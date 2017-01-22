[slides] @Symantec's #MachineLearning & Security | @CloudExpo #AI #ML #DL

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Data and Economics 101 By William Schmarzo As more organizations try to determine where best to deploy their limited budgets to support data and analytics initiatives, they realize a need to ascertain the financial value of their data and analytics – which means basic economic concepts are coming into play. While many of you probably took an economics class in college not too long ago, some more "seasoned" readers may be rusty. Jan. 22, 2017 02:00 PM EST Reads: 849

Robots, Automation and the Next 40 Months By Kevin Benedict In a world that operates on billions of digits every day, humans are too slow and inattentive. To adapt, we must automate the processing of millions of complex transactions on a daily basis, at speeds fast enough to satisfy impatient digital users. This adaption requires a massive level of digital transformation that can support operations, business processes and decision-making speeds faster than is humanly possible. Jan. 22, 2017 12:45 PM EST Reads: 455

2017 IIoT Prediction Series, Part 1 By Scott Allen With cybersecurity on the everyone's mind, 2017 will be see the emergence of True Fog Computing and Programmable/Intelligent Edge Devices with the strongest security measures to-date. As 2017 kicks into full gear and a particularly interesting 2016 fades into the rearview mirror, we took a look around the IIoT landscape to see what this year might potentially have in store. We will be unveiling five IIoT-related predictions throughout this week and into next, so stay tuned and let us know what you think! Jan. 22, 2017 12:15 PM EST Reads: 602

Digital Crossfire in the App Economy By Aruna Ravichandran Brand owners are caught in a digital crossfire. From one direction comes intense competitive pressure to innovate or to at least follow very, very quickly. From the precisely opposite direction comes the potentially existential threat of an app very publicly flopping or – even worse – being very publicly revealed to jeopardize the customer's well-being. Either way, you lose brand value in a social marketplace where brand is your primary currency. What's a brand owner to do? Jan. 22, 2017 12:15 PM EST Reads: 3,245

Surviving Digital Transformation Fatigue By Jason Bloomberg If it weren't for digital technology, today's business transformations would look quite different – but that doesn't mean that the transformations are inherently digital. The digital appellation is a poor fit to begin with, and now it's growing long in the tooth. 2017 may very well be the year it becomes passé, and we move onto the Next Big Thing. In times of disruption, buzzwords play an important role. As new technologies, approaches, and priorities spring up, we need a common vocabulary so that we can cogently discuss such innovations. Never forget, however, that digital transformation was ... Jan. 22, 2017 11:45 AM EST Reads: 770

Creating Your Digital Strategy By Kevin Jackson For many corporations, welcoming the New Year also heralds the season of strategy development and budget distribution. This year, however, companies of all sizes are struggling with how to deal with the accelerating consumerization of technology and the mind numbing societal changes it brings. While each industry vertical has its own processes and business models to deal with, they all share a pressing need to develop an appropriate digital strategy. For 2017 this seems to be at the top of every executive to do list. Jan. 22, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 532

Insurance Industry's Digital Transformation By Jyoti Bansal The insurance industry is well aware that digital transformation is coming, even if some CIOs can't really say what their individual companies will look like at the end of it all. In a survey of thousands of C-level execs around the world, insurance came in among the top five industries that are most likely to see "moderate to massive" digital disruption within the next 12 months. Only 20 percent of business leaders felt that they had the talent they needed to transform the enterprise, though. Here's a closer look at what's coming next in the exciting new era of software-defined insurance comp... Jan. 22, 2017 01:45 AM EST Reads: 1,492

MQTT in M2M and IoT Communications By Peter Silva The mad dash to connect virtually every noun to the internet or The Internet of Things, is creating a massive M2M network for all the devices, systems, sensors and actuators to connect & communicate on the Internet. With that, they need a communications protocol to understand each other. One of those is Message Queue Telemetry Transport (MQTT). MQTT is a "subscribe and publish" messaging protocol designed for lightweight machine-to-machine (or IoT) communications. In this episode of Lightboard Lessons, I light up how MQTT works. Jan. 22, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 1,250

Internet of Things ID Management and WebRTC By Liz McMillan We are reaching the end of the beginning with WebRTC, and real systems using this technology have begun to appear. One challenge that faces every WebRTC deployment (in some form or another) is identity management. For example, if you have an existing service – possibly built on a variety of different PaaS/SaaS offerings – and you want to add real-time communications you are faced with a challenge relating to user management, authentication, authorization, and validation. Service providers will want to use their existing identities, but these will have credentials already that are (hopefully) i... Jan. 22, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 5,208

IoT Is Real and the Economics Are Compelling By Steve Latham It wasn't that long ago when the first smartphone came out, and we saw the pace of connected devices and associated mobile applications accelerate beyond what anyone could have imagined. Shortly after that, something incredible happened, we reached the point where there were more connected devices than people on the planet. Since then, we've used this to measure the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). Research predicts there will be as many as 50 to 100, and possibly even 200 billion connected devices by 2020. Some businesses are already set up for IoT, like operators of large networks of ... Jan. 22, 2017 12:45 AM EST Reads: 2,081

The World of IoT 'Power Panel' By Elizabeth White The many IoT deployments around the world are busy integrating smart devices and sensors into their enterprise IT infrastructures. Yet all of this technology – and there are an amazing number of choices – is of no use without the software to gather, communicate, and analyze the new data flows. Without software, there is no IT. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, Dave McCarthy, Director of Products at Bsquare Corporation; Alan Williamson, Principal at ParkerGale Capital; Chris Matthieu, Director IoT Engineering at Citrix; and Peter Vanderminden, P... Jan. 21, 2017 11:45 PM EST Reads: 2,482

Scrum at 21 with Ken Schwaber By Ken Schwaber I'm told that it has been 21 years since Scrum became public when Jeff Sutherland and I presented it at an Object-Oriented Programming, Systems, Languages & Applications (OOPSLA) workshop in Austin, TX, in October of 1995. Time sure does fly. Things mature. I'm still in the same building and at the same company where I first formulated Scrum.[1] Initially nobody knew of Scrum, yet it is now an open source body of knowledge translated into more than 30 languages[2] People use Scrum worldwide for developing software and other uses I never anticipated[3]. Jan. 21, 2017 02:45 PM EST Reads: 3,110

Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... Jan. 21, 2017 11:30 AM EST Reads: 2,821

IoT Agility and Internet of Everything By Liz McMillan The emerging Internet of Everything creates tremendous new opportunities for customer engagement and business model innovation. However, enterprises must overcome a number of critical challenges to bring these new solutions to market. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Michael Martin, CTO/CIO at nfrastructure, outlined these key challenges and recommended approaches for overcoming them to achieve speed and agility in the design, development and implementation of Internet of Everything solutions within your organization. Jan. 21, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 5,684

Variables That Might Be Better Predictors By William Schmarzo I love the simplicity of the data science concepts as taught by the book "Moneyball." Everyone wants to jump right into the real meaty, highly technical data science books. But I recommend to my students to start with the book "Moneyball." The book does a great job of making the power of data science come to life (and the movie doesn't count, as my wife saw it and "Brad Pitt is so cute!" was her only takeaway…ugh). Jan. 21, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 1,316