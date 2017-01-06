Top @CloudExpo Sponsor | #IoT #AI #ML #DL #DevOps #BigData #FinTech

|By Carmen Gonzalez
Ten Tips on How to Maximize Your @CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo Sponsorship Benefits
@CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo, two of the most important technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since their launch eight years ago.
In this blog post, I provide 10 tips on how our sponsors and exhibitors can maximize their participation at our events. But before reading my top 10 tips for our sponsors and exhibitors, please take a moment and watch this brief Sandy Carter video.
"Cloud Expo was really the event to connect with thought leaders, innovators, business folks who are interested in what the cloud can bring to their business. You know really how it allows them to bring the transformation of the business process."
Sandy Carter, IBM's General Manager for the Cloud Ecosystem and Developers
1) Sponsor and exhibit in both New York and Silicon Valley
Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in multiple vertical markets. Our delegate profiles can be located in our show prospectus.
2) Send your sponsor/exhibitor contract early to maximize your pre-show promotions
Once you select the best sponsorship/exhibit package that fits your goals, return the signed contract as soon as possible so you don't miss any of your pre-show promotional activities.
3) Approve your assets, logo, company description, etc., quickly
Please provide your official company logo and description for inclusion on all our event sites and conference newsletters.
4) Communicate your participation and presence with your clients, customer base
Our 20 years of experience as the world's leading technology event company has shown us that the sponsors and exhibitors with the most successful return from our conferences are the companies that plan their show presence well in advance. Some of our sponsors even provide fleets of cars to drive their customers to and from the event.
5) Coordinate your announcements with our show dates to maximize your press coverage
The best way to leverage your Cloud Expo presence as a sponsor and exhibitor is to plan your news announcements around our events. The press covering Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo will have access to these releases and will amplify your news announcements. More than two dozen Cloud companies either set deals at our shows or have announced their mergers and acquisitions at Cloud Expo. Product announcements during our show provide your company with the most reach through our targeted audiences.
6) Sign up with our event blog and publish technical posts
Cloud Expo, @ThingsExpo, and @DevOpsSummit offer some of the most well-known and widely read, popular technology blogs. Contact us at events(at)sys-con.com to set up your blog. Blog entries explaining tips, tricks, and techniques about the technologies you provide are an invaluable way to reach your buyers.
7) Use Twitter frequently, add @CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo in your tweets
Your customers and our delegates are the most active professional Twitter users in any industry. We will re-tweet your posts to our 120,000+ followers.
8) Promote your session(s) before the event
If you have technical sessions at our events, promote them. Don't forget, every speaker is competing with sessions in nine other tracks. Many delegates pick which sessions they plan to attend before they arrive, so you need to promote your session content to draw the maximum audience to your presentation.
9) Plan your activities at your booth, don't forget live demos
The Expo Floor is where business is conducted. Remember your competition in the next booth is trying to reach the same customers as you are. Providing demos of your solid product is the best way to utilize the activities at your booth. Giving out T-shirts and fun toys and conducting drawings will keep delegates interested, but at the end of the day you are there to sell your products and services.
10) Take advantage of the post-show marketing opportunities included with your contract
Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo sponsor/exhibitor packages come with the most effective pre and post-show marketing opportunities. Don't miss any of these programs, which can be worth more than all your other marketing efforts combined.
Our Top 100 Sponsors and the Leading "Digital Transformation" Companies
20th International Cloud Expo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world.
Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy. Meanwhile, 94% of enterprises are using some form of XaaS - software, platform, and infrastructure as a service.
Cloud Expo is the single show where delegates and technology vendors can meet to experience and discuss the entire world of the cloud.
Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "Cloud-Ready" as it can be!
Sponsors of Cloud Expo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:
- Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers.
- Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours
- Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35-minute technical session
- Online advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications
- Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage.
- Unprecedented PR Coverage: Editorial Coverage on Cloud Computing Journal
- Tweetup to over 75,000 plus followers
- Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts.
The World's Largest "Cloud Digital Transformation" Event
@CloudExpo / @ThingsExpo 2017 New York
(June 6-8, 2017, Javits Center, Manhattan)
@CloudExpo / @ThingsExpo 2017 Silicon Valley
(Oct. 31 - Nov. 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)
Sponsorship Opportunities
Sponsors of Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:
- Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers
- Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours
- Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35 minute technical session
- Online targeted advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications
- Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage
- Unprecedented Marketing Coverage: Editorial Coverage on ITweetup to over 100,000 plus followers, press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts
For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities, contact Carmen Gonzalez (@GonzalezCarmen) today by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021.
All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number will continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next several decades.
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.
Track 1. FinTech
Track 2. Enterprise Cloud | Digital Transformation
Track 3. DevOps, Containers & Microservices
Track 4. Big Data | Analytics
Track 5. Industrial IoT
Track 6. IoT Dev & Deploy | Mobility
Track 7. APIs | Cloud Security
Track 8. AI | ML | DL | Cognitive Computing
Delegates to Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo will be able to attend 8 simultaneous, information-packed education tracks.
There are over 120 breakout sessions in all, with Keynotes, General Sessions, and Power Panels adding to three days of incredibly rich presentations and content.
Join Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo conference chair Roger Strukhoff (@IoT2040), June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA for three days of intense Enterprise Cloud and 'Digital Transformation' discussion and focus, including Big Data's indispensable role in IoT, Smart Grids and (IIoT) Industrial Internet of Things, Wearables and Consumer IoT, as well as (new) Digital Transformation in Vertical Markets.
Financial Technology - or FinTech - Is Now Part of the @CloudExpo Program!
Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 20th Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA will find fresh new content in a new track called FinTech, which will incorporate machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and blockchain into one track.
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.
FinTech brings efficiency as well as the ability to deliver new services and a much improved customer experience throughout the global financial services industry. FinTech is a natural fit with cloud computing, as new services are quickly developed, deployed, and scaled on public, private, and hybrid clouds.
More than US$20 billion in venture capital is being invested in FinTech this year. @CloudExpo is pleased to bring you the latest FinTech developments as an integral part of our program, starting at the 20th International Cloud Expo June 6-8, 2017 in New York City and October 31 - November 2, 2017 in Silicon Valley.
@CloudExpo is accepting submissions for this new track, so please visit www.CloudComputingExpo.com for the latest information.
Speaking Opportunities
The upcoming 20th International @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA announces that its Call For Papers for speaking opportunities is open.
About SYS-CON Media & Events
SYS-CON Media (www.sys-con.com) has since 1994 been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others Cloud Expo® (@CloudExpo), Big Data Expo® (@BigDataExpo), DevOps Summit (@DevOpsSummit), @ThingsExpo® (@ThingsExpo), Containers Expo (@ContainersExpo) and Microservices Expo (@MicroservicesE).
Cloud Expo®, Big Data Expo® and @ThingsExpo® are registered trademarks of Cloud Expo, Inc., a SYS-CON Events company.
