parallel, IT teams overall need to position themselves as enablers of transformation, not inhibitors.
Organizational change
A few years ago, any DevOps introduction would almost inevitably include a classic "silo" picture of the dev team on one side and the ops folks on the other (and yes, I was one of those offenders). This situation is evolving now as new roles that blur this division emerge such as DevOps Engineer, Site Reliability Engineer, and Cloud Architect. They don't sit easily 100% in one camp or another and possess hybrid skills that can prove a real asset in delivering robust, scalable, and rapidly deployable applications. Expect new structures to emerge that resemble a flotilla of speedboats rather than an ocean liner in terms of ability to respond to changing demands.
No metric blind spots
In an increasingly data-driven world, the complexity of today's applications should not be an excuse for the unavailability of insights into how they are performing. Whether or not an organization has chosen public, private, or hybrid cloud, experimenting with microservices or embracing the potential of containers, rich, detailed, yet easy to understand metrics around every aspect should be at hand in real-time.
IoT and DevOps: a brave new world
The IoT topic has been around for several years, but 2017 could be the inflection point. Gartner Research estimates that by 2020, more than half of major new business processes and systems will incorporate some element of the Internet of Things. While wearables may have the consumer eye, industrial IoT usage dwarfs that in consumer markets. As a counterpoint to industries that have led in digital transformation (retail, banking, and telecommunications), the heaviest IoT users are likely to be in oil, gas, utilities, and manufacturing industries, according to a global survey released March 3 by Gartner. No sector is immune to the need to review and evolve its application development approaches. In parallel, the DevOps relationship to IoT is an interesting one, particularly around the end user experience (it's a myriad of small devices now, not a tablet or smartphone) and security (think public wifi issues) to name but a few. Expect more DevOps teams to work on applications with an IoT use case and go through a major learning curve.
DevOps and its relationship with data
It's not just big data, all data, including databases themselves (which came up often at AppSphere 2016 as a cause for latency and downtime) that will matter. From the rise of the role of data scientist to the explosion of IoT data, DevOps teams cannot ignore this all too important area, and need a POV regarding how it should be managed. One particularly interesting area will be the increased use of business algorithms, with a lot of the data needed to build these held within the remit of IT operations teams. Machine learning APIs can have a significant role here, as they help developers to apply machine learning to a dataset enabling predictive features to be added to the applications they are building. One example of this is Google Prediction API, a cloud-based machine learning and pattern matching tool. It helps with the upsell of opportunity analysis, provides details of customer sentiment and churn analysis, and detects spam, among many other features. Stephen Thair of DevOpsGuys has a written a solid exploratory piece on this topic, which may not be as hot as containers, but is still an essential consideration. Data Ops experts share a related goal (faster time-to-market) and DevOps centric organizations would be wise to have a line of communication between the two teams.
Security
This subject could be a blog all on its own. How can DevOps work more closely with security teams as data breaches threaten to damage a brand as much as a slow responding app? What can DevOps do to ensure applications are built with security in mind from day one? How can anomalies or outliers in business transactions provide an early warning system to fraud? The potential for APM insights to assist in fraud detection is an interesting use case which PayU, one of our customers, raised in their presentation at AppSphere 2016. Look out for more data breach headlines in 2017, though maybe not at the scale of the recently announced Yahoo hack, which is understood to have involved one billion accounts.
But what about operations, specifically? In some ways, the less prominent player in DevOps adoption, ops teams are perhaps more likely to undergo even greater changes than their dev counterparts in 2017.
Move from being a cost center to an innovation hub
Enterprise technology spending in 2017 is set to rise 3%, with $3.5 trillion on technology expected to be invested, according to Gartner Research. Yet within this environment, operations leads will still need to pivot from being seen as an area that risks being cut year-on-year to one that helps build the business and is in step with its goals. This requires many behavioral shifts - from running a tight ship to being a negotiator and intermediary between multiple cloud, software, and infrastructure vendors, and lines of business themselves. The ability to market one's team and its contributions becomes almost as important as deep technical knowledge when pursuing investment. The established focus on being the data center guardian and only objectivized on stability has to shift towards accepting that the I&O has to be anti-fragile, rather than simply unchanging. This will take a fine balance between calculated gambles on new approaches and technologies, and acceptance of the fact that, as Ian Head of Gartner Research pointed out, a small amount of risk has to be accepted as it is impossible to innovate otherwise.
No ops team is an island
Having just misquoted John Donne, those in operations whose field of vision will need to accept they will both lose and gain going forward. As Gartner Research pointed out at the Data Center Summit, the environment has been their world view - but as the organization expands, the number of things that are touched expands, but ultimately controls less. This means the creation of flexible and agile networks and ecosystems become ever more important, with the innate capability to scale and roll-back investment areas as the business demands. This requires an astute ambassador with a business-savvy mind, building agility into the I&O mindset, rather than a rigid enforcer who views change with suspicion.
Customer experience is key
As DevOps delivers an improved customer experience, there is potential for more insights as to exactly what the end user sees and interacts with, bringing development in particular closer to understanding exactly whether what they have built works, or doesn't, with its target audience. At AppDynamics, we have seen how end user monitoring of experiences across mobile, tablet, and PC platforms and devices, for example, is essential for understanding how, when, and where customers are engaging with an application. This has been critical in preventing a degradation in response times ahead of impacting customers and the company's reputation.
The skills gap
How do enterprises build and nurture teams that are equipped for the digital business platform? Relying on rockstars and contractors are short-term fixes. How can the classic Gartner Research I&O employees working on predominantly Mode 1 refresh their skill sets and feel part of the "new way"? How can up and coming young talent be attracted not just by salaries, but a culture where they feel valued and listened to? DevOps can't be just for the rockstars and stellar contractors - buy-in needs to come from colleagues who see the move as inclusive and non-elitist. There are many external consultancies who can provide some excellent stewardship and direction in the tricky subject of enterprise DevOps, but the best ones are those who teach others how to fish, pair up, and coach them - rather than treating knowledge transfer as an inhibitor to additional consulting fees.
If there is one standout theme for 2017, it's the overwhelming need to revisit how dev and ops view their role in the organization, how they contribute value, their scope of responsibility, and the new mindsets needed to thrive in an ultra-high velocity world. In the words of Stephen Covey, continually "sharpen the saw".
Be hungry to learn, question perceived wisdom if it doesn't fit with evolving demands, and remain open to trying new approaches without fear of failure inhibiting new platform initiatives, onboarding technology partners, and being objectivized on more outcome-based metrics.
Learn More
Download the eBook, 10 Things Your CIO Should Know About DevOps.
The post Dev and Ops Continue to Revisit Their Roles in the Enterprise in 2017 appeared first on Application Performance Monitoring Blog | AppDynamics.
Read the original blog entry...
What are the successful IoT innovations from emerging markets? What are the unique challenges and opportunities from these markets? How did the constraints in connectivity among others lead to groundbreaking insights? In her session at @ThingsExpo, Carmen Feliciano, a Principal at AMDG, answered all these questions and shared how you can apply IoT best practices and frameworks from the emerging markets to your own business.
Jan. 8, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 720
Discover top technologies and tools all under one roof at April 24–28, 2017, at the Westin San Diego in San Diego, CA. Explore the Mobile Dev + Test and IoT Dev + Test Expo and enjoy all of these unique opportunities: The latest solutions, technologies, and tools in mobile or IoT software development and testing. Meet one-on-one with representatives from some of today's most innovative organizations
Jan. 8, 2017 11:30 AM EST Reads: 796
IoT offers a value of almost $4 trillion to the manufacturing industry through platforms that can improve margins, optimize operations & drive high performance work teams. By using IoT technologies as a foundation, manufacturing customers are integrating worker safety with manufacturing systems, driving deep collaboration and utilizing analytics to exponentially increased per-unit margins. However, as Benoit Lheureux, the VP for Research at Gartner points out, “IoT project implementers often u...
Jan. 8, 2017 11:00 AM EST Reads: 772
SYS-CON Events announced today that Linux Academy, the foremost online Linux and cloud training platform and community, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Linux Academy was founded on the belief that providing high-quality, in-depth training should be available at an affordable price. Industry leaders in quality training, provided services, and student certification passes, its goal is to c...
Jan. 8, 2017 09:30 AM EST Reads: 1,420
The IoT industry is now at a crossroads, between the fast-paced innovation of technologies and the pending mass adoption by global enterprises. The complexity of combining rapidly evolving technologies and the need to establish practices for market acceleration pose a strong challenge to global enterprises as well as IoT vendors. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Clark Smith, senior product manager for Numerex, discussed how Numerex, as an experienced, established IoT provider, has embraced a new...
Jan. 8, 2017 09:30 AM EST Reads: 869
We all know that data growth is exploding and storage budgets are shrinking. Instead of showing you charts on about how much data there is, in his General Session at 17th Cloud Expo, Scott Cleland, Senior Director of Product Marketing at HGST, showed how to capture all of your data in one place. After you have your data under control, you can then analyze it in one place, saving time and resources.
Jan. 8, 2017 04:30 AM EST Reads: 2,913
Why do your mobile transformations need to happen today? Mobile is the strategy that enterprise transformation centers on to drive customer engagement. In his general session at @ThingsExpo, Roger Woods, Director, Mobile Product & Strategy – Adobe Marketing Cloud, covered key IoT and mobile trends that are forcing mobile transformation, key components of a solid mobile strategy and explored how brands are effectively driving mobile change throughout the enterprise.
Jan. 8, 2017 03:00 AM EST Reads: 5,430
The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform and how we integrate our thinking to solve complicated problems. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and sh...
Jan. 8, 2017 01:30 AM EST Reads: 1,856
Data is the fuel that drives the machine learning algorithmic engines and ultimately provides the business value. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Ed Featherston, director/senior enterprise architect at Collaborative Consulting, will discuss the key considerations around quality, volume, timeliness, and pedigree that must be dealt with in order to properly fuel that engine.
Jan. 8, 2017 01:15 AM EST Reads: 2,436
More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what “IoT” means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart...
Jan. 8, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 2,436
Identity is in everything and customers are looking to their providers to ensure the security of their identities, transactions and data. With the increased reliance on cloud-based services, service providers must build security and trust into their offerings, adding value to customers and improving the user experience. Making identity, security and privacy easy for customers provides a unique advantage over the competition.
Jan. 8, 2017 12:45 AM EST Reads: 5,797
The cloud market growth today is largely in public clouds. While there is a lot of spend in IT departments in virtualization, these aren’t yet translating into a true “cloud” experience within the enterprise. What is stopping the growth of the “private cloud” market? In his general session at 18th Cloud Expo, Nara Rajagopalan, CEO of Accelerite, explored the challenges in deploying, managing, and getting adoption for a private cloud within an enterprise. What are the key differences between wh...
Jan. 8, 2017 12:00 AM EST Reads: 5,745
Companies can harness IoT and predictive analytics to sustain business continuity; predict and manage site performance during emergencies; minimize expensive reactive maintenance; and forecast equipment and maintenance budgets and expenditures. Providing cost-effective, uninterrupted service is challenging, particularly for organizations with geographically dispersed operations.
Jan. 7, 2017 11:45 PM EST Reads: 3,646
Technology vendors and analysts are eager to paint a rosy picture of how wonderful IoT is and why your deployment will be great with the use of their products and services. While it is easy to showcase successful IoT solutions, identifying IoT systems that missed the mark or failed can often provide more in the way of key lessons learned. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Peter Vanderminden, Principal Industry Analyst for IoT & Digital Supply Chain to Flatiron Strategies, will focus on how IoT depl...
Jan. 7, 2017 11:30 PM EST Reads: 1,543
The many IoT deployments around the world are busy integrating smart devices and sensors into their enterprise IT infrastructures. Yet all of this technology – and there are an amazing number of choices – is of no use without the software to gather, communicate, and analyze the new data flows. Without software, there is no IT. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, Dave McCarthy, Director of Products at Bsquare Corporation; Alan Williamson, Principal ...
Jan. 7, 2017 07:30 PM EST Reads: 2,066
SYS-CON Events announced today that MobiDev, a client-oriented software development company, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. MobiDev is a software company that develops and delivers turn-key mobile apps, websites, web services, and complex softw...
Jan. 7, 2017 05:45 PM EST Reads: 1,494
Big Data engines are powering a lot of service businesses right now. Data is collected from users from wearable technologies, web behaviors, purchase behavior as well as several arbitrary data points we’d never think of. The demand for faster and bigger engines to crunch and serve up the data to services is growing exponentially. You see a LOT of correlation between “Cloud” and “Big Data” but on Big Data and “Hybrid,” where hybrid hosting is the sanest approach to the Big Data Infrastructure pro...
Jan. 7, 2017 04:30 PM EST Reads: 4,485
Businesses are struggling to manage the information flow and interactions between all of these new devices and things jumping on their network, and the apps and IT systems they control. The data businesses gather is only helpful if they can do something with it. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Chris Witeck, Principal Technology Strategist at Citrix, discussed how different the impact of IoT will be for large businesses, expanding how IoT will allow large organizations to make their legacy applica...
Jan. 7, 2017 03:15 PM EST Reads: 1,638
For basic one-to-one voice or video calling solutions, WebRTC has proven to be a very powerful technology. Although WebRTC’s core functionality is to provide secure, real-time p2p media streaming, leveraging native platform features and server-side components brings up new communication capabilities for web and native mobile applications, allowing for advanced multi-user use cases such as video broadcasting, conferencing, and media recording.
Jan. 7, 2017 02:45 PM EST Reads: 4,815
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing IoT strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @ThingsExpo 2016 in New York. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "IoT-Ready" as it can be! Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with 20th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry p...
Jan. 7, 2017 02:15 PM EST Reads: 3,212