[slides] From #IoT Service to Profit | @ThingsExpo #M2M #Sensors #Analytics

Internet of @ThingsExpo NY Call for Papers By Carmen Gonzalez Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open. Dec. 26, 2016 05:15 AM EST Reads: 2,636

Citizen Data Scientist, Jumbo Shrimp By William Schmarzo Okay, let me get this out there: I find the term "Citizen Data Scientist" confusing. Gartner defines a "citizen data scientist as "a person who creates or generates models that leverage predictive or prescriptive analytics but whose primary job function is outside of the field of statistics and analytics." While we teach business users to "think like a data scientist" in their ability to identify those variables and metrics that might be better predictors of performance, I do not expect that the business stakeholders are going to be able to create and generate analytic models. I do not believe... Dec. 26, 2016 04:45 AM EST Reads: 1,748

[video] Adobe's Digital Marketing Keynote By Elizabeth White Why do your mobile transformations need to happen today? Mobile is the strategy that enterprise transformation centers on to drive customer engagement. In his general session at @ThingsExpo, Roger Woods, Director, Mobile Product & Strategy – Adobe Marketing Cloud, covered key IoT and mobile trends that are forcing mobile transformation, key components of a solid mobile strategy and explored how brands are effectively driving mobile change throughout the enterprise. Dec. 26, 2016 04:30 AM EST Reads: 4,947

[video] IoT: Ushering in the Internet of Insights By Liz McMillan With all the incredible momentum behind the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, it is easy to forget that not a single CEO wakes up and wonders if "my IoT is broken." What they wonder is if they are making the right decisions to do all they can to increase revenue, decrease costs, and improve customer experience – effectively the same challenges they have always had in growing their business. The exciting thing about the IoT industry is now these decisions can be better, faster, and smarter. Now all corporate assets – people, objects, and spaces – can share information about themselves and thei... Dec. 26, 2016 02:00 AM EST Reads: 3,146

How to Sponsor and Exhibit at @ThingsExpo New York By Carmen Gonzalez With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing IoT strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @ThingsExpo 2016 in New York. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "IoT-Ready" as it can be! Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with 20th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most profound change in personal and enterp... Dec. 26, 2016 02:00 AM EST Reads: 2,773

[video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... Dec. 26, 2016 02:00 AM EST Reads: 2,088

Scrum at 21 with Ken Schwaber By Ken Schwaber I'm told that it has been 21 years since Scrum became public when Jeff Sutherland and I presented it at an Object-Oriented Programming, Systems, Languages & Applications (OOPSLA) workshop in Austin, TX, in October of 1995. Time sure does fly. Things mature. I'm still in the same building and at the same company where I first formulated Scrum.[1] Initially nobody knew of Scrum, yet it is now an open source body of knowledge translated into more than 30 languages[2] People use Scrum worldwide for developing software and other uses I never anticipated[3]. Dec. 26, 2016 01:15 AM EST Reads: 1,655

Sandy Carter Keynote Cloud Expo Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan Growth hacking is common for startups to make unheard-of progress in building their business. Career Hacks can help Geek Girls and those who support them (yes, that's you too, Dad!) to excel in this typically male-dominated world. Get ready to learn the facts: Is there a bias against women in the tech / developer communities? Why are women 50% of the workforce, but hold only 24% of the STEM or IT positions? Some beginnings of what to do about it! In her Day 2 Keynote at 17th Cloud Expo, Sandy Carter, IBM General Manager Cloud Ecosystem and Developers, and a Social Business Evangelist, will dis... Dec. 26, 2016 01:00 AM EST Reads: 7,108

Crossing the Line from Virtual to Real By Kevin Benedict I was on a high-rise construction site 34-floors above the city. I was talking to the construction crew when a fight broke out. There was an explosion and the floor collapsed. I removed the virtual reality (VR) goggles and laughed. It was so real. The VR solutions provided an incredible experience, almost like being there. As good as my experience was, it was not reality. It was a controlled pre-programmed experience - a notional idea. Today, however, VR and sensor technologies enable a notional idea to become reality – a Real-Reality. Dec. 26, 2016 12:00 AM EST Reads: 1,542

IBM Offers More Ways to Use Data with Bluemix By Larry Alton With artificial intelligence and big data making prominent waves in industries everywhere, IBM is offering several new cloud services that will pair with their BlueMix service. It will offer better organization, smoother data generation, and accelerated migration to the cloud. Ultimately, businesses can experience greater effectiveness in every department. Dec. 25, 2016 11:15 PM EST Reads: 1,133

How the IoT Can Battle Generational Gaps By Jeriann Watkins When new technology becomes available to the public, it is often met with trepidation by those who feel it's unnecessary or even hindering. Typically, younger generations embrace technology while older people scorn it, but of course, this is not universal. The "Internet of Things" (IoT) or the growing trend to have internet connectivity in traditionally non-tech devices such as clothing, accessories, and home appliances, offers a lot of benefits to people of all generations. For example, being able to track your health data and fitness information is useful to young millennials trying to be f... Dec. 25, 2016 10:30 PM EST Reads: 1,081

[video] IoT Keynote: Are You Seeing DOTS? By Liz McMillan The explosion of new web/cloud/IoT-based applications and the data they generate are transforming our world right before our eyes. In this rush to adopt these new technologies, organizations are often ignoring fundamental questions concerning who owns the data and failing to ask for permission to conduct invasive surveillance of their customers. Organizations that are not transparent about how their systems gather data telemetry without offering shared data ownership risk product rejection, regulatory scrutiny and increasing consumer lack of trust in technology in general. Dec. 25, 2016 09:30 PM EST Reads: 2,865

Evolving ITSM to Support the IoT By ManageEngine IT Matters The Internet of Things (IoT) is going to transform society. The buzz across the technology industry about machine-to-machine connectivity — where virtually every object is interconnected via embedded sensors, software and electronics to collect and exchange data — is in the news daily. Gartner forecasts that 11.4 billion connected things will be in use worldwide by 2018. Regardless of the pace at which businesses adopt the IoT, connected devices will become the new normal, and IT service desks will need to evolve to support IoT-driven changes. Connected nodes, data points, and automation all w... Dec. 25, 2016 07:30 PM EST Reads: 917

[slides] Uberizing Smart Cities By Liz McMillan Smart Cities are here to stay, but for their promise to be delivered, the data they produce must not be put in new siloes. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mathias Herberts, Co-founder and CTO of Cityzen Data, discussed the best practices that will ensure a successful smart city journey. Dec. 25, 2016 07:00 PM EST Reads: 1,202

[slides] IoT - The Good, the Bad & the Ugly By Pat Romanski Technology vendors and analysts are eager to paint a rosy picture of how wonderful IoT is and why your deployment will be great with the use of their products and services. While it is easy to showcase successful IoT solutions, identifying IoT systems that missed the mark or failed can often provide more in the way of key lessons learned. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Peter Vanderminden, Principal Industry Analyst for IoT & Digital Supply Chain to Flatiron Strategies, will focus on how IoT deployments can go bad, and in some cases downright ugly, when firms focus on the wrong things and fail ... Dec. 25, 2016 05:30 PM EST Reads: 1,186

The Resurgence of AI, ML, and DL By Jnan Dash We have been seeing a sudden rise in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL). It looks like the long "AI winter" is finally over. It is interesting to note that AI was mentioned by Alan Turing in a paper he wrote back in 1950 to suggest that there is possibility to build machines with true intelligence. Then in 1956, John McCarthy organized a conference at Dartmounth and coined the phrase Artificial Intelligence. Much of the next three decades did not see much activity and hence the phrase "AI Winter" was coined. Around 1997, IBM's Deep Blu... Dec. 25, 2016 04:00 PM EST Reads: 1,834

@ThingsExpo the Most Influential M2M Brand By Elizabeth White @GonzalezCarmen has been ranked the Number One Influencer and @ThingsExpo has been named the Number One Brand in the "M2M 2016: Top 100 Influencers and Brands" by Onalytica. Onalytica analyzed tweets over the last 6 months mentioning the keywords M2M OR "Machine to Machine." They then identified the top 100 most influential brands and individuals leading the discussion on Twitter. Dec. 25, 2016 01:45 PM EST Reads: 2,863

Spreadsheets, Clouds & Finance-Owned Solutions By Don Mal It's that time of year again! Finance teams are putting the finishing touches on next year's corporate budgets and teams are likely looking back on 2016 to see what to change or improve in the year ahead. Here at Vena, we're making our annual predictions in finance and corporate performance management for 2017. We pulled the predictions after countless conversations with customers, partners, industry analysts and more. Buckle your seatbelts, I'm sure 2017 will be a wild ride! Dec. 25, 2016 01:30 PM EST Reads: 787

5 Predictions: Goldilocks, Serverless and DevOps By Lee Atchison Technological innovation drives every business, industry and sector - mostly positively, but not always. 2016 was no exception – from the first long-haul driverless cargo delivery to automated retail locations to the stiffening competition among 'smart assistants' we're seeing big technological leaps at a breakneck pace. At the same time, many of the enterprise trends of the last few years are continuing, such as traditional businesses leading big digital transformation and the move to public clouds, with the continued market dominance of Amazon's $13B AWS business. Dec. 25, 2016 01:30 PM EST Reads: 1,492