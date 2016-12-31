[slides] Google's #MachineLearning at @ThingsExpo | #BigData #IoT #AI #ML

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Gating the IoT By Lori MacVittie Your car. My toaster. Our lights. The neighbor's thermostat. With an average of 7.8 connected devices per home, according to recent surveys, there are twice as many "things" in the house as the average 3.14 people per household in the US in 2015. And all of them are "talking." Not all talk to each other, yet, though the foundation for that is clearly laid out. But all of them talk to apps which talk to them over the Internet. When you or I interact with that app, we do so via HTTP (hopefully secured). Whether it's via a native mobile app that uses APIs or a modern web app is irrelevant; it ... Dec. 31, 2016 06:15 PM EST

[slides] Google's Large Scale Machine Learning By Liz McMillan So, you bought into the current machine learning craze and went on to collect millions/billions of records from this promising new data source. Now, what do you do with them? Too often, the abundance of data quickly turns into an abundance of problems. How do you extract that "magic essence" from your data without falling into the common pitfalls? In her session at @ThingsExpo, Natalia Ponomareva, Software Engineer at Google, provided tips on how to be successful in large scale machine learning. She briefly reviewed the frameworks available to train machine learning models on large amounts of ... Dec. 31, 2016 06:15 PM EST

2017 Analyst Predictions – Industrial IoT By Scott Allen Predictions can be enlightening as we round out the end of the year, and industry analysts covering the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) have begun forecasting what to expect in 2017. In the ever changing digital business landscape, companies need to keep a pulse on the technology and regulatory environments to have direction on where to focus their efforts. Over the past few years, IIoT has taken on the shared title of industry 4.0, as new ways of connecting businesses and consumers impact systems infrastructures and technology integrations across many, if not all. business lines. Dec. 31, 2016 05:15 PM EST

[slides] Uberizing Smart Cities By Liz McMillan Smart Cities are here to stay, but for their promise to be delivered, the data they produce must not be put in new siloes. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mathias Herberts, Co-founder and CTO of Cityzen Data, discussed the best practices that will ensure a successful smart city journey. Dec. 31, 2016 04:00 PM EST

[video] The World of IoT 'Power Panel' By Elizabeth White The many IoT deployments around the world are busy integrating smart devices and sensors into their enterprise IT infrastructures. Yet all of this technology – and there are an amazing number of choices – is of no use without the software to gather, communicate, and analyze the new data flows. Without software, there is no IT. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, Dave McCarthy, Director of Products at Bsquare Corporation; Alan Williamson, Principal at ParkerGale Capital; Chris Matthieu, Director IoT Engineering at Citrix; and Peter Vanderminden, P... Dec. 31, 2016 03:15 PM EST

The New Microsoft By Jnan Dash Clearly Satya Nadella has made a huge difference at Microsoft since taking office in 2014. The stock in 2016 hit an all time high since 1999. So investors are happy. Here are the key changes he has made since taking the role as CEO: Skipped Windows 9 and went straight from Windows 8 to Windows 10, a great release. However revenues from Window is declining with the reduction of PC sales. Dec. 31, 2016 02:00 PM EST

[video] IoT: Ushering in the Internet of Insights By Liz McMillan With all the incredible momentum behind the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, it is easy to forget that not a single CEO wakes up and wonders if "my IoT is broken." What they wonder is if they are making the right decisions to do all they can to increase revenue, decrease costs, and improve customer experience – effectively the same challenges they have always had in growing their business. The exciting thing about the IoT industry is now these decisions can be better, faster, and smarter. Now all corporate assets – people, objects, and spaces – can share information about themselves and thei... Dec. 31, 2016 02:00 PM EST

Technology of the Year for 2016 - The Web Platform By JP Morgenthal We're starting to see predictions about what's going to be hot in enterprise technology in 2017. Cloud (yet again), Blockchain, Big Data / Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) are all among the top of the list. However, it was Krish Subrumanian's humorous tweet that started me thinking about what will be the single most important contribution from the enterprise technology community in 2016. While all the aforementioned technologies will certainly see a lot of interest and growth, they're all enabled by a Web platform. Dec. 31, 2016 12:15 PM EST

IoT: Bigger than Your Average Smart TV By Cloud Best Practices Network The Internet of Things (IoT) has been one of the most prominent IT buzz words of 2015. Whether you are talking about thermostats you can set before you get home, beacons wirelessly suggesting items to buy in your high street clothing store or wearable gadgets like the Apple Watch, IoT is more than just hype. It's here to stay if consumers have anything to say about it. However, there is a lot more to IoT than first meets the eye; it is much deeper and has the potential to affect much more than our lives on a personal level. In fact, Gartner has predicted that over 25 billion 'things' will be ... Dec. 31, 2016 12:00 PM EST

Blockchain and Smart Contracts By Ed Featherston Blockchain is certainly the rage. No matter the industry, you can't seem to have a technology discussion before the topic is raised. According to Gartner's latest hype cycle for emerging technologies, blockchain is approaching the peak. It is considered by Gartner as one of the 'Key platform-enabling technologies to track.' Approximately $1.4B has been invested in blockchain just this year, according to PwC executive Seamus Cushley. While there is a lot of 'hype vs reality' discussions going on, there is no arguing that blockchain is being taken very seriously across industries and cannot be i... Dec. 31, 2016 11:45 AM EST

Spreadsheets, Clouds & Finance-Owned Solutions By Don Mal It's that time of year again! Finance teams are putting the finishing touches on next year's corporate budgets and teams are likely looking back on 2016 to see what to change or improve in the year ahead. Here at Vena, we're making our annual predictions in finance and corporate performance management for 2017. We pulled the predictions after countless conversations with customers, partners, industry analysts and more. Buckle your seatbelts, I'm sure 2017 will be a wild ride! Dec. 31, 2016 11:30 AM EST

Evolving ITSM to Support the IoT By ManageEngine IT Matters The Internet of Things (IoT) is going to transform society. The buzz across the technology industry about machine-to-machine connectivity — where virtually every object is interconnected via embedded sensors, software and electronics to collect and exchange data — is in the news daily. Gartner forecasts that 11.4 billion connected things will be in use worldwide by 2018. Regardless of the pace at which businesses adopt the IoT, connected devices will become the new normal, and IT service desks will need to evolve to support IoT-driven changes. Connected nodes, data points, and automation all w... Dec. 31, 2016 11:00 AM EST

Election Data Science and the Death of Truth By William Schmarzo The U.S. Presidential election is finally over. The protests are winding down, they've stopped burning cars in Oakland (for now), and the talks of California succession are waning. But I am struggling to return to "normal" because in this election, truth got hammered. Many candidates treated opinions as "truth" and a large portion of the American public grabbed a hold of these "truths" as gospel. It may have been a good time to be in the "fact checking" business, but I'm not sure how effective even the fact checkers could be given the spontaneous nature of "opinions as facts" being thrown aro... Dec. 31, 2016 10:30 AM EST

Six Cloud Trends to Watch in 2017 By David Grimes While cloud may have formally entered the enterprise in 2006, it's now a reality for nearly every company. The Cloud Era got its start with Software as a service (SaaS) offerings that paved the way for innovations in CRM and email deployments, to create new opportunities for the likes of Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365. Still in its "early stages," cloud now encompasses legacy applications, backups, disaster recovery, security/audit log management and so much more. 2017 will be full of continued maturation and will give way to a whole new generation of cloud-native applications. Dec. 31, 2016 10:00 AM EST

The IoT for the Rest of Us By Christopher Harrold Welcome back to our series on building out our own IoT projects and discovering the underlying tech and principals that make up the industrial internet and IoT. I wanted to add a couple of things I learned after recording, that didn't make it into this video but should have. After you get your Raspberry Pi running, the first thing you should do is open the terminal window, and execute the following commands: Dec. 31, 2016 07:30 AM EST