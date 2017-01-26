Virtual #Storage From @FormationDS | @CloudExpo #SDS #SDN #IoT #DataCenter

@ThingsExpo Blogs

2017 IIoT Prediction Series (Part 1) By Scott Allen With cybersecurity on the everyone's mind, 2017 will be see the emergence of True Fog Computing and Programmable / Intelligent Edge Devices with the strongest security measures to-date. As 2017 kicks into full gear and a particularly interesting 2016 fades into the rearview mirror, we took a look around the IIoT landscape to see what this year might potentially have in store. We will be unveiling five IIoT-related predictions throughout this week and into next, so stay tuned and let us know what you think! Jan. 27, 2017 02:00 PM EST Reads: 1,135

Future of Robots and Spaceflight By Tyron Stading One of the perks of working at an IP analysis software company is the fascinating info we often gather on some of the coolest modern technologies. Our recent patent research on autonomous robots and manned spaceflight provides deep insights into the present state and future strategies of players in these cutting edge industry sectors. Jan. 27, 2017 01:55 PM EST Reads: 178

[video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... Jan. 27, 2017 01:30 PM EST Reads: 2,988

Data and Economics 101 By William Schmarzo As more organizations try to determine where best to deploy their limited budgets to support data and analytics initiatives, they realize a need to ascertain the financial value of their data and analytics – which means basic economic concepts are coming into play. While many of you probably took an economics class in college not too long ago, some more "seasoned" readers may be rusty. Jan. 27, 2017 01:00 PM EST Reads: 1,286

The App's Eye View of 2017 By AppNeta Blog Our outlook for the year in technology is pretty rosy. Businesses of all stripes are getting more agile and more cloud-savvy. They're using SaaS apps and cloud services for all kinds of workloads, discovering new capabilities as cloud technology matures. IT teams are looking at the big picture to help users have better experiences. We hear from customers that they're working on modernizing their networks and getting control and visibility of their infrastructure, wherever it's deployed. It's all part of how IT is adapting to a new cloud world as their role changes to keep up. Jan. 27, 2017 12:30 PM EST Reads: 988

Internet of @ThingsExpo NY Call for Papers By Carmen Gonzalez Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open. Jan. 27, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 3,910

Don't Call Big Data Dead – You'd be Dead Wrong By Jeffrey Abbott You can call me bias, or out of touch, but over the past two years, I've been reading articles and blogs about how Big Data is going away, dying, or already dead. So what changed? Is Big Data falling into Gartner's dreaded trough of disillusionment? Did someone discover that predictive analytics could have a butterfly effect and change the course of history and hence, we should abandon these voodoo analytics practices? Did we figure out that we actually don't have enough data to call it "Big" data? Did we already finish analyzing all the data and we're all done? Or… are the people calling it ... Jan. 27, 2017 11:30 AM EST Reads: 865

Election Data Science and the Death of Truth By William Schmarzo The U.S. Presidential election is finally over. The protests are winding down, they've stopped burning cars in Oakland (for now), and the talks of California succession are waning. But I am struggling to return to "normal" because in this election, truth got hammered. Many candidates treated opinions as "truth" and a large portion of the American public grabbed a hold of these "truths" as gospel. It may have been a good time to be in the "fact checking" business, but I'm not sure how effective even the fact checkers could be given the spontaneous nature of "opinions as facts" being thrown arou... Jan. 27, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 2,199

Surviving Digital Transformation Fatigue By Jason Bloomberg If it weren't for digital technology, today's business transformations would look quite different – but that doesn't mean that the transformations are inherently digital. The digital appellation is a poor fit to begin with, and now it's growing long in the tooth. 2017 may very well be the year it becomes passé, and we move onto the Next Big Thing. In times of disruption, buzzwords play an important role. As new technologies, approaches, and priorities spring up, we need a common vocabulary so that we can cogently discuss such innovations. Never forget, however, that digital transformation was ... Jan. 27, 2017 09:00 AM EST Reads: 1,177

Delivering Strong User Experiences By Mehdi Daoudi Given the increasing reliance on digital systems to accomplish many everyday tasks, there's no denying the performance — specifically, speed, and reliability — of these systems is critical to ensuring end users will have a positive experience. At the forefront are industry giants like Google and Facebook, which are constantly pushing the limits of speed through innovative delivery techniques. While consumers welcome endeavors like Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Project and Facebook's Instant Articles, they also raise the bar for all internet companies. In this environment, companies ... Jan. 27, 2017 09:00 AM EST Reads: 686

Data Is a New Currency By William Schmarzo Has anyone not heard this phrase yet? This analogy was first presented by Clive Humby at the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), Senior Marketers Summit at Kellogg School in 2006. If you have been following and or are active in the analytics and data science community, I am sure that you have, and honestly I would hope so. This was not the first time we heard the phrase "data is the new oil," and it certainly will not be the last.Interestingly enough this exclamation is actually at least ten years old. For example, marketing commentator Michael Palmer blogged back in 2006: "Data is just... Jan. 27, 2017 07:45 AM EST Reads: 835

Creating Your Digital Strategy By Kevin Jackson For many corporations, welcoming the New Year also heralds the season of strategy development and budget distribution. This year, however, companies of all sizes are struggling with how to deal with the accelerating consumerization of technology and the mind numbing societal changes it brings. While each industry vertical has its own processes and business models to deal with, they all share a pressing need to develop an appropriate digital strategy. For 2017 this seems to be at the top of every executive to do list. Jan. 27, 2017 06:45 AM EST Reads: 825

Should You Fear Artificial Intelligence? By Shelly Palmer Opining about the future of AI at the recent Brilliant Minds event at Symposium Stockholm, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt rejected warnings from Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking about the dangers of AI, saying, "In the case of Stephen Hawking, although a brilliant man, he's not a computer scientist. Elon is also a brilliant man, though he too is a physicist, not a computer scientist." This absurd dismissal of Musk and Hawking was in response to an absurd question about "the possibility of an artificial superintelligence trying to destroy mankind in the near future." Schmidt went on to say... Jan. 27, 2017 04:00 AM EST Reads: 4,174

[video] The World's Many IoTs 'Power Panel' By Elizabeth White The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound effect on the world, and what should we expect to see over the next couple of years. Jan. 27, 2017 04:00 AM EST Reads: 10,153

Monitoring IoT, Docker and Machine Learning By Mehdi Daoudi The year 2016 witnessed amazing progress in the field of technology – from Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented/virtual reality going mainstream, to innovations like testing the first-ever reusable rocket. The IT industry also saw a number of advancements including the rise of Cloud and serverless computing and the growing implementation of DevOps that has redefined IT operations. In this article, we look at some of the major developments expected in the world of APM for the year ahead. Jan. 27, 2017 03:30 AM EST Reads: 1,013

2017 Will Pave the Way for IoT Adoption By Steve Latham Make room for IoT. It's a necessary step to moving any business forward. What can the world expect from IoT technology in the upcoming year? IoT implementations that bring in new revenue streams and deliver real-time business insights. We'll see a rising trend in the intersect of virtualization and IoT. As the number of connected things continues to rise, it has been projected to reach 50.1 billion things in 2020, and there is estimated to be 44 trillion gigabytes of data from all those connected things—that's equal to the number of stars in the universe. It's incredible! As the number of con... Jan. 27, 2017 03:15 AM EST Reads: 784

[slides] How to Monetize Your Data By Pat Romanski Data is an unusual currency; it is not restricted by the same transactional limitations as money or people. In fact, the more that you leverage your data across multiple business use cases, the more valuable it becomes to the organization. And the same can be said about the organization's analytics. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Bill Schmarzo, CTO for the Big Data Practice at Dell EMC, introduced a methodology for capturing, enriching and sharing data (and analytics) across the organization in a "as-a-service" cloud model, and discussed the role that the data lake plays in monetizing the ... Jan. 27, 2017 02:45 AM EST Reads: 3,540

[video] Matrix' John Woolf on 'IoT and WebRTC' By Elizabeth White "Matrix is an ambitious open standard and implementation that's set up to break down the fragmentation problems that exist in IP messaging and VoIP communication," explained John Woolf, Technical Evangelist at Matrix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held Nov 4–6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Jan. 27, 2017 01:30 AM EST Reads: 11,742

IBM Offers More Ways to Use Data with Bluemix By Larry Alton With artificial intelligence and big data making prominent waves in industries everywhere, IBM is offering several new cloud services that will pair with their BlueMix service. It will offer better organization, smoother data generation, and accelerated migration to the cloud. Ultimately, businesses can experience greater effectiveness in every department. Jan. 26, 2017 08:15 PM EST Reads: 2,329