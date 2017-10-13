[session] #DX Trend in Japan | @CloudExpo #AI #ML #DigitalTransformation

|By Elizabeth White
Business Cases and the Digital Transformation Trend
Digital innovation is the next big wave of business transformation based on digital technologies of which IoT and Big Data are key components, For example:
- Business boundary innovation is a challenge to excavate third-party business value using IoT and BigData, like Nest
- Business structure innovation may propose re-building business structure from scratch, as Uber does in the taxicab industry
- The social model innovation is also a big challenge to the new social architecture with the design from the ground up of a data-driven ecosystem, as Google promotes its self-driving car project
In their session at @ThingsExpo, Ikuo Nakagawa, Principal at Intec, Inc., and Shin Shibata, Solution Architect at Landis+Gyr, will survey leading-edge business cases of Landis+ based on IoT / BigData technologies, and describe innovative viewpoints for digital innovations.
They will also introduce the Transparent Cloud (t-cloud) Computing Consortium and discuss the emerging service architecture for IoT and Big Data.
Speaker Bios
Ikuo Nakagawa is a co-founder and a board member of Transparent Cloud Computing Consortium. He is also principal & the Executive Chief Engineer at Intec, Inc. He has launched and been contributing to many open projects for IoT business.
Shin Shibata is a board member of Transparent Cloud Computing Consortium and also a project leader of the "Smart Home" and "MQTT" project in the Consortium. He is a Solution Architect at Landis+Gyr where he focuses on Head End Systems for Smart Energy.
