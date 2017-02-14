A #Blockchain Framework | @CloudExpo #FinTech #ML #DigitalTransformation

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Blockchain Identity - Keystone Foundation for Digital Democracy and Society

By Neil McEvoy

As good Venn diagrams always show it's the intersection areas that offer the sweet spot for trends and markets, and an especially potent one is the intersection of Cloud computing, with the blockchain and also digital identity, particularly when considered within contexts such as Digital Democracy.

Given the diversity of each field alone there are multiple perspectives to this, more the start of a conversation rather than a definitive design.

Identity and the Blockchain Cloud

For example Blockstack offers this proposed definition of Blockchain Identity:

A blockchain identity (or blockchain ID) is a generic term used to refer to any identity on the blockchain. Users can have one blockchain identity or many and can register them just like one would register domain names or accounts on Facebook or Twitter.

Leveraging the blockchain for identifier functions is a very powerful dynamic, and is already being pioneered by ventures like Shocard.

Given the current Internet identity system, DNS, has been in use since the 1980's, these focus areas are smart and offer considerable benefits for all users. For example Namecoin describes the modernizing role the blockchain could play, even accelerating performance as well as offering heightened levels of security.

Blockchain as a Service - A Framework for Digital Government Identity

BraveNewCoin writes about the ‘Blockchain Cloud‘, exploring further integration between the blockchain and the computing infrastructure of the Internet, such as how businesses might access and use Blockchain software. For example in this ZDNet article they describe how Microsoft is building out Blockchain services on Azure.

In their excellent laymans explanation A Framework for Identity, Dan Elitzer of the IDEO coLAB summarizes their recent work with Boston universities like MIT and Harvard, focused on exploring the key dynamics of the emergent blockchain, especially it's generalized role as a new Identity infrastructure.

They cover how the blockchain can cater for aspects like personal data storage, and add value to the core Identity functions like authentication, programs and systems that are now well underway in lots of governments, so it wil be an easy overlay to also adopt blockchain methods and technologies, especially with this SaaS availability, such as the UK G-Cloud atracting its first supplier.

The fusion of the Blockchain and Digital Identity, will play a keystone role in enabling advanced Digital Government features like a unique Blockchain Identity, as is described in this video, where they propose they're implementing the first Blockchain ID.

It's further explored in this CCN article where they highlight its relationship to E-Estonia digital citizenship, describing it as a Blockchain passport function.

Inside Bitcoins writes how Blockchain Identity Could Solve the Global Identification Crisis, describing how "the globe has roughly over 232 million undocumented migrants and continues to rise annually. Because many of these refugees have no identification, quite a lot of them are regularly victimized - especially women and children."

Blockchain Democracy

Another benefit Namecoin highlight starts to reveal the potential for the context of Digital Democracy:

Censorship-Resistance

With standard DNS, the digital phonebook can falsely claim "there's no website here"; this is what SOPA would have mandated in the U.S. Dot-Bit cannot easily be censored, for the same reasons that no one can easily prevent you from spending bitcoins.

i-Voting

The integrity features would naturally be especially relevant to those applications that demand the highest levels possible, notably Digital Voting. In this Bitcoin Magazine article: Blockchain Technology - The Key to Secure Online Voting they explore the potential of this relationship.

In a previous blog I suggested Scotland should follow the lead of E-Estonia and implement ‘i-Voting' for their upcoming Independence referendum, so it's also clear to see immediate application areas, where the integrity of the transaction is of upmost importance to those using the system.

The ‘V-Initiative‘ is proposing exactly this, a new voting architecture based entirely around the integrity this technology offers, and further this leads us into the concept of ‘Blockchain Democracy‘, a concept that goes far beyond this simple but essential security function.

For example Australia is boasting an emergent, radical new political party called ‘Flux' which is also offering to bring it to life down under. Etherium offers you a guide on How to Build a Blockchain Democracy, leveraging the core principle of ‘DAO's (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations).

Probably the most comprehensive introduction is offered by the National Democratic Institute, describing What the Blockchain Could Mean for Democracy in the Digital Age. They cite already underway applications like, again, E-Estonia using the blockchain to enable more secure citizen signatures.

Disruption? Holy shit the whole world's gonna change. We have entered Very Interesting Times.

As Re:publica writes "the protocols & algorithm on the blockchain define the ‘constitution', the underlying crypto laws of our future crypto economy".

It's not one particular function that makes the blockchain so important, like a digital currency, but rather that it holistically enables an entire Digital Economy.

It's no surprise then that visionary author of the original Digital Economy book, Don Tapscott, is one of the best thought leaders capturing the essence of this massive trend and opportunity, releasing a new book the Blockchain Revolution and sharing their Youtube video series.

The post Blockchain Identity – Keystone foundation for Digital Democracy and Society appeared first on CBPN.

