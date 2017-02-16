[slides] #Wearables and #WebRTC | @CloudExpo @Plantronics #IoT #RTC #ML

|By Liz McMillan
Context, Wearables, and WebRTC: Communications Next
Big Data, cloud, analytics, contextual information, wearable tech, sensors, mobility, and WebRTC: together, these advances have created a perfect storm of technologies that are disrupting and transforming classic communications models and ecosystems.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Erik Perotti, Senior Manager of New Ventures on Plantronics' Innovation team, provided an overview of this technological shift, including associated business and consumer communications impacts, and opportunities it may enable, complement or entirely transform.
Speaker Bio
Erik Perotti is Senior Manager of New Ventures on Plantronics' Innovation team. His core mission is the ongoing analysis and evolution of online user engagement, resulting in end-user interface experiences that are intuitive, engaging and purposeful. Perotti holds a Master's Degree in Human Computer Interaction from Carnegie Mellon University and has multiple patents in mobile and web interaction innovation.
@WebRTCSummit New York, to be held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, announces that its Call for Papers is now open.
Topics include all aspects of improving IT delivery by eliminating waste through automated business models leveraging cloud technologies. WebRTC Summit is co-located with 20th International Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo.
WebRTC is the future of browser-to-browser communications, and continues to make inroads into the traditional, difficult, plug-in web communications world.
Topics include all aspects of enabling real-time communication over peer-to-peer connections (see suggested topics below).
Help plant your flag in the fast-expanding business opportunity that is WebRTC: submit your speaking proposal today!
Suggested topics:
- Integrating WebRTC into Legacy Systems
- Monetization of WebRTC
- Network Capability
- Peer-to-Peer Use of WebRTC
- RTCPeerConnection
- Telecom
- Tools and Development Services
- Unified Communications as a Service
- Uses and Standards
- Voice Applications with WebRTC
- Voice-Enabled Web
- Web Real-Time Communication APIs
- WebRTC Implementations
