Citizen Data Scientist, Jumbo Shrimp | @CloudExpo @Schmarzo #BigData

Sandy Carter Keynote Cloud Expo Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan Growth hacking is common for startups to make unheard-of progress in building their business. Career Hacks can help Geek Girls and those who support them (yes, that's you too, Dad!) to excel in this typically male-dominated world. Get ready to learn the facts: Is there a bias against women in the tech / developer communities? Why are women 50% of the workforce, but hold only 24% of the STEM or IT positions? Some beginnings of what to do about it! In her Day 2 Keynote at 17th Cloud Expo, Sandy Carter, IBM General Manager Cloud Ecosystem and Developers, and a Social Business Evangelist, will dis... Dec. 22, 2016 09:30 PM EST Reads: 6,726

[video] Ericsson's IoT Way of Thinking By Elizabeth White The buzz continues for cloud, data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) and their collective impact across all industries. But a new conversation is emerging - how do companies use industry disruption and technology enablers to lead in markets undergoing change, uncertainty and ambiguity? Organizations of all sizes need to evolve and transform, often under massive pressure, as industry lines blur and merge and traditional business models are assaulted and turned upside down. In this new data-driven world, marketplaces reign supreme while interoperability, APIs and applications deliver un... Dec. 22, 2016 08:45 PM EST Reads: 5,749

WebRTCSummit Blog Launched By @ThingsExpo By Carmen Gonzalez SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here Dec. 22, 2016 08:00 PM EST Reads: 10,919

Citizen Data Scientist, Jumbo Shrimp By William Schmarzo Okay, let me get this out there: I find the term "Citizen Data Scientist" confusing. Gartner defines a "citizen data scientist as "a person who creates or generates models that leverage predictive or prescriptive analytics but whose primary job function is outside of the field of statistics and analytics." While we teach business users to "think like a data scientist" in their ability to identify those variables and metrics that might be better predictors of performance, I do not expect that the business stakeholders are going to be able to create and generate analytic models. I do not believe... Dec. 22, 2016 07:45 PM EST Reads: 1,693

[video] IoT Keynote: Are You Seeing DOTS? By Liz McMillan The explosion of new web/cloud/IoT-based applications and the data they generate are transforming our world right before our eyes. In this rush to adopt these new technologies, organizations are often ignoring fundamental questions concerning who owns the data and failing to ask for permission to conduct invasive surveillance of their customers. Organizations that are not transparent about how their systems gather data telemetry without offering shared data ownership risk product rejection, regulatory scrutiny and increasing consumer lack of trust in technology in general. Dec. 22, 2016 06:45 PM EST Reads: 2,772

Part 2: Security Lessons from 'Mr. Robot' By Rishi Bhargava We continue with the second part of our two-part series. If you missed the first part, we are discussing what security professionals can learn from the hit series, "Mr. Robot." The series explores the world of organized hacking as well as the security measures being used to stop the hackers. During the two seasons that the show has aired, viewers have seen examples of how hackers can exploit connected devices. One of the most extreme examples was when hackers took over the attorney's smart home, generating a nightmare of constantly changing sounds and lights and leading the attorney to run fr... Dec. 22, 2016 06:15 PM EST Reads: 844

40 Months of Hyper Digital Transformation By Kevin Benedict Forty months is not a lot of time to design, develop and deliver something monumental. Consider that it took 182 years to build the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, 20 years to build the Great Pyramid of Giza and 10 years to build the Panama Canal. Executives from digital-leading companies, however, tell us that in just over three years – the year 2020 – 17 different digital technologies will dramatically impact the way they work, and transform the work that gets done, so we don't have much time. Dec. 22, 2016 04:45 PM EST Reads: 957

Evolving ITSM to Support the IoT By ManageEngine IT Matters The Internet of Things (IoT) is going to transform society. The buzz across the technology industry about machine-to-machine connectivity — where virtually every object is interconnected via embedded sensors, software and electronics to collect and exchange data — is in the news daily. Gartner forecasts that 11.4 billion connected things will be in use worldwide by 2018. Regardless of the pace at which businesses adopt the IoT, connected devices will become the new normal, and IT service desks will need to evolve to support IoT-driven changes. Connected nodes, data points, and automation all ... Dec. 22, 2016 04:15 PM EST Reads: 348

Scrum at 21 with Ken Schwaber By Ken Schwaber I'm told that it has been 21 years since Scrum became public when Jeff Sutherland and I presented it at an Object-Oriented Programming, Systems, Languages & Applications (OOPSLA) workshop in Austin, TX, in October of 1995. Time sure does fly. Things mature. I'm still in the same building and at the same company where I first formulated Scrum.[1] Initially nobody knew of Scrum, yet it is now an open source body of knowledge translated into more than 30 languages[2] People use Scrum worldwide for developing software and other uses I never anticipated[3]. Dec. 22, 2016 03:30 PM EST Reads: 1,482

Six Cloud Trends to Watch in 2017 By David Grimes While cloud may have formally entered the enterprise in 2006, it's now a reality for nearly every company. The Cloud Era got its start with Software as a service (SaaS) offerings that paved the way for innovations in CRM and email deployments, to create new opportunities for the likes of Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365. Still in its "early stages," cloud now encompasses legacy applications, backups, disaster recovery, security/audit log management and so much more. 2017 will be full of continued maturation and will give way to a whole new generation of cloud-native applications. Dec. 22, 2016 03:15 PM EST Reads: 407

[slides] IoT - The Good, the Bad & the Ugly By Pat Romanski Technology vendors and analysts are eager to paint a rosy picture of how wonderful IoT is and why your deployment will be great with the use of their products and services. While it is easy to showcase successful IoT solutions, identifying IoT systems that missed the mark or failed can often provide more in the way of key lessons learned. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Peter Vanderminden, Principal Industry Analyst for IoT & Digital Supply Chain to Flatiron Strategies, will focus on how IoT deployments can go bad, and in some cases downright ugly, when firms focus on the wrong things and fail ... Dec. 22, 2016 03:15 PM EST Reads: 1,110

[slides] Mark Thiele's Jevons Paradox By Liz McMillan The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examining how the Internet and the cloud has allowed for the democratization of IT, resulting in an increa... Dec. 22, 2016 02:45 PM EST Reads: 2,384

Spreadsheets, Clouds & Finance-Owned Solutions By Don Mal It's that time of year again! Finance teams are putting the finishing touches on next year's corporate budgets and teams are likely looking back on 2016 to see what to change or improve in the year ahead. Here at Vena, we're making our annual predictions in finance and corporate performance management for 2017. We pulled the predictions after countless conversations with customers, partners, industry analysts and more. Buckle your seatbelts, I'm sure 2017 will be a wild ride! Dec. 22, 2016 02:15 PM EST Reads: 416

Simplify the Cloud to Accelerate Business By Karyn Jeffery As digital transformations gather pace across the enterprise, companies are faced with a range of difficult challenges to overcome. Maintaining security in the face of cloud adoption, a flood of personal mobile devices in the workplace, and the sharp rise in internet-connected devices can seem daunting. These technology trends are maturing and businesses are looking for ways to combine them and differentiate themselves in the marketplace. Dec. 22, 2016 02:00 PM EST Reads: 979

[video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... Dec. 22, 2016 12:15 PM EST Reads: 1,916

Chris Matthieu Tech Chair of @ThingsExpo By Elizabeth White Internet of @ThingsExpo has announced today that Chris Matthieu has been named tech chair of Internet of @ThingsExpo 2017 New York The 7th Internet of @ThingsExpo will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York. Chris Matthieu is the co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, a revolutionary real-time IoT platform recently acquired by Citrix. Octoblu connects things, systems, people and clouds to a global mesh network allowing users to automate and control design flows, processes and sensor data, and analyze/react to real-time events and messages as well as big dat... Dec. 22, 2016 12:00 PM EST Reads: 1,626

[slides] How to Monetize Your Data By Pat Romanski Data is an unusual currency; it is not restricted by the same transactional limitations as money or people. In fact, the more that you leverage your data across multiple business use cases, the more valuable it becomes to the organization. And the same can be said about the organization's analytics. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Bill Schmarzo, CTO for the Big Data Practice at Dell EMC, introduced a methodology for capturing, enriching and sharing data (and analytics) across the organization in a "as-a-service" cloud model, and discussed the role that the data lake plays in monetizing the ... Dec. 22, 2016 12:00 PM EST Reads: 2,363

ThingsExpo World's Top M2M Media Brand By Carmen Gonzalez @ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential M2M Brand by Onalytica in the 'Machine to Machine: Top 100 Influencers and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed the online debate on M2M by looking at over 85,000 tweets to provide the most influential individuals and brands that drive the discussion. According to Onalytica the "analysis showed a very engaged community with a lot of interactive tweets. The M2M discussion seems to be more fragmented and driven by some of the major brands present in the M2M space. This really allows some room for influential individuals to create more high value inter... Dec. 22, 2016 12:00 PM EST Reads: 13,520