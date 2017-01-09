[slides] @Citrix' #IoT and #DigitalTransformation | @ThingsExpo #BigData #ML

|By Pat Romanski
|
January 9, 2017
|
|1,656
Will IoT Be Disruptive for the Enterprise?
Businesses are struggling to manage the information flow and interactions between all of these new devices and things jumping on their network, and the apps and IT systems they control. The data businesses gather is only helpful if they can do something with it.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Chris Witeck, Principal Technology Strategist at Citrix, discussed how different the impact of IoT will be for large businesses, expanding how IoT will allow large organizations to make their legacy applications and systems more useful by leveraging an increasingly disparate ecosystem of technologies, users and devices to create actionable business intelligence.
Speaker Bio
Chris Witeck is a Principal Technology Strategist at Citrix, where he works as a member of the Citrix Labs team to research and cultivate new technologies that will extend the value of Citrix solutions. Before joining Citrix, he served as Senior Director of Product Marketing at iPass where he owned the road map and product launches for the iPass Open Mobile enterprise mobility solution. Prior to iPass, he was the Director of Remote Access Product Management at SonicWALL and Director of Product Marketing at Aventail.
@CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo, two of the most important technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since their launch eight years ago. In this blog post, I provide 10 tips on how our sponsors and exhibitors can maximize their participation at our events. But before reading my top 10 tips for our sponsors and exhibitors, please take a moment and watch this brief Sandy Carter video.
