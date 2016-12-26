[video] @IBMCloud Keynote at @CloudExpo | #IoT #AI #ML #DL #BigData

|By Elizabeth White
Hybrid Cloud Transformation: New Platforms, Technologies and Solutions
In an era of historic innovation fueled by unprecedented access to data and technology, the low cost and risk of entering new markets has leveled the playing field for business. Today, any ambitious innovator can easily introduce a new application or product that can reinvent business models and transform the client experience.
In their Day 2 Keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Mercer Rowe, IBM Vice President of Strategic Alliances, and Raejeanne Skillern, Intel Vice President of Data Center Group and GM, discussed how clients in this new era of innovation can apply data, technology, plus human ingenuity to springboard to advance new business value and opportunities.
Speaker Bios
Mercer Rowe is Vice President, Strategic Partners for IBM's Cloud Business Unit. In this capacity, he plays a pivotal role in IBM's growth and transformation by teaming with IBM's global strategic business partners to mutually enhance IBM's industry leading cloud portfolio of technology and services.
Prior to joining IBM, Mr. Rowe was General Manager of VMware vCloud Service, G.K., delivering VMware vCloud Air in Japan. He was in multiple partner-facing roles, including leading Partner Sales for vCloud Air, incubating VMware's cloud services channel model and building VMware's technology partner consulting services organization.
Prior to VMware, Mr. Rowe spent thirteen years at several successful start-ups in the enterprise software and service provider spaces; building sales, channel and pro services organizations. Mr. Rowe's early career was with Lockheed Martin and Northern Telecom (Nortel).
Raejeanne B. Skillern is vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager of the Cloud Service Provider Platform Group at Intel Corporation. She manages Intel's business, roadmap and customer engagements for public cloud infrastructure deployments and leads the team responsible for working closely with the world's largest cloud service providers to optimize Intel's data center solutions for their unique needs.
Skillern earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Pepperdine University and her MBA from Marylhurst University.
According to Forrester Research, every business will become either a digital predator or digital prey by 2020. To avoid demise, organizations must rapidly create new sources of value in their end-to-end customer experiences. True digital predators also must break down information and process silos and extend digital transformation initiatives to empower employees with the digital resources needed to win, serve, and retain customers.
