[slides] Legacy Voice and #WebRTC | @ThingsExpo @ReadyTalk #IoT #RTC

Bridging Legacy Voice Applications with WebRTC and the Cloud
Fact is, enterprises have significant legacy voice infrastructure that's costly to replace with pure IP solutions. How can we bring this analog infrastructure into our shiny new cloud applications? There are proven methods to bind both legacy voice applications and traditional PSTN audio into cloud-based applications and services at a carrier scale. Some of the most successful implementations leverage WebRTC, WebSockets, SIP and other open source technologies.
Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Dan Cunningham, CTO of ReadyTalk, covered real world examples of how enterprises and vendors alike can modernize infrastructure without ditching existing investments.
Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here
Speaker Bio
As CTO of ReadyTalk, Dan Cunningham is responsible for the overall technology strategy of the company as well as management of ReadyTalk's engineering resources. He's a technology enthusiast committed to exploring the business applications of cutting-edge software and trends.
For basic one-to-one voice or video calling solutions, WebRTC has proven to be a very powerful technology. Although WebRTC’s core functionality is to provide secure, real-time p2p media streaming, leveraging native platform features and server-side components brings up new communication capabilities for web and native mobile applications, allowing for advanced multi-user use cases such as video broadcasting, conferencing, and media recording.
