[slides] Bimodal Digital Future | @CloudExpo @Interoute #DigitalTransformation

By Liz McMillan
|
December 26, 2016 01:30 AM EST
|
3,105
What Five Things You Need to Know When Building Your Bimodal Digital Future, and How to Do Them Without Starting Again
Traditional IT, great for stable systems of record, is struggling to cope with newer, agile systems of engagement requirements coming straight from the business.
In his session at 18th Cloud Expo, William Morrish, General Manager of Product Sales at Interoute, outlined ways of exploiting new architectures to enable both systems and building them to support your existing platforms, with an eye for the future. Technologies such as Docker and the hyper-convergence of computing, networking and storage creates a platform for consolidation, migration and enabling digital transformation.
Speaker Bio
William Morrish is an avid technologist and works as a General Manager Product Sales at Interoute. He has over 20 years of business experience, covering high-level technical detail, customer service and sales. He is responsible for the execution and delivery of Interoute's product positioning, clarity and relevance to the market through the global sales and engineering teams.
Prior to Interoute Will has worked at a number of cloud and network operators fulfilling a mix of both on-site technical and sales roles. He is based in London, where he lives with his wife and two children.
Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open.
