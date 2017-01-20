[slides] #WebRTC in Capital Markets | @ThingsExpo @C9Tec #IoT #RTC #UCaaS

|By Liz McMillan
|
January 20, 2017 08:45 PM EST
|
|4,423
WebRTC's Impact in Capital Markets
WebRTC is bringing significant change to the communications landscape that will bridge the worlds of web and telephony, making the Internet the new standard for communications. Cloud9 took the road less traveled and used WebRTC to create a downloadable enterprise-grade communications platform that is changing the communication dynamic in the financial sector.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Leo Papadopoulos, CTO of Cloud9, discussed the importance of WebRTC and how it enables companies to focus on building intellectual property into their platforms that support customer needs, while also providing the performance, service, and support levels expected by Fortune 100 companies.
Speaker Bio
Leo Papadopoulos is CTO and Co-founder of Cloud9 Technologies. He has over 25 years of experience in enterprise voice, collaboration, cloud services and WebRTC. Formerly CTO and Chief Architect at IPC Systems, and CTO at Lexar and Wexcom, Leo invented and brought to market three generations of market leading communications and collaboration products used globally by financial traders.
@WebRTCSummit New York, to be held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, announces that its Call for Papers is now open.
Topics include all aspects of improving IT delivery by eliminating waste through automated business models leveraging cloud technologies. WebRTC Summit is co-located with 20th International Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo.
WebRTC is the future of browser-to-browser communications, and continues to make inroads into the traditional, difficult, plug-in web communications world.
Topics include all aspects of enabling real-time communication over peer-to-peer connections (see suggested topics below).
Help plant your flag in the fast-expanding business opportunity that is WebRTC: submit your speaking proposal today!
Suggested topics:
- Integrating WebRTC into Legacy Systems
- Monetization of WebRTC
- Network Capability
- Peer-to-Peer Use of WebRTC
- RTCPeerConnection
- Telecom
- Tools and Development Services
- Unified Communications as a Service
- Uses and Standards
- Voice Applications with WebRTC
- Voice-Enabled Web
- Web Real-Time Communication APIs
- WebRTC Implementations
