Top 100 @CloudExpo Sponsors | #FinTech #IoT #AI #BigData #DataCenter

ThingsExpo World's Top M2M Media Brand By Carmen Gonzalez @ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential M2M Brand by Onalytica in the 'Machine to Machine: Top 100 Influencers and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed the online debate on M2M by looking at over 85,000 tweets to provide the most influential individuals and brands that drive the discussion. According to Onalytica the "analysis showed a very engaged community with a lot of interactive tweets. The M2M discussion seems to be more fragmented and driven by some of the major brands present in the M2M space. This really allows some room for influential individuals to create more high value inter... Dec. 31, 2016 12:30 PM EST Reads: 13,862

Technology of the Year for 2016 - The Web Platform By JP Morgenthal We're starting to see predictions about what's going to be hot in enterprise technology in 2017. Cloud (yet again), Blockchain, Big Data / Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) are all among the top of the list. However, it was Krish Subrumanian's humorous tweet that started me thinking about what will be the single most important contribution from the enterprise technology community in 2016. While all the aforementioned technologies will certainly see a lot of interest and growth, they're all enabled by a Web platform. Dec. 31, 2016 12:15 PM EST Reads: 728

IoT: Bigger than Your Average Smart TV By Cloud Best Practices Network The Internet of Things (IoT) has been one of the most prominent IT buzz words of 2015. Whether you are talking about thermostats you can set before you get home, beacons wirelessly suggesting items to buy in your high street clothing store or wearable gadgets like the Apple Watch, IoT is more than just hype. It's here to stay if consumers have anything to say about it. However, there is a lot more to IoT than first meets the eye; it is much deeper and has the potential to affect much more than our lives on a personal level. In fact, Gartner has predicted that over 25 billion 'things' will be ... Dec. 31, 2016 12:00 PM EST Reads: 1,451

@ThingsExpo the Most Influential M2M Brand By Elizabeth White @GonzalezCarmen has been ranked the Number One Influencer and @ThingsExpo has been named the Number One Brand in the "M2M 2016: Top 100 Influencers and Brands" by Onalytica. Onalytica analyzed tweets over the last 6 months mentioning the keywords M2M OR "Machine to Machine." They then identified the top 100 most influential brands and individuals leading the discussion on Twitter. Dec. 31, 2016 12:00 PM EST Reads: 3,044

Blockchain and Smart Contracts By Ed Featherston Blockchain is certainly the rage. No matter the industry, you can't seem to have a technology discussion before the topic is raised. According to Gartner's latest hype cycle for emerging technologies, blockchain is approaching the peak. It is considered by Gartner as one of the 'Key platform-enabling technologies to track.' Approximately $1.4B has been invested in blockchain just this year, according to PwC executive Seamus Cushley. While there is a lot of 'hype vs reality' discussions going on, there is no arguing that blockchain is being taken very seriously across industries and cannot be i... Dec. 31, 2016 11:45 AM EST Reads: 2,113

Spreadsheets, Clouds & Finance-Owned Solutions By Don Mal It's that time of year again! Finance teams are putting the finishing touches on next year's corporate budgets and teams are likely looking back on 2016 to see what to change or improve in the year ahead. Here at Vena, we're making our annual predictions in finance and corporate performance management for 2017. We pulled the predictions after countless conversations with customers, partners, industry analysts and more. Buckle your seatbelts, I'm sure 2017 will be a wild ride! Dec. 31, 2016 11:30 AM EST Reads: 1,090

Evolving ITSM to Support the IoT By ManageEngine IT Matters The Internet of Things (IoT) is going to transform society. The buzz across the technology industry about machine-to-machine connectivity — where virtually every object is interconnected via embedded sensors, software and electronics to collect and exchange data — is in the news daily. Gartner forecasts that 11.4 billion connected things will be in use worldwide by 2018. Regardless of the pace at which businesses adopt the IoT, connected devices will become the new normal, and IT service desks will need to evolve to support IoT-driven changes. Connected nodes, data points, and automation all w... Dec. 31, 2016 11:00 AM EST Reads: 1,431

How to Sponsor and Exhibit at @ThingsExpo New York By Carmen Gonzalez With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing IoT strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @ThingsExpo 2016 in New York. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "IoT-Ready" as it can be! Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with 20th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most profound change in personal and enterp... Dec. 31, 2016 10:45 AM EST Reads: 2,986

@ThingsExpo Named Top IoT Media Brand By Carmen Gonzalez @ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential Internet of Things Brand by Onalytica in the 'The Internet of Things Landscape 2015: Top 100 Individuals and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed Twitter conversations around the #IoT debate to uncover the most influential brands and individuals driving the conversation. Onalytica captured data from 56,224 users. The PageRank based methodology they use to extract influencers on a particular topic (tweets mentioning #InternetofThings or #IoT in this case) takes into account the number and quality of contextual references that a user receives. Dec. 31, 2016 10:30 AM EST Reads: 10,905

Election Data Science and the Death of Truth By William Schmarzo The U.S. Presidential election is finally over. The protests are winding down, they've stopped burning cars in Oakland (for now), and the talks of California succession are waning. But I am struggling to return to "normal" because in this election, truth got hammered. Many candidates treated opinions as "truth" and a large portion of the American public grabbed a hold of these "truths" as gospel. It may have been a good time to be in the "fact checking" business, but I'm not sure how effective even the fact checkers could be given the spontaneous nature of "opinions as facts" being thrown aro... Dec. 31, 2016 10:30 AM EST Reads: 502

Six Cloud Trends to Watch in 2017 By David Grimes While cloud may have formally entered the enterprise in 2006, it's now a reality for nearly every company. The Cloud Era got its start with Software as a service (SaaS) offerings that paved the way for innovations in CRM and email deployments, to create new opportunities for the likes of Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365. Still in its "early stages," cloud now encompasses legacy applications, backups, disaster recovery, security/audit log management and so much more. 2017 will be full of continued maturation and will give way to a whole new generation of cloud-native applications. Dec. 31, 2016 10:00 AM EST Reads: 1,448

The IoT for the Rest of Us By Christopher Harrold Welcome back to our series on building out our own IoT projects and discovering the underlying tech and principals that make up the industrial internet and IoT. I wanted to add a couple of things I learned after recording, that didn't make it into this video but should have. After you get your Raspberry Pi running, the first thing you should do is open the terminal window, and execute the following commands: Dec. 31, 2016 07:30 AM EST Reads: 648

Unlocking Your Digital Business Architecture By Jason Bloomberg IT leaders face a monumental challenge. They must figure out how to sort through the cacophony of new technologies, buzzwords, and industry hype to find the right digital path forward for their organizations. And they simply cannot afford to fail. Those organizations that are fastest to the right digital path will be the ones that win. The path forward, however, is strewn with the legacy of decisions made long ago — often before any of the current leadership team assumed their roles. While it's fun to think about the future with a green-field mindset, that's not reality for IT leaders sitting ... Dec. 31, 2016 06:00 AM EST Reads: 2,499

[video] IoT Keynote: Are You Seeing DOTS? By Liz McMillan The explosion of new web/cloud/IoT-based applications and the data they generate are transforming our world right before our eyes. In this rush to adopt these new technologies, organizations are often ignoring fundamental questions concerning who owns the data and failing to ask for permission to conduct invasive surveillance of their customers. Organizations that are not transparent about how their systems gather data telemetry without offering shared data ownership risk product rejection, regulatory scrutiny and increasing consumer lack of trust in technology in general. Dec. 31, 2016 04:15 AM EST Reads: 3,050

[slides] Who Is Your Watch Talking To? By Liz McMillan We're entering the post-smartphone era, where wearable gadgets from watches and fitness bands to glasses and health aids will power the next technological revolution. With mass adoption of wearable devices comes a new data ecosystem that must be protected. Wearables open new pathways that facilitate the tracking, sharing and storing of consumers' personal health, location and daily activity data. Consumers have some idea of the data these devices capture, but most don't realize how revealing and comprehensive it can be. Dec. 31, 2016 04:00 AM EST Reads: 5,732

2017 Top 10 Predictions: IoT, BigData, DevOps By Peter Silva The time of year when crystal balls get a viewing and many pundits put out their annual predictions for the coming year. Rather than thinking up my own, I figured I'd regurgitate what many others are expecting to happen. 8 Predictions About How the Security Industry Will Fare in 2017 – An eWeek slideshow looking at areas like IoT, ransomware, automated attacks and the security skills shortage in the industry. Chris Preimesberger (@editingwhiz), who does a monthly #eweekchat on twitter, covers many of the worries facing organizations. Dec. 31, 2016 02:30 AM EST Reads: 2,556

The Resurgence of AI, ML, and DL By Jnan Dash We have been seeing a sudden rise in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL). It looks like the long "AI winter" is finally over. It is interesting to note that AI was mentioned by Alan Turing in a paper he wrote back in 1950 to suggest that there is possibility to build machines with true intelligence. Then in 1956, John McCarthy organized a conference at Dartmounth and coined the phrase Artificial Intelligence. Much of the next three decades did not see much activity and hence the phrase "AI Winter" was coined. Around 1997, IBM's Deep Blu... Dec. 31, 2016 02:00 AM EST Reads: 1,967

Artificial Intelligence – Myth or Reality By Udayan Banerjee Way back in 1969, as a kid, I watched a very interesting movie – "2001: A Space Odyssey". It was a science fiction where a super intelligent computer program HAL is in-charge of a mission to Jupiter which also carries several astronauts. The program becomes rogue and tries to kill all the astronauts. The hero survives and manages to disable the program. There is a lot more to the plot, but the fight between human and computer is still vivid in my memory. In 1969, such a scenario looked possible. After all 32 years is a lot of time given the rate of our progress. We are now in 2016, and it app... Dec. 31, 2016 01:30 AM EST Reads: 2,310

IoT Is Real and the Economics Are Compelling By Steve Latham It wasn't that long ago when the first smartphone came out, and we saw the pace of connected devices and associated mobile applications accelerate beyond what anyone could have imagined. Shortly after that, something incredible happened, we reached the point where there were more connected devices than people on the planet. Since then, we've used this to measure the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). Research predicts there will be as many as 50 to 100, and possibly even 200 billion connected devices by 2020. Some businesses are already set up for IoT, like operators of large networks of ... Dec. 31, 2016 01:00 AM EST Reads: 1,254