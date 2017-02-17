DevOps Loses Its Religion | @CloudExpo #AI #ML #IoT #FinTech #Blockchain

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Intellyx's 2017 Digital Transformation Predictions

Guest post by Intellyx Principal Analyst Charles Araujo

Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new year.

And many would say, not a moment too soon. With a series of tumultuous elections around the world and an unusual number of celebrity passings, it's been a rough year.

But there is at least one bright spot from 2016: Intellyx's digital transformation prognostications were close to spot on!

As is our tradition, each year we review last year's predictions and make all new fresh ones! This year, it is my turn to review Jason's 2016 predictions and let you know what I see happening in the coming year.

A Look Back on a Year of Inflection Points

Our predictions for 2016 centered on one thing: inflection points.

We predicted that blockchain, IoT security and open source web scale technology would all turn the corner, move beyond hype and gain real traction in the enterprise. And overall, that's what happened.

Our first prediction was that blockchain would surpass the buzz around Bitcoin, which it supports. From a buzz perspective, this prediction was right on the money. While Bitcoin engendered little conversation in enterprise circles in 2016, blockchain was on the tip of executive tongues at virtually every conference we attended.

On the other hand, it is still early days for blockchain. There is a lot of talk about its promise, but for the most part, it is still just that - talk. Nevertheless, IBM's series of blockchain announcements and the Federal Reserve's new study on the impacts of the technology are sure indications that blockchain is moving past mere buzz.

The second prediction was that IoT security would both emerge as a full-fledged enterprise risk, and that enterprise sentiment would shift to a full-speed-ahead attitude. Attackers using the Mirai Botnet of IoT devices proved the first part of the prediction undeniably correct with their October 21st DDoS attack on Dyn.

On the other hand, the vendor community continues to roll out new products that address both IoT security as well as which bring greater compute power to these increasingly powerful edge devices. But overall, while IoT is moving beyond just buzz, the full-scale adoption of IoT at a strategic level is still in the early, exploratory stages.

The final prediction for 2016 was that open source web scale technology would gain meaningful traction within enterprise organizations. The verdict on this one: we nailed it.

Enterprise organizations have rushed to adopt an entire array of open source web scale tools, driven by what I call the "What Would Netflix Do Movement," in which enterprise organizations strive to follow the lead of cloud-native, web scale companies.

In addition, a new batch of software vendors is emerging to help these enterprise organizations tame the complexity and harness the power of these open source tools, likely opening the door to even broader enterprise adoption.

The Year Ahead for Digital Transformation

As we look forward to 2017, here's what we can expect as enterprise organizations continue on their digital transformation journey:

DevOps Loses Its Religion, but Gets Real

The enterprise technology industry is notorious for near incessant talk and hype about new technologies and approaches, long before they get any real traction. Bucking this trend, however, DevOps has enjoyed substantial adoption within enterprise organizations - particularly in those that see themselves as progressive and forward-thinking.

Along the way, however, it has developed a near-religious fervor that has risked oversetting expectations and overshadowing its actual underlying value. As organizations move toward full-scale enterprise adoption, they are realizing the challenges of overcoming organizational inertia and are struggling to integrate DevOps into the full legacy lifecycle.

Our prediction for 2017 is that as DevOps continues the march toward enterprise scale adoption, the religious fervor around it will falter. Simply saying "DevOps" three times while clicking your heels will no longer be sufficient to get funding or project approval. As it goes mainstream, organizations will see it as just one part of the enterprise IT transformational operating model.

AI & Machine Learning Become Strategic

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been the subject of stories and sci-fi movies for decades. But is has been the advent of IBM's Watson, Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa that have stirred the imagination of enterprise organizations.

In addition, the rapid evolution of machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, deep neural networks, and other AI approaches have led to a veritable gold rush of new AI-based technologies targeted at the enterprise. It is to the point that embedding some form of machine learning or other AI-approach is now the price of admission for technology companies.

Despite capturing the attention of technology companies and the imagination of executives, however, AI has remained a strategic novelty. Our prediction for 2017 is that this will change.

There will be a fundamental shift within the C-Suite as they recognize the strategic imperative to embrace AI as a key driver of competitive advantage. They will, therefore, begin reshaping their organizations around AI-driven or AI-enabled business processes.

While the strategic adoption and the reshaping of organizations around AI will take years, 2017 will be the year that it went from novelty to strategic driver.

The Edge Comes Back into Vogue

For the past five years or so, the buzz around cloud has been all encompassing. It crossed the tipping point as IT executives began adopting a cloud-first strategy for all new technology deployments. The momentum has only continued to increase.

While the buzz might lead you to believe that the future is all about cloud, there has been a recent shift to increasing compute at the edge. The continued evolution of IoT strategies, edge analytics, and software-defined WANs allow more and more high-value activities to occur at the edge of the cloud.

Our prediction for 2017 is that this evolution will cause a disruption to the traditional cloud market as the battle ensues over who will control, manage and orchestrate this edge compute capability. Moreover, the evolution of edge computing will confuse enterprise cloud strategy just as IT executives were beginning to get their arms around the new world order.

The Intellyx Take

The big message for 2017 is evolution and maturity.

As we've written about before, digital transformation is an on-going process rather than a destination - and organizations are finally beginning to recognize this fact. As a result, enterprise executives will begin, in earnest, the hard work of reshaping the foundations of their businesses for the digital era - with all of the challenges that implies.

Underpinning this transformational work will be the macroevolution of digital business models, the continued reshaping of privacy expectations and ever-changing and ever-expanding customer expectations.

The result will be a year that is equal parts excitement and sobriety as the continuous stream of breakthrough technologies continues to wow executives, but in which they also come to terms with the very difficult challenges they face in reshaping their organizations around them.

Copyright © Intellyx LLC. Intellyx publishes the Agile Digital Transformation Roadmap poster, advises companies on their digital transformation initiatives, and helps vendors communicate their agility stories. As of the time of writing, none of the organizations mentioned in this article are Intellyx customers.

@DevOpsSummit at Cloud Expo taking place June 6-8, 2017, at Javits Center, New York City, and is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world.

DevOps at Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo 2017 New York

(June 6-8, 2017, Javits Center, Manhattan)

DevOps at Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo 2017 Silicon Valley

(October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)

Download Show Prospectus ▸ Here

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

@DevOpsSummit will expand the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality. Sponsors of @DevOpsSummit will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers.

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35-minute technical session

Online advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage.

Unprecedented PR Coverage: Editorial Coverage on DevOps Journal

Tweetup to over 75,000 plus followers

Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts.

For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities, contact Carmen Gonzalez by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021.

The World's Largest "Cloud Digital Transformation" Event

@CloudExpo / @ThingsExpo 2017 New York

(June 6-8, 2017, Javits Center, Manhattan)

@CloudExpo / @ThingsExpo 2017 Silicon Valley

(Oct. 31 - Nov. 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)

Full Conference Registration Gold Pass and Exhibit Hall ▸ Here

Register For @CloudExpo ▸ Here via EventBrite

Register For @ThingsExpo ▸ Here via EventBrite

Register For @DevOpsSummit ▸ Here via EventBrite

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsors of Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35 minute technical session

Online targeted advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage

Unprecedented Marketing Coverage: Editorial Coverage on ITweetup to over 100,000 plus followers, press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts

For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities, contact Carmen Gonzalez (@GonzalezCarmen) today by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021.

Secrets of Sponsors and Exhibitors ▸ Here

Secrets of Cloud Expo Speakers ▸ Here

All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number will continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next several decades.

With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.

Track 1. FinTech

Track 2. Enterprise Cloud | Digital Transformation

Track 3. DevOps, Containers & Microservices

Track 4. Big Data | Analytics

Track 5. Industrial IoT

Track 6. IoT Dev & Deploy | Mobility

Track 7. APIs | Cloud Security

Track 8. AI | ML | DL | Cognitive Computing

Delegates to Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo will be able to attend 8 simultaneous, information-packed education tracks.

There are over 120 breakout sessions in all, with Keynotes, General Sessions, and Power Panels adding to three days of incredibly rich presentations and content.

Join Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo conference chair Roger Strukhoff (@IoT2040), June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA for three days of intense Enterprise Cloud and 'Digital Transformation' discussion and focus, including Big Data's indispensable role in IoT, Smart Grids and (IIoT) Industrial Internet of Things, Wearables and Consumer IoT, as well as (new) Digital Transformation in Vertical Markets.

Financial Technology - or FinTech - Is Now Part of the @CloudExpo Program!

Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 20th Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA will find fresh new content in a new track called FinTech, which will incorporate machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and blockchain into one track.

Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.

FinTech brings efficiency as well as the ability to deliver new services and a much improved customer experience throughout the global financial services industry. FinTech is a natural fit with cloud computing, as new services are quickly developed, deployed, and scaled on public, private, and hybrid clouds.

More than US$20 billion in venture capital is being invested in FinTech this year. @CloudExpo is pleased to bring you the latest FinTech developments as an integral part of our program, starting at the 20th International Cloud Expo June 6-8, 2017 in New York City and October 31 - November 2, 2017 in Silicon Valley.

@CloudExpo is accepting submissions for this new track, so please visit www.CloudComputingExpo.com for the latest information.

Speaking Opportunities

The upcoming 20th International @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA announces that its Call For Papers for speaking opportunities is open.

Submit your speaking proposal today! ▸ Here

Our Top 100 Sponsors and the Leading "Digital Transformation" Companies

(ISC)2, 24Notion (Bronze Sponsor), 910Telecom, Accelertite (Gold Sponsor), Addteq, Adobe (Bronze Sponsor), Aeroybyte, Alert Logic, Anexia, AppNeta, Avere Systems, BMC Software (Silver Sponsor), Bsquare Corporation (Silver Sponsor), BZ Media (Media Sponsor), Catchpoint Systems (Silver Sponsor), CDS Global Cloud, Cemware, Chetu Inc., China Unicom, Cloud Raxak, CloudBerry (Media Sponsor), Cloudbric, Coalfire Systems, CollabNet, Inc. (Silver Sponsor), Column Technologies, Commvault (Bronze Sponsor), Connect2.me, ContentMX (Bronze Sponsor), CrowdReviews (Media Sponsor) CyberTrend (Media Sponsor), DataCenterDynamics (Media Sponsor), Delaplex, DICE (Bronze Sponsor), EastBanc Technologies, eCube Systems, Embotics, Enzu Inc., Ericsson (Gold Sponsor), FalconStor, Formation Data Systems, Fusion, Hanu Software, HGST, Inc. (Bronze Sponsor), Hitrons Solutions, IBM BlueBox, IBM Bluemix, IBM Cloud (Platinum Sponsor), IBM Cloud Data Services/Cloudant (Platinum Sponsor), IBM DevOps (Platinum Sponsor), iDevices, Industrial Internet of Things Consortium (Association Sponsor), Impinger Technologies, Interface Masters, Intel (Keynote Sponsor), Interoute (Bronze Sponsor), IQP Corporation, Isomorphic Software, Japan IoT Consortium, Kintone Corporation (Bronze Sponsor), LeaseWeb USA, LinearHub, MangoApps, MathFreeOn, Men & Mice, MobiDev, New Relic, Inc. (Bronze Sponsor), New York Times, Niagara Networks, Numerex, NVIDIA Corporation (AI Session Sponsor), Object Management Group (Association Sponsor), On The Avenue Marketing, Oracle MySQL, Peak10, Inc., Penta Security, Plasma Corporation, Pulzze Systems, Pythian (Bronze Sponsor), Cosmos, RackN, ReadyTalk (Silver Sponsor), Roma Software, Roundee.io, Secure Channels Inc., SD Times (Media Sponsor), SoftLayer (Platinum Sponsor), SoftNet Solutions, Solinea Inc., SpeedyCloud, SSLGURU LLC, StarNet, Stratoscale, Streamliner, SuperAdmins, TechTarget (Media Sponsor), TelecomReseller (Media Sponsor), Tintri (Welcome Reception Sponsor), TMCnet (Media Sponsor), Transparent Cloud Computing Consortium, Veeam, Venafi, Violin Memory, VAI Software, Zerto

About SYS-CON Media & Events

SYS-CON Media (www.sys-con.com) has since 1994 been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others Cloud Expo® (@CloudExpo), Big Data Expo® (@BigDataExpo), DevOps Summit (@DevOpsSummit), @ThingsExpo® (@ThingsExpo), Containers Expo (@ContainersExpo) and Microservices Expo (@MicroservicesE).

Cloud Expo®, Big Data Expo® and @ThingsExpo® are registered trademarks of Cloud Expo, Inc., a SYS-CON Events company.