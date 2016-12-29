[slides] @VeloCloud's #IoT Networking | @ThingsExpo #WAN #M2M #AI #SDN

|By Pat Romanski
How SD WAN Will Help Enterprise IoT Networking
Although it has gained significant traction in the consumer space, IoT is still in the early stages of adoption in enterprises environments. However, many companies are working on initiatives like Industry 4.0 that includes IoT as one of the key disruptive technologies expected to reshape businesses of tomorrow. The key challenges will be availability, robustness and reliability of networks that connect devices in a business environment. Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is expected to play a key role in overcoming these challenges.
Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mike Wood, vice president for VeloCloud Networks, discussed how SD-WAN can offer a simple, agile, cost-effective approach for enterprise IoT networks.
Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here
Speaker Bio
As vice president for VeloCloud Networks, Mike Wood is responsible for worldwide marketing, revenue generation, channel and sales enablement and communications. He has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the networking industry. Prior to VeloCloud, he was vice president of product management and marketing for Akamai Technologies' Cloud Networking Business Unit.
