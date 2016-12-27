The Resurgence of #AI, #ML, #DL | @CloudExpo #IoT #DigitalTransformation

@ThingsExpo Blogs

[slides] How to Monetize Your Data By Pat Romanski Data is an unusual currency; it is not restricted by the same transactional limitations as money or people. In fact, the more that you leverage your data across multiple business use cases, the more valuable it becomes to the organization. And the same can be said about the organization's analytics. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Bill Schmarzo, CTO for the Big Data Practice at Dell EMC, introduced a methodology for capturing, enriching and sharing data (and analytics) across the organization in a "as-a-service" cloud model, and discussed the role that the data lake plays in monetizing the organization's data and analytics assets. Dec. 27, 2016 12:45 AM EST

Artificial Intelligence – Myth or Reality By Udayan Banerjee Way back in 1969, as a kid, I watched a very interesting movie – "2001: A Space Odyssey". It was a science fiction where a super intelligent computer program HAL is in-charge of a mission to Jupiter which also carries several astronauts. The program becomes rogue and tries to kill all the astronauts. The hero survives and manages to disable the program. There is a lot more to the plot, but the fight between human and computer is still vivid in my memory. In 1969, such a scenario looked possible. After all 32 years is a lot of time given the rate of our progress. We are now in 2016, and it appears that we are still far from achieving such a level of artificial intelligence. Dec. 27, 2016 12:30 AM EST

The Resurgence of AI, ML, and DL By Jnan Dash We have been seeing a sudden rise in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL). It looks like the long "AI winter" is finally over. It is interesting to note that AI was mentioned by Alan Turing in a paper he wrote back in 1950 to suggest that there is possibility to build machines with true intelligence. Then in 1956, John McCarthy organized a conference at Dartmounth and coined the phrase Artificial Intelligence. Much of the next three decades did not see much activity and hence the phrase "AI Winter" was coined. Around 1997, IBM's Deep Blue defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov. Dec. 27, 2016 12:00 AM EST

[video] Ericsson's IoT Way of Thinking By Elizabeth White The buzz continues for cloud, data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) and their collective impact across all industries. But a new conversation is emerging - how do companies use industry disruption and technology enablers to lead in markets undergoing change, uncertainty and ambiguity? Organizations of all sizes need to evolve and transform, often under massive pressure, as industry lines blur and merge and traditional business models are assaulted and turned upside down. In this new data-driven world, marketplaces reign supreme while interoperability, APIs and applications deliver unprecedented value. Dec. 26, 2016 09:30 PM EST

[slides] Industrial IoT and Software Quality By Liz McMillan There will be new vendors providing applications, middleware, and connected devices to support the thriving IoT ecosystem. This essentially means that electronic device manufacturers will also be in the software business. Many will be new to building embedded software or robust software. This creates an increased importance on software quality, particularly within the Industrial Internet of Things where business-critical applications are becoming dependent on products controlled by software. Quality is the central issue when safety, security or human life is at risk if software fails. Dec. 26, 2016 08:30 PM EST

Six Cloud Trends to Watch in 2017 By David Grimes While cloud may have formally entered the enterprise in 2006, it's now a reality for nearly every company. The Cloud Era got its start with Software as a service (SaaS) offerings that paved the way for innovations in CRM and email deployments, to create new opportunities for the likes of Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365. Still in its "early stages," cloud now encompasses legacy applications, backups, disaster recovery, security/audit log management and so much more. 2017 will be full of continued maturation and will give way to a whole new generation of cloud-native applications. Dec. 26, 2016 04:30 PM EST

5 Predictions: Goldilocks, Serverless and DevOps By Lee Atchison Technological innovation drives every business, industry and sector - mostly positively, but not always. 2016 was no exception – from the first long-haul driverless cargo delivery to automated retail locations to the stiffening competition among 'smart assistants' we're seeing big technological leaps at a breakneck pace. At the same time, many of the enterprise trends of the last few years are continuing, such as traditional businesses leading big digital transformation and the move to public clouds, with the continued market dominance of Amazon's $13B AWS business. Dec. 26, 2016 02:00 PM EST

2017 Analyst Predictions – Industrial IoT By Scott Allen Predictions can be enlightening as we round out the end of the year, and industry analysts covering the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) have begun forecasting what to expect in 2017. In the ever changing digital business landscape, companies need to keep a pulse on the technology and regulatory environments to have direction on where to focus their efforts. Over the past few years, IIoT has taken on the shared title of industry 4.0, as new ways of connecting businesses and consumers impact systems infrastructures and technology integrations across many, if not all. business lines. Dec. 26, 2016 01:45 PM EST

[slides] Google's Large Scale Machine Learning By Liz McMillan So, you bought into the current machine learning craze and went on to collect millions/billions of records from this promising new data source. Now, what do you do with them? Too often, the abundance of data quickly turns into an abundance of problems. How do you extract that "magic essence" from your data without falling into the common pitfalls? In her session at @ThingsExpo, Natalia Ponomareva, Software Engineer at Google, provided tips on how to be successful in large scale machine learning. She briefly reviewed the frameworks available to train machine learning models on large amounts of data. Dec. 26, 2016 01:30 PM EST

Spreadsheets, Clouds & Finance-Owned Solutions By Don Mal It's that time of year again! Finance teams are putting the finishing touches on next year's corporate budgets and teams are likely looking back on 2016 to see what to change or improve in the year ahead. Here at Vena, we're making our annual predictions in finance and corporate performance management for 2017. We pulled the predictions after countless conversations with customers, partners, industry analysts and more. Buckle your seatbelts, I'm sure 2017 will be a wild ride! Dec. 26, 2016 08:00 AM EST

Evolving ITSM to Support the IoT By ManageEngine IT Matters The Internet of Things (IoT) is going to transform society. The buzz across the technology industry about machine-to-machine connectivity — where virtually every object is interconnected via embedded sensors, software and electronics to collect and exchange data — is in the news daily. Gartner forecasts that 11.4 billion connected things will be in use worldwide by 2018. Regardless of the pace at which businesses adopt the IoT, connected devices will become the new normal, and IT service desks will need to evolve to support IoT-driven changes. Connected nodes, data points, and automation all will require new approaches to IT service management. Dec. 26, 2016 07:00 AM EST

Blockchain and Smart Contracts By Ed Featherston Blockchain is certainly the rage. No matter the industry, you can't seem to have a technology discussion before the topic is raised. According to Gartner's latest hype cycle for emerging technologies, blockchain is approaching the peak. It is considered by Gartner as one of the 'Key platform-enabling technologies to track.' Approximately $1.4B has been invested in blockchain just this year, according to PwC executive Seamus Cushley. While there is a lot of 'hype vs reality' discussions going on, there is no arguing that blockchain is being taken very seriously across industries and cannot be ignored. Dec. 26, 2016 06:15 AM EST

Citizen Data Scientist, Jumbo Shrimp By William Schmarzo Okay, let me get this out there: I find the term "Citizen Data Scientist" confusing. Gartner defines a "citizen data scientist as "a person who creates or generates models that leverage predictive or prescriptive analytics but whose primary job function is outside of the field of statistics and analytics." While we teach business users to "think like a data scientist" in their ability to identify those variables and metrics that might be better predictors of performance, I do not expect that the business stakeholders are going to be able to create and generate analytic models. I do not believe that is realistic or even desirable. Dec. 26, 2016 04:45 AM EST

[video] Adobe's Digital Marketing Keynote By Elizabeth White Why do your mobile transformations need to happen today? Mobile is the strategy that enterprise transformation centers on to drive customer engagement. In his general session at @ThingsExpo, Roger Woods, Director, Mobile Product & Strategy – Adobe Marketing Cloud, covered key IoT and mobile trends that are forcing mobile transformation, key components of a solid mobile strategy and explored how brands are effectively driving mobile change throughout the enterprise. Dec. 26, 2016 04:30 AM EST

[video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more meaningful approaches. Dec. 26, 2016 02:00 AM EST